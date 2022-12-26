Read full article on original website
50 Cent Threatened With Lawsuit Over “Hip Hop Homicides”
The latest episode of 50’s show has received some backlash. Every series 50 Cent touches seemingly turns to gold. But the star has been threatened with legal action thanks to his new WE Tv series Hip Hop Homicides. The newest episode explores the murder of Chicago rapper FBG Duck. Duck was shot and killed in his hometown in August 2020 while out shopping with two other people.
Chrisean Rock’s Brother Calls Her & Blueface Broke
The 22-year old entertainer’s brother slammed her and Blueface in a Tik Tok video. Chrisean Rock’s family is not happy about her relationship with Blueface. The 22-year old entertainer’s brother took to Instagram to blast his sister and her boyfriend by calling out them about their finances. “Y’all are the brokest celebrities in Hollywood,” he began.
Van Lathan Calls Akon A “Clown” For Comparing African & Black American Performers
Akon didn’t have nice things to say about Black American performers but praised artists from Africa. Akon has been on quite the press run lately, and not everyone is impressed. The hitmaker’s recent remarks about Nick Cannon earned him a viral moment. However, his comments comparing African performers to Black Americans received a bit of pushback.
Yung Joc Shaves His Head Following Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict
The Atlanta native stays true to his word and shaved his head after he promised to do so if Tory Lanez was found to be guilty. The world is continuing to react to Tory Lanez being found guilty in his trial against Megan thee Stallion late last week. Unfortunately for...
Diddy’s New Baby Girl Is Unbelievably Beautiful: Photos
Congratulations to Puff and the little one’s mother, Dana Tran. Diddy loves all of his children, there’s no denying that. The youngest addition to his family has been getting an extra amount of attention lately. She’s been making headlines all month long, despite not even being able to walk yet.
Cardi B Reveals She “Was Crushing” On Offset During “Lick” Video Shoot
Just before Cardi B exploded onto the rap scene with her summer hit “Bodak Yellow,” the Bronx-born rapper released her popular mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2 in early 2017. One notable song from the project featured Offset, who would later become Cardi B’s husband. The pair...
Coco Austin Defends Video Of 7-Year Old Daughter Allegedly Twerking
The former reality star explained the reason behind the controversial video. Coco Austin is no stranger to making headlines regarding her seven-year-old daughter with Ice T. The former model and mom is receiving backlash after posting a video of her young daughter Chanel Nicole twerking on Christmas. Coco captioned the silly footage, “She loves to joke.”
Amber Rose Checks Murda Mook For Comments Criticizing Women With “No Talent”
The pair got into some heated discussions about women in the industry and what constitutes having talent while appearing on “Drink Champs” together. Regardless of your thoughts on Amber Rose, it’s undeniable that she’s continuing to make a name for herself in the industry. Murda Mook,...
Slim Thug Says Tory Lanez Should’ve “Been Humble” With Megan Thee Stallion
The Houston rapper says Megan initially defended Tory. Tory Lanez’ recent guilty verdict has caused a great divide in the hip hop community. Many celebs flocked to social media to share their opinion on the controversial case. Houston legend Slim Thug is the latest star to express his thoughts on the Megan vs. Tory incident.
Bobby Shmurda Slams Blueface Amid Youngboy Beef
The Brooklyn rapper seemingly reacted to Blueface chiming in on his beef with YB. Bobby Shmurda has a few choice words for Blueface. The “Hot Ni**a” rapper seemingly reacted to the “Thotiana” star’s recent conversation with NBA Youngboy. As we previously reported, Bobby and Youngboy have been feuding since exchanging heated words via Twitter last month.
Blueface’s Mom Offers Chrisean Rock Advice
The rapper’s mother penned a message for Chrisean on Christmas Day. Blueface’s mom, Karlissa has never seen eye to eye with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock. The leading ladies in the young rapper’s life are known for going back and forth on social media. Karlissa took to social media with a message for Rock just in time for Christmas. “Merry Christmas @Chrisean,” Karlissa began.
Boosie Badazz Gets Into Minor Car Accident, Lets Driver Slide
The Baton Rouge native took to his Instagram account on Monday (December 26) to provide the news. Although it can be hectic, the holiday season usually puts people in a festive mood and promotes generosity. It certainly seems as though the Christmas spirit got to Boosie Badazz this year. The...
Brownstone’s Nicci Gilbert Takes Down Awards From Tory Lanez’s “Say It”
Nicci Gilbert says she’s taking down the awards she received from Tory Lanez’s “Say It.”. Brownstone member Nicci Gilbert says that she’s taking down all the awards she earned from Tory Lanez’s “Say It” in support of Megan Thee Stallion. The track samples Brownstone’s 1994 hit song “If You Love Me.”
Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”
The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
Gervonta Davis 911 Call Shows Woman Begging For Help
In the audio, she says “he’s going to kill me” as she pleads for someone to come help her. He was just days away from entering the ring in a bout against Hector Luis Garcia, but now, Gervonta Davis is facing serious accusations. The champion boxer was reportedly arrested this week following an alleged domestic violence incident in South Florida. It was an unexpected report, especially considering most have been celebrating the family-friendly holiday.
Young Scooter: Young Thug “Gone Be Home Before Summer”
Young Scooter and Trae Tha Truth show support for Young Thug ahead of his RICO trial. The YSL Rico trial in Atlanta is swiftly approaching. While most of the YSL Records artists named in the indictment struck guilty plea deals, others still remain in jail. Yak Gotti hasn’t landed a plea deal, but of course, the biggest YSL artist behind bars is Young Thug.
Mariah The Scientist Faces Backlash Over Old Tweets Defending Tory Lanez
Fans slammed the singer after old tweets resurfaced of her defending Tory Lanez. Fans are not happy with Mariah The Scientist after some of the star’s old tweets resurfaced. The tweets show the singer defending Tory Lanez against Megan Thee Stallion to artist Kaash Paige. Back in 2020, Kaash tweeted that she worked with Tory and he “for sure doesn’t respect women.”
Coolio’s 7 Children Listed As “Probable Beneficiaries” After Rapper Died Without A Will
The rapper died this past September following a suspected heart attack. Months after Coolio passed away at age 59, it has been revealed that the rapper died without a will to control his estate. According to The Blast, the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s estate is estimated to be over $300,000. Assets...
Amber Rose Says She’d Beat Blac Chyna In A Rap Battle
The model turned rapper claimed she’d beat her former BFF in a battle rap session. Amber Rose has taken her talents to the hip hop world, and she’s calling out her former BFF Blac Chyna. The Philadelphia model-turned-rapper stopped by Drink Champs earlier this week to dish on her new music and much more.
Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos
Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
