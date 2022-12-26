Read full article on original website
CLT NYE preparations in full gear
Charlotte's getting ready for this year's New Year's Eve party after no event happened in 2021. This year will have a DJ, a live band and hopefully lots of people. Charlotte's getting ready for this year's New Year's Eve party after no event happened in 2021. This year will have a DJ, a live band and hopefully lots of people.
No warrants from police in Madalina Cojocari case
Public documents regarding the missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl's parents are not available yet and there could be several reasons for that. One local criminal attorney weighed in on what could be going on in the investigation. No warrants from police in Madalina Cojocari case. Public documents regarding the missing 11-year-old...
Duke's Mayo Bowl big business for Charlotte
With N.C. State and Maryland set to play soon, fans are flocking to the Queen City. The economic impact is huge for the area and some say there's pressure to get everything just right. Duke’s Mayo Bowl big business for Charlotte. With N.C. State and Maryland set to play...
Person found shot to death in north Charlotte, police say
A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte after a person was found shot to death early Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Person found shot to death in north Charlotte, police …. A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte after a person was found shot to...
Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours
The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free. Updated: 2 hours ago. Animals at Tiger World in North Carolina benefit each year from recycled Christmas...
FBI assisting in investigation of business robberies, burglaries in Mecklenburg, Union counties
CHARLOTTE — The FBI is helping to investigate a string of robberies and burglaries at arcades and other businesses in Charlotte and Monroe. Channel 9 uncovered a court document laying out all of the businesses that have been targeted from May until November. There have been several burglaries and...
North Carolina man among 2 charged in nationwide Ring camera ‘swatting’ spree
Two young men have been charged with carrying out a "swatting spree" over the span of one week in November as they allegedly hacked into a dozen Ring doorbell cameras across the country, including Huntsville, and live-streamed police response.
Death investigation underway just outside of Uptown Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are conducting a death investigation just outside of Uptown Charlotte Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the investigation is happening in the 5100 block of W Summit Avenue. The area is near where I-77 and I-277 intersect just...
Gastonia church recovering after Christmas Day fire
Fire officials spent almost 24 hours trying to learn what caused a Christmas Day fire at a Gastonia church. While a preliminary investigation doesn't find anything suspicious, the church is working to find out if they'll have services this week. Gastonia church recovering after Christmas Day fire. Fire officials spent...
NC PD updates public on missing girl search efforts
Cornelius Police release video update on missing 11-year-old Madalina Cocojari.
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The mother and stepfather of a Cornelius girl who’s been missing for more than a month were scheduled to be in court on Wednesday before a judge decided not to take any more action on the bonds. The judge also said the two must surrender...
Authorities: Rowan Co. fugitive identified by neck tattoo, arrested in Connecticut
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A wanted fugitive is in the Rowan County jail awaiting trial after a multi-agency search led to her arrest. Deputies said it all started with a drive-by shooting on Ellis Loop Road in August. They said they interviewed Savannah Maria Queen, 26, because she was inside the home at the time.
Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
Dialysis patient stranded in Charlotte after Southwest Airlines flight canceled
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As WBTV continues to bring you the latest on the impacts of the nationwide Southwest Airlines cancellations, one woman’s visit to Charlotte is lasting longer than she expected, keeping her hundreds of miles from her doctors. When Jan Bray traveled to Charlotte to see her...
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, the mother and stepfather of a Cornelius girl who’s been missing for more than a month are scheduled to be in court. 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing back on Dec. 15, but it was later determined she was missing well before that. Both...
Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
Mooresville woman asks for Christmas cards to be sent to father with Alzheimer’s; gets hundreds
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville woman posted on Facebook asking for Christmas cards for her dad, who is living with Alzheimer’s disease. Tom McCarthy now has hundreds of cards for what could be his last Christmas. The 94-year-old man spent his glory days interviewing his idols before becoming...
Claremont Man Charged With Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property
John Jahiem White, age 20 of Claremont has been arrested after an alleged incident involving gunfire. He was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault by pointing a gun and accessory after the fact. White is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $230,000 and is schedule for a Newton court appearance today.
Plans for a landfill next to a Charlotte neighborhood upsetting residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in Charlotte's Oakdale neighborhood are pushing back against plans for a new landfill. Neighbors don’t want dumping in their backyards but city zoning regulations for the proposed facility allow it. Oakdale residents call their community quiet and close-knit. "It’s just a neighborhood that everybody...
Fire Marshal: Man killed in Taylorsville housefire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 74-year-old is dead after a fire broke out at his home in Taylorsville. The fire was reported around 11:27 a.m. Dec. 26 at a house off River Shoals Ridge Drive. When firefighters got on scene, the house was fully involved. Multiple fire departments and the...
