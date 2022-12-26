ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KBTX.com

Body of missing College Station man found in Austin

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The body of a missing man from College Station has been found in Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, Tanner Hoang, 22, was found on Dec. 24 in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway. Authorities say they were able to recover...
fox7austin.com

Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
KVUE

No indictments for APD officers in fatal January 2021 shooting of Alex Gonzales

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin police officers who shot and killed a man in southeast Austin in January of 2021 will not be indicted by a Travis County grand jury. The case is related to the controversial shooting of Alex Gonzales. Police said Gonzales was involved in a road rage incident with Officer Gabriel Gutierrez, who was off duty at the time and in a personal vehicle. Officers Luis Serrato and Brian Nenno responded.
KVUE

Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
KVUE

Woman charged with husband's murder in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman has been arrested and charged with her husband's murder after a deadly shooting in South Austin on Tuesday morning. The Austin Police Department (APD) said at 6:41 a.m., officers received a call reporting that a 67-year-man, identified as Stephen Spaeth, had been shot in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive.
KBTX.com

Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
