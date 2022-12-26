ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

What Josh Norman Was Doing Before Signing With Panthers

The Panthers signed a familiar face this week in cornerback Josh Norman. He'll try to help out their secondary for the final two weeks of the regular season. Norman played for the Panthers from 2012-2015. In his final season with the team, he had 56 tackles, 18 passes defended and four interceptions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Panthers Resign Legendary Cornerback Josh Norman

The Dark Knight has returned to the Queen City. 35-year-old veteran cornerback Josh Norman has just resigned with the Carolina Panthers. Norman was originally picked by the Panthers in the 5th round of the 2012 draft. In 2015 he led the NFL in turnovers with 24 interceptions and 15 forced fumbles, helping the Panthers secure a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Panthers Star Makes His Head Coaching Preference Clear

The Panthers will have an important decision to make once this season is over. They can either stick with Steve Wilks as their head coach or move in a different direction. During an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown revealed his preference for the 2023 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy