Nashville, TN

The Tennessean

Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans

As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans rule 8 players out vs Dallas Cowboys; Derrick Henry is doubtful

The Tennessee Titans have ruled eight players out for their game Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys and listed three more as doubtful to play. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are the headliners of the group of players who the Titans (7-8) won't use against the Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium on Thursday (7:15 p.m., NewsChannel 5, Amazon Prime Video).
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans score vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Thursday Night Football updates

The Tennessee Titans will try to score their first win in more than a month when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. The Titans (7-8) battle the Cowboys (11-4) from Nissan Stadium on Thursday (7:15 p.m. CT, News Channel 5, Amazon Prime Video). Tennessee has lost five straight games and has fallen into a tie atop the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, pulling within two...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Cowboys face Titans, still in chase for NFC East title

DALLAS (11-4) at TENNESSEE (7-8) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Cowboys by 10 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys 9-6, Titans 8-6-1. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 8-7. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Cowboys 28-14 Nov. 5, 2018, at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat Eagles 40-34; Titans lost...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Cowboys-Titans

The Dallas Cowboys head to Nashville to square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 17 NFL matchup. The Cowboys were victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, while the Titans were defeated by the Houston Texans in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting...
NASHVILLE, TN
bestodds.com

Titans vs. Cowboys Player Props | Joshua Dobbs | Week 17

The Tennessee Titans welcome the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, December 29th. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00pm EDT. The Cowboys are favored by 14 points, and the Over/Under is 40. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’ chances in the upcoming game....
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 55-man roster vs Tennessee Titans in Week 17

The Dallas Cowboys have set their game-day roster for their Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The matchup looks much different than anticipated when the schedules were released. Many though Dallas would be hovering around .500 while the Titans ran away with the AFC South. But Dallas sits at 12-4 on the season and the Titans have lost five in a row and fallen out of first place at 7-8.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans put QB Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve before game vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Tennessee Titans have placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Tannehill will miss his fourth game of the season Thursday when the Titans (7-8) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-4). He's been dealing with a recurring ankle injury that he re-aggravated on Dec. 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers. By landing on injured reserve, Tannehill is required to miss four weeks, meaning he will not be eligible to return this season unless the Titans make it to the AFC Championship game.
NASHVILLE, TN

