Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Related
Titans vs. Cowboys predictions: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
All week we’re been wondering if the Tennessee Titans would sit key players who are the least bit banged-up for the Week 17 contest against the Dallas Cowboys since it has no impact on the AFC South. Well, we got our answer on Wednesday with the Titans listing several...
Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans
As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
Tennessee Titans rule 8 players out vs Dallas Cowboys; Derrick Henry is doubtful
The Tennessee Titans have ruled eight players out for their game Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys and listed three more as doubtful to play. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are the headliners of the group of players who the Titans (7-8) won't use against the Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium on Thursday (7:15 p.m., NewsChannel 5, Amazon Prime Video).
Tennessee Titans score vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Thursday Night Football updates
The Tennessee Titans will try to score their first win in more than a month when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. The Titans (7-8) battle the Cowboys (11-4) from Nissan Stadium on Thursday (7:15 p.m. CT, News Channel 5, Amazon Prime Video). Tennessee has lost five straight games and has fallen into a tie atop the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, pulling within two...
FOX Sports
Cowboys face Titans, still in chase for NFC East title
DALLAS (11-4) at TENNESSEE (7-8) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Cowboys by 10 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys 9-6, Titans 8-6-1. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 8-7. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Cowboys 28-14 Nov. 5, 2018, at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat Eagles 40-34; Titans lost...
Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys final injury report for Week 17
The Tennessee Titans are just one day away from their Week 17 primetime showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on “Thursday Night Football”. Both teams have listed notable names on their injury report throughout the week. Fortunately, today we finally got some clarity as to where each player’s availability is trending for tomorrow’s game.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Cowboys-Titans
The Dallas Cowboys head to Nashville to square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 17 NFL matchup. The Cowboys were victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, while the Titans were defeated by the Houston Texans in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting...
Titans' reasons for optimism, concern vs. Cowboys in Week 17
Riding a five-game losing streak, the Tennessee Titans will host one of the best teams in the NFL in the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. Tennessee comes into this game on the verge of collapse in the AFC South. After building a comfortable lead earlier in the season, the Titans’ skid has put them on the outside looking in for the playoffs.
7 Tennessee Titans-Dallas Cowboys predictions: On to Jacksonville?
The Tennessee Titans have fallen from 7-3 to 7-8 since the last time they were on Thursday Night Football, a win at the Green Bay Packers last month. Tennessee is back on Thursday Night Football again this week, hosting the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium. The Titans have lost...
bestodds.com
Titans vs. Cowboys Player Props | Joshua Dobbs | Week 17
The Tennessee Titans welcome the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, December 29th. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00pm EDT. The Cowboys are favored by 14 points, and the Over/Under is 40. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’ chances in the upcoming game....
Cowboys 55-man roster vs Tennessee Titans in Week 17
The Dallas Cowboys have set their game-day roster for their Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The matchup looks much different than anticipated when the schedules were released. Many though Dallas would be hovering around .500 while the Titans ran away with the AFC South. But Dallas sits at 12-4 on the season and the Titans have lost five in a row and fallen out of first place at 7-8.
Tennessee Titans put QB Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve before game vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans have placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Tannehill will miss his fourth game of the season Thursday when the Titans (7-8) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-4). He's been dealing with a recurring ankle injury that he re-aggravated on Dec. 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers. By landing on injured reserve, Tannehill is required to miss four weeks, meaning he will not be eligible to return this season unless the Titans make it to the AFC Championship game.
Top NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama talks about teams tanking for him
At 19 years old, Victor Wembanyama of France is seen as a generational NBA Draft prospect. He’s drawn rave reviews
Devin Carter, Providence race past Butler for sixth straight win
Devin Carter scored a game-high 21 points as Providence overwhelmed Butler in Indianapolis on Thursday night, cruising to a 72-52
Comments / 0