ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Warmer Winters in the Ohio Valley

Warm winter days provide a nice break from the bitter cold, and research shows we are seeing more of them recently. Our part of the country is seeing warmer winters than out west, according to the map below from Climate Central. In Louisville the average winter temperature is 4.5 degrees...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Workout studio opening new location on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another business is coming to a Highlands retail center. A sign is up where Hotworx is moving in. It's a fitness studio where clients work out in infrared heat, aimed at making you swear more and get rid of toxins. There are already four other Hotworx...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Travelers try to leave Louisville after severe winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whether you were hitting the roads or trying to catch a flight, it was tough to get around this weekend. Some people are taking advantage of the slight warmup to leave Louisville. “I wish I could say it was worth it financially, but yeah, it was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS participate in ice training exercise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While temperatures have risen above freezing in recent days after a winter storm, Louisville-area firefighters are training for more chilling weather for the remainder of the season. Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS plunged into a pond in Prospect for an ice training exercise Wednesday. "We don't...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue closing after 15 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mexican restaurant on Frankfort Avenue is closing after 15 years in business. Ramiro's Cantina posted on Facebook its plans to close on Dec. 30. The restaurant was known for home-cooked Mexican food and great service. "We are truly thankful for our amazing customers and staff...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Bubba's 33

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Bubba's 33. The restaurant is located off Veteran's Parkway in Clarksville. Enjoy everything from burgers, pizza, steak, salads, pasta and much more. All dishes are made from scratch. Bubba's has 18 beers on tap that rotate and feature local breweries.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Norton Children's Hospital warns of counterfeit child car seats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The car seat you bought for a great discount might not protect your child in a crash. Norton Children's Hospital recently found a counterfeit seat during a random inspection. Counterfeit car seats look like authentic restraints from known brands but they won't have the stickers required by federal law.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Empanada food truck opens full-service restaurant in Norton Commons

PROSPECT, Ky. — From food truck to full-service restaurant, Alchemy has officially opened its new restaurant in Norton Commons. Alchemy is a Venezuelan and Latin fusion food truck. Now, the owners are expanding the business and concept. The restaurant on Meeting Street is described as a Venezuelan-style steak house....

Comments / 0

Community Policy