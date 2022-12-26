ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

qcnews.com

CLT NYE preparations in full gear

Charlotte's getting ready for this year's New Year's Eve party after no event happened in 2021. This year will have a DJ, a live band and hopefully lots of people. Charlotte's getting ready for this year's New Year's Eve party after no event happened in 2021. This year will have a DJ, a live band and hopefully lots of people.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

No warrants from police in Madalina Cojocari case

Public documents regarding the missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl's parents are not available yet and there could be several reasons for that. One local criminal attorney weighed in on what could be going on in the investigation. No warrants from police in Madalina Cojocari case. Public documents regarding the missing 11-year-old...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Duke's Mayo Bowl big business for Charlotte

With N.C. State and Maryland set to play soon, fans are flocking to the Queen City. The economic impact is huge for the area and some say there's pressure to get everything just right. Duke’s Mayo Bowl big business for Charlotte. With N.C. State and Maryland set to play...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Person found shot to death in north Charlotte, police say

A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte after a person was found shot to death early Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Person found shot to death in north Charlotte, police …. A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte after a person was found shot to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours

The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free. Updated: 2 hours ago. Animals at Tiger World in North Carolina benefit each year from recycled Christmas...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Death investigation underway just outside of Uptown Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are conducting a death investigation just outside of Uptown Charlotte Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the investigation is happening in the 5100 block of W Summit Avenue. The area is near where I-77 and I-277 intersect just...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Gastonia church recovering after Christmas Day fire

Fire officials spent almost 24 hours trying to learn what caused a Christmas Day fire at a Gastonia church. While a preliminary investigation doesn't find anything suspicious, the church is working to find out if they'll have services this week. Gastonia church recovering after Christmas Day fire. Fire officials spent...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, the mother and stepfather of a Cornelius girl who’s been missing for more than a month are scheduled to be in court. 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing back on Dec. 15, but it was later determined she was missing well before that. Both...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
860wacb.com

Claremont Man Charged With Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property

John Jahiem White, age 20 of Claremont has been arrested after an alleged incident involving gunfire. He was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault by pointing a gun and accessory after the fact. White is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $230,000 and is schedule for a Newton court appearance today.
CLAREMONT, NC
WBTV

Fire Marshal: Man killed in Taylorsville housefire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 74-year-old is dead after a fire broke out at his home in Taylorsville. The fire was reported around 11:27 a.m. Dec. 26 at a house off River Shoals Ridge Drive. When firefighters got on scene, the house was fully involved. Multiple fire departments and the...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

