In the audio, she says “he’s going to kill me” as she pleads for someone to come help her. He was just days away from entering the ring in a bout against Hector Luis Garcia, but now, Gervonta Davis is facing serious accusations. The champion boxer was reportedly arrested this week following an alleged domestic violence incident in South Florida. It was an unexpected report, especially considering most have been celebrating the family-friendly holiday.

1 DAY AGO