FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Warmer Winters in the Ohio Valley
Warm winter days provide a nice break from the bitter cold, and research shows we are seeing more of them recently. Our part of the country is seeing warmer winters than out west, according to the map below from Climate Central. In Louisville the average winter temperature is 4.5 degrees...
wdrb.com
Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
wdrb.com
Workout studio opening new location on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another business is coming to a Highlands retail center. A sign is up where Hotworx is moving in. It's a fitness studio where clients work out in infrared heat, aimed at making you swear more and get rid of toxins. There are already four other Hotworx...
Get your home ready for the next winter storm; Louisville plumber's advice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People plagued by burst pipes following inclement winter weather are scrambling to deal with the issues. In Kentuckiana, plumbers are getting calls around the clock. Pipes can cause extensive damage anywhere, so WHAS11 checked in with experts to see how homes can be problem-free in the...
wdrb.com
Savannah Smiles Foundation in Louisville suffers winter weather damage for 2nd year in a row
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local organization said it's dealing with the same winter weather problems it suffered last year, and now, organizers are having to start the rebuilding process again. Two weeks ago, the Savannah Smiles Foundation packed a room helping children in need during the holiday season. But...
Wave 3
Travelers try to leave Louisville after severe winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whether you were hitting the roads or trying to catch a flight, it was tough to get around this weekend. Some people are taking advantage of the slight warmup to leave Louisville. “I wish I could say it was worth it financially, but yeah, it was...
wdrb.com
Price of parking going up in Jan. at Ky. Expo Center and downtown convention center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cost of parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center is going up. In a news release Wednesday, Kentucky Venues said a "standard parking rate increase" will go in place in 2023 begin in January. Effective Jan. 5, the standard vehicle...
wdrb.com
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS participate in ice training exercise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While temperatures have risen above freezing in recent days after a winter storm, Louisville-area firefighters are training for more chilling weather for the remainder of the season. Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS plunged into a pond in Prospect for an ice training exercise Wednesday. "We don't...
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Light snow in Louisville area to start week, then finally a warming trend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Light snow and flurries will be around Monday as a clipper system moves in. It is a quick mover and will drop a light accumulation of snow across the area. The best chance for accumulating snow will be from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday. A dusting of one inch is possible in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Owner of Ramiro's Cantina plans to parlay closure of Louisville restaurant into smaller Jeffersonville concept
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Ramiro's Cantina said his decision to close the Frankfort Avenue staple is more of a move than a closure. By next month, he said, he'll open a new location in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Ramiro Gandara said in the last three years, things have gotten...
Wave 3
Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
wdrb.com
wdrb.com
Burst pipe destroys west Louisville grocery store days after car plowed through front door
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Black-owned grocery store in west Louisville was completely destroyed when pipes burst inside, flooding the place days after a car drove into the building. From the floor to the ceiling at Black Market KY at 23th and Market streets, significant damages are visible. Police said...
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower now a pile of rubble as crews wrap up demolition
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A leveled construction site is all that's left of the former Riverview Tower in downtown New Albany. Crews started demolishing the 50-year-old structure on Scribner Drive, right off the Interstate 64 West exit into the city, in October. The building was torn down floor by...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Bubba's 33
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Bubba's 33. The restaurant is located off Veteran's Parkway in Clarksville. Enjoy everything from burgers, pizza, steak, salads, pasta and much more. All dishes are made from scratch. Bubba's has 18 beers on tap that rotate and feature local breweries.
The best restaurant in Kentucky, according to Guy Fieri via Mashed
One of the best known food personalities is spilling his secrets.
wdrb.com
Norton Children's Hospital warns of counterfeit child car seats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The car seat you bought for a great discount might not protect your child in a crash. Norton Children's Hospital recently found a counterfeit seat during a random inspection. Counterfeit car seats look like authentic restraints from known brands but they won't have the stickers required by federal law.
WLKY.com
Empanada food truck opens full-service restaurant in Norton Commons
PROSPECT, Ky. — From food truck to full-service restaurant, Alchemy has officially opened its new restaurant in Norton Commons. Alchemy is a Venezuelan and Latin fusion food truck. Now, the owners are expanding the business and concept. The restaurant on Meeting Street is described as a Venezuelan-style steak house....
Wave 3
State investigating dangerous carbon monoxide levels in dozens of Southern Indiana homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a silent nightmare of a Christmas in Clarksville and New Albany. More than 100 calls were made to Clarksville and New Albany Fire reporting carbon monoxide poisoning. The cause has not yet been determined. The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert Saturday to local...
