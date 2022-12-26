Court Rules Sikh Marine Recruits Can Wear Beards at Boot Camp

From left, Jaskirat Singh, Milaap Singh Chahal and Aekash Singh, Sikh Marine recruits who sued the Marine Corps over a policy barring them from starting basic training without shaving their beards. (The Sikh Coalition via The New York Times)

A federal appeals court on Friday granted a preliminary injunction allowing two Sikh men to immediately begin basic training with the U.S. Marine Corps without shaving their beards, ending a monthslong battle about whether the men could freely practice their religious beliefs.

A third man who plans to enter officer candidate school should have a related case reconsidered by the U.S. District Court, according to the ruling.

U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Patricia Millett wrote in the opinion that the three men, Jaskirat Singh, Milaap Singh Chahal and Aekash Singh, who plans to enter officer candidate school, all desired to serve the country and were qualified to enlist.

However, their Sikh faith requires them in part to maintain unshorn hair and beards, which conflicted with the Marine Corps’ standard grooming policy for boot camp for newly enlisted recruits, which lasts 13 weeks.

Millett wrote that while the Marine Corps had agreed to accommodate the men’s religious commitments after basic training was completed, it had not provided a compelling argument for any safety reasons for the policy nor an argument that unshorn hair would interfere physically with boot camp training.

It also did not explain why unshorn hair, kept in compliance with Marine Corps policy, is incompatible with being a Marine after boot camp.

“The balance of equities and the public interest weigh strongly in favor of issuing the injunction,” Millett wrote. “And they are now suffering and will continue to suffer grave, immediate, and ongoing injuries to the exercise of their faith.”

The Marine Corps argued, in part, that allowing the men to keep their beards would interfere with troop uniformity.

The court pointed out, however, that recruits were allowed to grow beards if they suffered from razor bumps and that the corps had loosened restrictions over long hair on women and tattoos.

In April, the three men and Capt. Sukhbir Singh Toor, who is fighting for the right to wear his beard during combat deployment, filed a lawsuit against the Marine Corps, saying its refusal to grant a religious waiver was arbitrary and discriminatory, and violates the constitutional right to free exercise of their religion.

The lawsuit is symbolic of a larger issue the military faces: preserving its traditions while also attracting personnel in an increasingly diverse nation.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .