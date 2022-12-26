Read full article on original website
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
JJ Watt has given away millions in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incidentEdy ZooHouston, TX
hotnewhiphop.com
James Harden Roasted For Ridiculous Pre-Game Outfit
James Harden is the latest NBA star to be roasted for his tunnel outfit. James Harden has been having a great season with Philadelphia. While the 76ers got off to a very slow start, they are now one of the hottest teams in the league. Harden has been playing great basketball with Joel Embiid, and overall, they have a shot to perhaps win the East.
RUMOR: James Harden’s Dwyane Wade roadblock holding back Rockets return
The Philadelphia 76ers have been rocked with James Harden rumors speculating on a potential return to the Houston Rockets this offseason. Could Dwyane Wade – a man who never played for the Sixers – be one of the biggest arguments for Harden to stay?. The reasons for James...
NBA Fan Thinks If LeBron James Created A Superteam With The Houston Rockets In 2018, He Would Have Won A Couple More Titles
NBA fan thinks LeBron James cost himself at least a couple more rings by joining the Lakers in 2018 instead of the Rockets.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s insane 60-point triple-double has NBA Twitter on fire
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had the whole NBA Twitterverse going crazy about him. And who wouldn’t be? Not only did he record an insane 60-point triple-double but also banked a buzzer-beater to send their game against the New York Knicks to overtime. When it looked like the Mavs...
NBA Insiders Dish Thoughts on James Harden, Rockets Rumors
Two ESPN NBA Insiders are buying into the rumors regarding James Harden's thoughts on thinking about leaving the 76ers.
Luka Doncic Named NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week
The NBA announced on Monday that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain Engage In Second Epic Clash In 3 Weeks
Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain are two of the greatest players in NBA history and two of the most unstoppable players during their era. Both have their numbers retired by the Los Angeles Lakers for a reason, and each were known to put up some absolutely ridiculous numbers. The 1961-62...
Can Rockets Prevent Another Historic Night For Mavericks Star Luka Doncic?
After experiencing modest success in a loss to the Mavericks, can the Houston Rockets' defense prevent another memorable performance from Luka Doncic Thursday night?
NBC Sports
Harden not interested in long-term deal: report
When ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Christmas Day that James Harden is "seriously considering" a return to the Houston Rockets next season, tiny alarm bells started ringing all across Sixers-land. Harden's commitment to the Sixers has always seemed tenuous at best, with an apparent desire to play with a star...
iheart.com
Three Teams Contacted Carlos Correa After Contentious Mets Physical: Report
Does the free agency saga continue with Carlos Correa?. In the days since the New York Mets reportedly expressed concern about the results of Correa's physical, at least three teams have contacted the superstar's camp in case his deal with New York falls through, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.
Mavs vs. Knicks Preview: Dallas Seeks 4-Game Win Streak; Jalen Brunson OUT
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks hope to extend their three-game win streak to four on Tuesday as they take on the New York Knicks. Due to a hip injury, Jalen Brunson is questionable to play in his Dallas homecoming.
