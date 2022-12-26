She was born in Montgomery Center on May 14, 1949, to the late Floyd and Sadie (Longe) Manosh. Avis grew up in Montgomery where she attended elementary school and graduated in 1967 from Enosburg Falls High School. Her career in the restaurant industry began while still in high school at Zack’s on the Rocks where she was quickly made the Chef; she also spent time waitressing at the Wedel-Inn in Montgomery Center. Avis had a talent and passion for cooking and in 1991 she purchased The Quincy in Enosburg Falls. She restored the historic building and renamed it The Somerset which she owned and operated for 26 years. While running The Somerset she purchased B’s Diner in Enosburg Falls and opened The Winterset from 1997-1999.

