KBTX.com
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The body of a missing man from College Station has been found in Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, Tanner Hoang, 22, was found on Dec. 24 in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway. Authorities say they were able to recover...
Recovering addict opening sober house in Central Texas
Trey Wood is putting the final touches on a sober house he built after overcoming addiction himself. It's called Esperanza House.
ATCEMS: Second body recovered from Lady Bird Lake within a week
Austin-Travis County EMS said a body was found in Lady Bird Lake near the Congress Avenue bridge Wednesday afternoon.
wtaw.com
Father And Son Arrested For Getting Paid To Paint Homes But Not Doing The Work
A father and son spent Christmas in the Brazos County jail on charges of getting paid to paint a home but not doing the work. According to arrest reports from College Station police, the victims made a verbal agreement and issued a check in March for more than $3,700 dollars.
Texas man appeals death sentence, stating Comedy Central violated his rights
A Texas man is moving to appeal his death sentence, stating a Comedy Central special violated his constitutional rights.
How law enforcement tracked, arrested Georgetown murder suspect
Georgetown police booked Ricardo Quinones, 38, on a murder charge into the Williamson County Jail, where he remains in custody on a $1 million bond. They brought him back there Tuesday after a task force took him into custody in Columbus, Texas in Colorado County.
PHOTOS: Georgetown landmark Crockett Gardens Falls appears to have collapsed
Photos and video sent by a KXAN viewer show rocks falling from around Crockett Gardens Falls on Sunday.
fox7austin.com
Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert
AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
Round Rock man pleads guilty to fatal 2020 hit-and-run in San Marcos
A Round Rock man pleaded guilty on Dec. 20 to a hit-and-run crash that killed a man more than two years ago in Hays County.
No indictments for APD officers in fatal January 2021 shooting of Alex Gonzales
AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin police officers who shot and killed a man in southeast Austin in January of 2021 will not be indicted by a Travis County grand jury. The case is related to the controversial shooting of Alex Gonzales. Police said Gonzales was involved in a road rage incident with Officer Gabriel Gutierrez, who was off duty at the time and in a personal vehicle. Officers Luis Serrato and Brian Nenno responded.
KBTX.com
‘Suspicious item’ prompts brief evacuation of College Station Goodwill store
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A suspicious device found in donations prompted an evacuation of the College Station Goodwill store Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a possible explosive device inside the business, according to the College Station Police Department. Authorities said a bomb squad was called to the...
Police investigating homicide in south Austin
APD officers are on the scene in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive, which is off of Menchaca Road near the Grand Oaks neighborhood.
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
Man accused of north Austin food truck theft arrested over the weekend, APD says
A man accused of stealing a north Austin food truck earlier this month was arrested Friday, Dec. 23, according to a Austin Police Department news release.
Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
2 injured in Manor crash involving 18-wheeler
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on North State Highway 130 where it intersects with Farm to Market Road 973.
Woman charged with husband's murder in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman has been arrested and charged with her husband's murder after a deadly shooting in South Austin on Tuesday morning. The Austin Police Department (APD) said at 6:41 a.m., officers received a call reporting that a 67-year-man, identified as Stephen Spaeth, had been shot in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive.
KBTX.com
Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
Travis County DA says no indictment in deadly Jan. 2021 police shooting of Alex Gonzales
Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza announced Tuesday that a Travis County Grand Jury returned no indictments in a deadly January 2021 shooting involving one of two Austin Police Department officers, according to a news release from Travis County.
Georgetown suspect accused of fatally shooting estranged wife arrested
The Georgetown Police Department is searching for an armed suspect in the area of Gabriel View Drive.
