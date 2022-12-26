ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
Watchful Eye

Dominion asks customers to cut down heat due to strain on power grid

Amid days of abnormally bitter winter weather, Dominion Energy is asking customers in Virginia and North Carolina to turn down the heat for the sake of the power grid. In a notice sent to customers on Christmas Eve, Dominion acknowledged that as the evening hours approach, “temperatures drop to record lows.” Still, the company proceeded to ask customers to “help reduce strain on the electric grid by conserving energy.”
The Weather Channel

The Coldest Temperatures On Record In All 50 States

Every state in the continental U.S. has seen temperatures drop below zero. The only state that has not seen a subzero temperature is Hawai'i. We are headed into the coldest time of year and with that comes shivering bouts of Arctic air that in the past have set the benchmark for how frigid each state has been throughout its history.
CBS Boston

What is a bomb cyclone? Explaining the bombogenesis storm forecast

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - "Bomb Cyclone."Perhaps you have heard this term thrown around on the news over the last couple of days.Sounds like a made-up term to get people in a frenzy and catch some national headlines. I will say I am torn on the use of it in a news or weathercast. The term "bomb cyclone" actually is a LEGIT phrase, but I am not sure there is value in blasting it over the airwaves. If it is followed by a valid scientific description of what that means and how it will impact you,...
The Associated Press

Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. More than 200 million people were under an advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service’s map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” forecasters said. Power outages have left about 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark, according to the website PowerOutage, which tracks utility reports. The Tennessee Valley Authority, the nation’s largest public utility, ended its rolling blackouts Friday afternoon but continued to urge homes and businesses to conserve power. In Georgia, hundreds of people in Atlanta and northern parts of the state were without power and facing the possibility of sub-zero wind chills without heat. And nearly 5,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays.
The Hill

What is a bomb cyclone?

A severe winter storm — named Winter Storm Elliott by The Weather Channel — is projected to intensify into a so-called bomb cyclone as it dumps extreme winter precipitation across the Midwest heading into the weekend. Bomb cyclones are hurricanes that form in winter through a process known as bombogenesis or explosive cyclogenesis, the meteorological…
The Week

At least 57 dead from nationwide blizzard conditions as western New York sees its worst storm ever

There was no relief in sight on Monday from a severe winter storm that blanketed large portions of the United States in blizzard-like conditions and freezing temperatures.  The prolonged storm brought high winds and large amounts of snowfall as the winter weather system moved toward the East Coast. The National Weather Service said the storm is expected to keep the eastern U.S. "in a deep freeze through Monday before a moderating trend sets in on Tuesday," with poor conditions likely to be seen throughout next week.  NBC News has reported that at least 57 people have died nationwide from the winter storms.  The...
The Clarion Ledger

Freezing conditions for southern Mississippi before Christmas, National Weather Service predicts

ATLANTA – Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for much of the nation as an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States. The incoming arctic front brings “extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana,” the National Weather Service...
The Weather Channel

Photos Of Winter Storm Elliott

W​inter Storm Elliott is intensifying on Thursday, and will likely become a bomb cyclone. Parts of the Great Lakes are expected to see the most accumulation. The storm will head into the East next. W​inter Storm Elliott is being blamed for four deaths as it brings snow, strong winds...
