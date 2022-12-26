Read full article on original website
‘Scream 6’ Is Happening: Everything to Know About the Upcoming Horror Sequel
Ghostface returns — again. After the success of the latest Scream film, Gale Weathers and the gang are coming back for another round of scares. “We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film," Paramount and Spyglass said in a statement announcing the sequel in February 2022. "We can’t […]
Jennifer Lopez Gets Festive In A Form-Fitting Turquoise Dress While Celebrating Christmas
Jennifer Lopez celebrated the holidays in a chic, retro-inspired turquoise dress, and showed off her iconic curves in the process!. The Marry Me actress, 53, donned a stunning, collared and waist-defining Gucci dress on Christmas Day and her frock featured the cutest red bow pattern and floral details. The “On the Floor” hitmaker shared two photos of herself in the preppy look on Instagram, and fans still can’t get enough of her ensemble.
Tom Selleck’s Substantially Lower ‘Blue Bloods’ Salary Compared To His ‘Magnum P.I.’ Days
Tom Selleck got into the limelight with his lead role in Magnum, P.I., which aired from 1980 to 1988. In the hit series, Selleck played Thomas Sullivan Magnum IV, an ex-navy officer turned private detective. It’s a role that allowed the actor to hit the jackpot: he was paid $500,000 per episode, which, adjusted for inflation, is about $1.2 million a show.
