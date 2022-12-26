Jennifer Lopez celebrated the holidays in a chic, retro-inspired turquoise dress, and showed off her iconic curves in the process!. The Marry Me actress, 53, donned a stunning, collared and waist-defining Gucci dress on Christmas Day and her frock featured the cutest red bow pattern and floral details. The “On the Floor” hitmaker shared two photos of herself in the preppy look on Instagram, and fans still can’t get enough of her ensemble.

24 MINUTES AGO