Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Beef in short supply in 2023
With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
Global Small Satellite Market Size is Expected to Reach a Value of USD 10.23 Billion by 2028
The ‘Global Small Satellite Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global small satellite market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, application, end use, and major regions. Small Satellite Market...
North America Waterproofing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% During the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Waterproofing Market Share, Size, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America waterproofing market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major countries. The report tracks the latest trends...
Egg Prices May Have Peaked But Supply Is Still An Issue
Eggs are a staple in many people's refrigerator. Not only are they a great source of healthy fat and protein, but they are also a staple ingredient across different cultures and households (via Healthline). Furthermore, eggs are almost always sold in bulk (or cartons of 12), a tradition based on Anglo-Saxon and Roman forms of measurement, according to The New York Times. For these reasons, eggs are known to be a generally accessible food item, and have even been proclaimed as a potential solution in ending protein poverty (via Poultry World).
India Vinyl Flooring Market to be Driven by the Robust Development of Commercial and Residential Structures in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Vinyl Flooring Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India vinyl flooring market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, sectors, and end uses. The report tracks the...
Global Naphtha Market to be Driven by the Thriving Agriculture Sector in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Naphtha Market Price, Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global naphtha market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends...
Plasticizers Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Plasticizers Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Plasticizers. Report Features Details. Product Name Plasticizers. Process Included Plasticizers Production From Phthalic anhydride (PA) and Alcohol. Segments Covered.
Soybean Oil Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Soybean Oil Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Soybean Oil. Report Features Details. Product Name Soybean Oil. Process Included Soybean Oil Production From Soybean. Segments Covered.
Egg prices jumped nearly 50% in 2022, data shows
(CNN) - While several grocery store items became more expensive this past year, nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the price of eggs jumped 49 percent in 2022 through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings. One reason for the increase was...
2022 was the year of CHIPS. What will 2023 bring?
2022 was perhaps the single most pivotal year for semiconductor policy in U.S. history. Seventy-five years after the invention of the transistor, that tiny piece of silicon enabling all modern telecommunications and computing, the importance of this foundational technology is only now being fully recognized by the world at large. A modern silicon chip might…
Halal foods still face consumer gaps, IFANCA survey finds
More can be done to spread awareness about halal foods and to ensure customers shopping for halal-certified foods know where to purchase them. Halal-certified foods are gaining market traction, amounting to a $1.9 billion market globally, but more can be done to spread awareness about halal foods and to ensure that customers shopping for halal-certified products know where to purchase them. These findings come from a recent online survey conducted on 1000 U.S. adults by the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (IFANCA; Chicago).
Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 2.70% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product type, sale type, distribution channel, andmajor regions.
Small, Midsize Retailers Search More For Nearby Suppliers: Report
According to various reports, troubles in the supply chain have threatened to take a bite out of retailers’ profits all year. Kearney released research estimating that supply chain issues could cost North American clothing and footwear companies between $9 billion and $17 billion in lost EBITDA this year. The company reached that conclusion after taking into account the impact of the omicron variant of Covid-19.
Feeder cattle supplies visibly tightening, sending ripples through the markets
The coldest temperatures of the winter – and possibly several winters in some cases – descended on Cow Country USA during the week of Christmas, threatening the welfare of livestock across the region. Potential record-breaking cold temperatures may delay marketing plans of cattle owners unless higher prices are offered this week. This past week’s market was fairly steady. Limited volumes of Texas and Kansas cattle sold live at $155-$155.50 per hundredweight. Northern live sales were from $155 to $159 per hundredweight. Dressed sales were $1 higher at mainly $248. Packers will remain short bought, but slaughter needs will be modest for the next two weeks.
Video: Sustainable packaging sown on the farm
A sustainable solution to meet the growing demand for packaging materials is being cultivated in the U.K. Test Valley Packaging is collaborating with envoPAP to introduce a new material made from reused agricultural waste. Reusing Agricultural Waste (RAW) Packaging is derived from agricultural waste produced by sugar cane farms across...
Beyond Dry January: The rise of non-alcoholic drinks in the adult beverage market
Ditching alcohol in the first month of the year has become a trend, but the beverage industry sees opportunity in non-alcoholic drinks beyond just Dry January.
Major beef exporters and importers in 2023
Global beef production is forecast to decrease slightly in 2023. Beef production decreases in the U.S. and European Union will more than offset increasing beef production in Australia and modest increases in Mexico and India. Changes in beef production and consumption will impact global beef exports and imports in the coming year.
The Best Coconut Oils Of 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Coconut oil is touted as having potential health benefits, although it's extremely high in saturated fat. It comes in many guises: organic, virgin, extra virgin, cold-pressed, expeller-pressed, refined, unrefined, and fractionated (to name a few). It can be used cosmetically for skin and hair care, and to improve oral hygiene (which is a process known as oil pulling, per Healthline), but it's mainly used in cooking and baking.
Button Mushrooms vs. Baby Bella Mushrooms
When you think of button mushrooms and baby bella mushrooms, you likely think of two very different-looking mushrooms. However, did you know that these are both from the same species of fungus? Both go by numerous different names, leading many people to believe that they are different species. However, they are actually the same species harvested at two different stages of maturity! This key difference does impact many of their features, however, including taste, appearance, and use!
