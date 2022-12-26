Read full article on original website
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain
A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
US winter weather predictions revealed – how much snow will hit your state and the lowest the temperature will drop
THIS year’s winter weather forecast has been revealed, with officials sharing their predictions on what to expect across the different parts of the country. NOAA reports that this year marks the return of the phenomenon of La Niña, which makes its return for the third consecutive year. La...
Dominion asks customers to cut down heat due to strain on power grid
Amid days of abnormally bitter winter weather, Dominion Energy is asking customers in Virginia and North Carolina to turn down the heat for the sake of the power grid. In a notice sent to customers on Christmas Eve, Dominion acknowledged that as the evening hours approach, “temperatures drop to record lows.” Still, the company proceeded to ask customers to “help reduce strain on the electric grid by conserving energy.”
The Weather Channel
The Coldest Temperatures On Record In All 50 States
Every state in the continental U.S. has seen temperatures drop below zero. The only state that has not seen a subzero temperature is Hawai'i. We are headed into the coldest time of year and with that comes shivering bouts of Arctic air that in the past have set the benchmark for how frigid each state has been throughout its history.
What is a bomb cyclone? Explaining the bombogenesis storm forecast
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - "Bomb Cyclone."Perhaps you have heard this term thrown around on the news over the last couple of days.Sounds like a made-up term to get people in a frenzy and catch some national headlines. I will say I am torn on the use of it in a news or weathercast. The term "bomb cyclone" actually is a LEGIT phrase, but I am not sure there is value in blasting it over the airwaves. If it is followed by a valid scientific description of what that means and how it will impact you,...
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. More than 200 million people were under an advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service’s map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” forecasters said. Power outages have left about 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark, according to the website PowerOutage, which tracks utility reports. The Tennessee Valley Authority, the nation’s largest public utility, ended its rolling blackouts Friday afternoon but continued to urge homes and businesses to conserve power. In Georgia, hundreds of people in Atlanta and northern parts of the state were without power and facing the possibility of sub-zero wind chills without heat. And nearly 5,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays.
At least 1.5 million people without power in U.S. due to winter storm
(The Center Square) - A major winter storm that is crossing the country has left at least 1.5 million Americans without power on Friday, according to a website that tracks power outages. PowerOutage.us reported that most of the power outages were in the eastern part of the country with North...
Montana blasted with minus 60 degree wind chill as winter storm moves south
Temperatures are plummeting across parts of the Midwest as frigid air moves south from Canada, threatening to disrupt travel ahead of the holiday season. NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins has the details. Dec. 21, 2022.
Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold it will get in Mississippi
If you think it's cold now, it's about to get a whole lot worse.
What is a bomb cyclone?
A severe winter storm — named Winter Storm Elliott by The Weather Channel — is projected to intensify into a so-called bomb cyclone as it dumps extreme winter precipitation across the Midwest heading into the weekend. Bomb cyclones are hurricanes that form in winter through a process known as bombogenesis or explosive cyclogenesis, the meteorological…
At least 57 dead from nationwide blizzard conditions as western New York sees its worst storm ever
There was no relief in sight on Monday from a severe winter storm that blanketed large portions of the United States in blizzard-like conditions and freezing temperatures. The prolonged storm brought high winds and large amounts of snowfall as the winter weather system moved toward the East Coast. The National Weather Service said the storm is expected to keep the eastern U.S. "in a deep freeze through Monday before a moderating trend sets in on Tuesday," with poor conditions likely to be seen throughout next week. NBC News has reported that at least 57 people have died nationwide from the winter storms. The...
A powerful winter storm claims at least 22 lives across the US as temperatures plunge, winds howl and power lines fall
More than 315,000 homes and businesses nationwide were without power Christmas Eve, thanks to an Arctic blast and winter storm that tore down power lines with destructive winds and heavy snow and dipped temperatures dangerously low -- conditions killing at least 22 people.
Are you prepared for a blackout or power outage? How to be ready for the next one
Flashlights and battery-operated radios can be necessities during power outages.
Freezing conditions for southern Mississippi before Christmas, National Weather Service predicts
ATLANTA – Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for much of the nation as an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States. The incoming arctic front brings “extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana,” the National Weather Service...
With more storms on the way, thousands on the West Coast have no power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow push through
A strong storm system bringing heavy rain, mountain snow and hurricane-force wind gusts to much of the drought-parched western United States has left more than 60,000 customers without power as the region braces for more wet, blustery weather in coming days.
Avalanche warnings issued in 4 states as snow wallops western US
NEW YORK — Severe winter weather out West prompted avalanche warnings in four states on Thursday. The National Weather Service and the U.S. Forest Service issued an avalanche warning for Colorado, California, Idaho and Montana following heavy snowfall in parts of each state. In Colorado, extremely dangerous avalanche conditions...
Record-breaking cold, life-threatening wind chills plunge 150 million Americans into deep freeze
A bitter and deadly blast of arctic air is continuing to charge its way across the U.S., dropping wind chills to as low as negative 70 degrees across the northern Plains, and 30 below zero in the Midwest.
Deadly winter storm brings travel chaos, 'life-threatening' frigid temperatures to much of the U.S.
Millions of people were hunkered down and staying on high alert Sunday amid a deadly winter storm that has killed at least 46 people, caused travel chaos across the U.S. and created a "potentially life-threatening hazard" for people on the move on Christmas Day. "The life-threatening cold temperatures and in...
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
The Weather Channel
Photos Of Winter Storm Elliott
Winter Storm Elliott is intensifying on Thursday, and will likely become a bomb cyclone. Parts of the Great Lakes are expected to see the most accumulation. The storm will head into the East next. Winter Storm Elliott is being blamed for four deaths as it brings snow, strong winds...
