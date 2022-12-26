Read full article on original website
Related
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Declares She Ended Friendship With Meri Because It 'Wasn't Safe' For Her Anymore
Christine and Meri Brown are opening up like never before about their fractured friendship during their respective marriages to Brown patriarch Kody Brown.During part one of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired Sunday, December 18, the two Sister Wives stars sat down with host Sukanya Krishnan to discuss where it all went wrong in their marriages and relationships within the polygamous family.Meri alleged that her upset over Christine's decision to leave Kody last year led to a strain in their relationship, saying, "I felt very betrayed by her and that she was leaving me too because she's always said,...
Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility”
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey made it to the Dancing with the Stars finale. She and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, came in second place. Their freestyle routine to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago was hot! In the end, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the mirror ball. Val and Gabby became friends […] The post Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility” appeared first on Reality Tea.
AOL Corp
‘RHOA’ Alum Porsha Williams’ Wedding Ring Details Revealed
Bling watch! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia exchanged rings twice in two lavish wedding ceremonies in November — and the pieces in question were designed by Atlanta’s most sought-after jeweler, Ronnie Agami. ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now?. According to the Universal Diamonds president, the Real Housewives...
digitalspy.com
Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals she's pregnant with third child with Joe Swash
Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has revealed she's pregnant with her third child with husband Joe Swash. The presenter posted the wonderful news on Instagram on Wednesday (December 28) with a beautiful video showing the moment she shared the results of a pregnancy test with Joe. "You're joking," Swash says...
Harry Styles Celebrates Christmas with Mom Anne, Sister Gemma and Her Boyfriend at Home in London
Anne Twist took to Instagram this week to share a smiling selfie with Harry, Gemma and her boyfriend, Michal Mlynowski Harry Styles was home for Christmas. The "As It Was" superstar's mom Anne Twist took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of snaps from their family's Christmas celebration, including a smiling selfie of her spending time with Harry, 28, and his sister, Gemma, as well as Gemma's boyfriend, Michal Mlynowski, at home in England. Twist's Instagram post features photos of a cozy fireplace accompanied by festive decor,...
‘When Calls the Heart’ Costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged After 2 Years of Dating: ‘Forever’
Hallmark ever after! When Calls the Heart costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are engaged after two years of dating. “Forever ❤️,” McGarry, 37, and Wallace, 33, captioned a joint Instagram post on Friday, December 23, as they kissed while showing off the bride-to-be’s engagement ring. The Hallmark actors, who have been dating since 2020, quickly received congratulatory […]
Kathy Hilton reunites with ‘RHOBH’ cast at People’s Choice, makes fun of Lisa Rinna feud
Kathy Hilton and the rest of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast put on a united front during the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday Night. While playing a round of Celebrity Family Feud alongside host Kenan Thompson, the Bravolebrities were all smiles despite the ongoing feud between Hilton and sister Kyle Richards, as well as with Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne. In fact, Hilton — who kept her half-sister at an arm’s length — even made a nod at the now-infamous tequila-gate. When Thompson asked the ladies “something you shouldn’t do at a party,” the reality star quipped back,...
wonderwall.com
'Real Housewives' affair scandals
The "Real Housewives" franchises have served up their fair share of drama over the years, but nothing helps the ratings soar like a cheating scandal. Bravo viewers have seen lengthy marriages come to an end before their eyes. The most recent example? Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein's union. The Miami-based reality stars seemed to have the perfect marriage, but that came crashing down in May 2022 when Lenny publicly announced their split — the same month the plastic surgeon was accused of cheating on his wife of 12 years with Katharina Mazepa, a model 30 years his junior. Lenny insisted to Page Six that he didn't start seeing Katharina "until after the decision was made to get divorced" but Lisa maintained she was "blindsided" by Lenny. "Unfortunately, this is a case of a man lying to two women at the same time," she told Page Six. She and Lenny struggled before all this too: Lisa admitted in 2021 that they nearly split after he had an emotional affair before their two children were born.
