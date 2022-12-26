Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
How To Prepare For A BlizzardChibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Related
markerzone.com
LONG-TIME NHL COACH MARC CRAWFORD MAKING A RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH IN EUROPE
After parting ways with the Chicago Blackhawks in May, Marc Crawford was left without a coaching job and the 61-year-old wanted to be behind a bench for a 33rd consecutive season. Crawford was unable to land a job before the start of the 2022-23 season, but now he has and...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Vegas Golden Knights Jack Eichel’s Girlfriend, Erin Basil
Jack Eichel went from the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021. And his former team’s fans are still not over it. Apart from losing the center to Vegas, fans also had to say farewell to their favorite franchise WAG, Buffalo local Erin Basil. Her family is well-known in Nickel City, and locals would have run-ins with the NHL pro with Basil or another family member. That alone makes for a story to tell on social media. For her new fans in Vegas, we reveal more about the background of Jack Eichel’s girlfriend, Erin Basil, in this wiki.
Jeff Carter Is Becoming a Real Problem for the Penguins
Jeff Carter had a great start with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but things have gone south.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points
The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
NHL
Sabres Foundation to donate $50,000 toward blizzard response efforts
Donations will benefit 5 organizations providing critical response services. The Buffalo Sabres today announced that the Buffalo Sabres Foundation will donate $50,000 toward community relief efforts in response to the blizzard that hit Western New York on December 23. The Buffalo Sabres Foundation will donate $10,000 to each of the...
chatsports.com
Morning Skate: Wings @ Sabres
Well, last night was fun. Hopefully you sat and watched the whole thing and didn’t begin switching back and forth between the game and Pretty Woman on AMC after the first period, because that would be shameful. If you’re out of the loop, Detroit came back from a 4-0 hole to beat the Penguins 5-4 in OT in Pittsburgh last night, and now they roll into Buffalo for a showdown tonight against a team who has similarly racked up goals against them the way the Pens did in the opening 20 last night.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - VAN @ WPG
Gagner's 1000th game, Canucks are rolling, and more!. For the third consecutive season, the Jets will celebrate one of their players skating in their 1000th NHL contest. In 2020-21, it was Paul Stastny. Last season, Blake Wheeler, and now Sam Gagner will join the exclusive club. He will become the fifth player from the 2007 NHL Draft class to reach 1,000 games, joining Patrick Kane, Jakub Voracek, Wayne Simmonds, and David Perron. He will begin the night with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor, as those three had a fantastic performance against the Canucks the last time the two teams met. Gagner's father, Dave, played 946 games in the NHL recording 719 career points.
NHL
Sidney Crosby Named to Order of Canada
Sidney Crosby has been appointed an officer to the Order of Canada, it was announced today by Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada. The Order of Canada is one of the country's highest honors, recognizing people across all sectors of society who have made extraordinary and sustained contributions to the nation. Appointments are made by the governor general of the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PLAY FOR EACH OTHER'
After scoring the game winning goal in Seattle, Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on the win over the Kraken. "Yeah, especially after a tough loss here, going there obviously we knew it was going to be hard, but we stuck with it. Showed some character in the third period and found a way to win. We needed that it was huge, to get ahead in the standings as well."
NHL
Greiss' new mask is nod to former Blues goalie
Mask is modeled after one worn by Fred Brathwaite in 2002-03 season. If you're a long-time St. Louis Blues fan, it probably should. Greiss' mask, which was created by Blake McCully of Cross-Eyed Airbrushing, was modeled after one worn by former Blues goalie Fred Brathwaite during the 2002-03 season. "It's...
NHL
Caps Visit Rangers
Following the NHL's annual three-day holiday break, the Caps take a Tuesday day trip up to Manhattan to face the New York Rangers in the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. The Capitals and Rangers are separated by a single point in the Metropolitan Division standings, and both are coming in hot out of the break; Washington has won nine of its last 10 and New York has prevailed in eight of its last nine games.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Stars vs. Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota returns to home ice after a California road trip and a one-off in Winnipeg. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:. Five Minnesota Wild Prospects Make 2023 World Junior Championship Rosters. WJC from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Halifax and...
NHL
Colorado's Steady 'Cog'
Andrew Cogliano on the longevity of his impressive career and sharing his veteran insight as the Avs continue to battle injuries. Just the second player to play in 700-consecutive games to start their career. Co-Rookie of the Year for the 2007-08 season. A free-agent just one time. 1,171 games to date still leaving a nightly impact at age 35. If there's anything more impressive than those stunning statistics is veteran center of the Colorado Avalanche Andrew Cogliano's humility and character.
NHL
Lafleur, Bossy, Gillies among deaths in hockey world in 2022
The hockey community was hit hard in 2022 with the deaths of a beloved Montreal Canadiens icon and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, two-thirds of "The Trio Grande" line from the New York Islanders dynasty seasons of the 1980s and a pioneer who helped change the perception of players from Sweden.
NHL
The Two Goals I'll Never Forget - And Wish I Could! | 40 Years with Stan
Two disallowed goals stick firmly in Stan Fischler's memory... though he wishes they wouldn't!. Once upon a time, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penned a poem, "Rainy Day." One of its classic lines went as follows: "Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall -- But Too Much Is Falling In Mine." Once...
NHL
Heika's Take: Another third period comeback in classic Stars fashion
Dallas led 17-7 in shots on goal during the third period, dominating the final frame with a goal from Hintz in the last minute of regulation. The Stars are developing a reputation as one of the best third period teams in the NHL, and Tuesday was a great example. Dallas...
CBS Sports
NHL postpones Sabres at Blue Jackets due to Buffalo blizzard
The NHL has postponed Tuesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets due to poor weather conditions in Buffalo. The game was scheduled to be at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, but the Sabres couldn't get out of Buffalo after a deadly blizzard closed the roads and the airport. The Sabres released a statement on the decision, and a makeup date has not been determined yet.
NHL
Ducks host young fan from Make-A-Wish, plan special day
Youth hockey player practices with team, visits Balboa Island with players. The Anaheim Ducks made a young fan's wish come true Tuesday. The Ducks partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to host a youth hockey player, Jackson, for a day full of epic experiences. First, Jackson signed a two-day contract with...
NHL
Bruins, 2023 Winter Classic discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Fenway Park in Boston to host outdoor game against Penguins on Jan. 2. The meaning of Fenway Park to New England sports fans, the impact of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic that will be played at the old ballpark in Boston, and reasons why the Boston Bruins have been the toast of the NHL this season were just some of the topics discussed and debated on the latest episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.
NHL
Preview: December 27 vs. Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes return to game action following the NHL's holiday break on Tuesday, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 22-6-6 (50 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 6-5 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday,...
Comments / 0