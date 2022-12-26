ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
72-year-old school photographer arrested for allegedly molesting children in Ontario

Officers have arrested a 72-year-old school photographer for allegedly molesting numerous children in Ontario. According to the Ontario Police Department, Philbert Hernandez is accused of molesting numerous children over several decades. At the time of the alleged sexual assaults, Hernandez worked as a photographer, employed by several firms spread across all of Southern California.
Suspect pulls over, surrenders to police in Palos Verdes

A weird pursuit that started near El Sereno finally ended in Palos Verdes. The suspect, originally wanted for a traffic violation, pulled over to the side of the road and began to talk to an officer through an open window on Hawthorne Boulevard. The California Highway Patrol used this brief...