From Paola Mayfield to Thais Ramone! See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Hair Transformations: Photos
90 Day Fiancé stars are known for taking a chance on love — but it doesn’t stop there. Over the years, TLC viewers have met cast members from all over the world and some have risked it all in the form of a total hair transformation. Someone...
Bravo Uninvites Jen Shah From The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Reunion
OMG! Y’all– if you thought all the tea surrounding Jen Shah lately has been piping hot, just wait for this. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star confirmed in an Instagram post that Bravo has officially UNINVITED her to the Season 3 reunion taping. Jen’s future on the Real Housewives has been up in […] The post Bravo Uninvites Jen Shah From The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reflects on Relationship With Caryn After Talking to His Mother in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Matt Roloff is taking a look at his relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler from a new perspective. After admitting in a recent episode that Chandler had "taken a little half a step back" amid his difficulties with the rest of the Roloff family, the Little People Big World star has his feelings for his longtime love reinforced during a dinner with his mother, Peggy Roloff.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
LPBW’s Tori Roloff Reveals She Will ‘Definitely’ Be Done on TV Soon and Slams ‘Misconceptions’ About Show
Using her voice. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff slammed the “misconceptions” about the TLC show and shared her plans to end her reality TV career. While participating in a Q&A with fans via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 27, Tori, 31, was asked to share her “favorite and least favorite” thing about...
Bachelor Star Arie Luyendyk And Brandi Glanville Join Other Reality Stars To Compete In New Show “The Traitors”
Oh, this sounds like fun! For its newest competition show, streaming service Peacock will be bringing together stars from some of our favorite reality shows, including The Bachelor, Survivor, Below Deck, Big Brother and others. The show is titled The Traitors and will be hosted by none other than Scottish actor Alan Cumming, as reported by Us […] The post Bachelor Star Arie Luyendyk And Brandi Glanville Join Other Reality Stars To Compete In New Show “The Traitors” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Mollie King's father Stephen dies months after brain tumour diagnosis - just days after she welcomed a baby girl with her fiancé Stuart Broad
Mollie King said she was 'heartbroken beyond words' as she announced the death of her father Stephen on Wednesday. The former Saturdays singer, 35, took to Instagram to tell her fans of the sad news that her parent had died last week, just days after she welcomed her first baby daughter.
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Confirms TLC Future—'I'm So Excited'
Christine Brown has revealed whether she is leaving TLC's "Sister Wives" series following her split from former husband Kody Brown.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Danny Dyer responds to fan theory over Mick Carter's fate
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders actor Danny Dyer has ruled out a potential return to the soap after a fan theorised how he could make a surprise return. Dyer quit the soap as Mick Carter during this year's Christmas Day episode. Viewers watched as Mick seemingly lost his life after he...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Jacqui Purvis reveals how she'd want Felicity to leave
Home and Away star Jacqui Purvis has revealed how she would want her character Felicity Newman to leave the Aussie soap. Although there hasn't been any talk about her departure, Purvis has stated that if she were to go, she would want Felicity to go out with a bang and have a "really dramatic death."
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reflects On 'Bittersweet' Final Day Filming In Flagstaff Following Kody Split
Christine Brown took to social media to share a touching, behind-the-scenes moment during her final day filming on the Flagstaff, Ariz., set of Sister Wives. The mother-of-six — she shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with estranged ex-husband Kody Brown, 53 — reflected on her journey as she explored the garage that was once used to film the television personalities' confessionals on the hit TLC show. "I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set," she captioned a TikTok posted on Tuesday, December 27. "I travel [sic] back-and-forth- [sic] for a year. An 8...
digitalspy.com
Rylan Clark shuts down dating rumours
Rylan Clark has put an end to dating rumours after fans thought they spotted a new mystery man in a photo he shared on social media. Fans immediately assumed the Celebrity Gogglebox star, who split from his ex-husband Dan Neal last year, had company when he posted a picture of a bar of chocolate being balanced on a leg to his Instagram story (via Mail Online).
Comments / 0