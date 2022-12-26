Read full article on original website
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai makes CFB transfer portal decision
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai has elected to enter the college football transfer portal for the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. Mordecai initially emerged as a backup for Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma since coming out of Waco as a former four-star prospect in high school. But he ...
Look: Mother of Top Recruit Didn't Want Son To Play For Deion Sanders
Five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II had plenty of big-name suitors before choosing to sign with the Texas Longhorns last week. 247Sports' No. 6 wideout in the 2023 class, Cook was pursued by Michigan, Alabama, Ole Miss and Oregon before committing to Steve Sarkisian's squad on ...
Missouri basketball showing no fear with upset wins over Kentucky and Illinois
With the game already in hand, whoever was in charge of Missouri basketball’s in-game music decided to rub it in. As the Tigers and their Wednesday opponents, the Kentucky Wildcats, huddled up, a familiar tune for the Lexington invaders played through the public address system. “It’s a party, it’s a party, it’s a...
