The Dallas Cowboys have set their game-day roster for their Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The matchup looks much different than anticipated when the schedules were released. Many though Dallas would be hovering around .500 while the Titans ran away with the AFC South. But Dallas sits at 12-4 on the season and the Titans have lost five in a row and fallen out of first place at 7-8.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO