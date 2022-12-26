Read full article on original website
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The Surprising Truth: Christians Once Banned Christmas In BostonDip RaiBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Ex-Celtics Big Ejected, Appears To Be Knocked Out In Magic-Pistons Scuffle
Celtics fans may not remember too much about Moritz Wagner’s nine-game stint in Boston, but if they do it probably has something to do with his propensity for stirring the pot. It doesn’t seem as though things have changed during his tenure with the Orlando Magic. Wagner was...
Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Bucks with harsh reality after Christmas loss to Celtics
If there is one thing Giannis Antetokounmpo realized after the Boston Celtics blew out his Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, it’s the fact that their team hasn’t made much progress at all. Antetokounmpo made the stunning admission after the December 25 loss, emphasizing that they haven’t learned their lesson...
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum’s Bold Comments After Win vs. Bucks
There were a lot of great matchups that basketball fans were looking forward to during the NBA’s Christmas Day slate. The one which a majority of people were most excited about was the Milwaukee Bucks visiting the Boston Celtics. Throughout the season they have looked like the two best...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics preview, prediction, pick for 12/29: Can Clips handle NBA-best Celtics?
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks fall to Chicago Bulls in OT 119-113
MILWAUKEE - DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 119-113 in overtime Wednesday night. The Bulls trailed by 15 early in the fourth quarter, only to pull even in the closing minute of regulation. DeRozan scored 10 in overtime, Nikola Vucevic hit a 3 in the extra period and the Bulls beat one of the NBA’s best teams after losing to one of the worst — Houston — two nights earlier.
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum lead Celtics to rout of Rockets
Jaylen Brown scored 39 points and Jayson Tatum added 38 to become the NBA’s second 1,000-point scorer this season as
Yardbarker
The most glaring red flags in the Milwaukee Bucks' 3-game losing streak
The Milwaukee Bucks started off the 2022/2023 season strong and jumped off the top of the NBA standings. But recently there have been a few ups and downs, and the Bucks are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak. It is obvious that Milwaukee just like any team has its weaknesses, and this is what they need to focus on to get back on track.
iheart.com
Celtics Beat Rockets To Keep NBA's Best Record
The Boston Celtics blew past the Rockets in a 126-102 victory on their home court. Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 39 points while Jayson Tatum netted 38 to go with eight rebounds. Robert Williams the Third logged a double-double off the bench after scoring 11 points and grabbing 15...
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 28: Behind Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Win 10th Straight
The Brooklyn Nets held on against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday to win their 10th straight. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points, which totaled to 50 percent of Brooklyn’s offense. After a drama-filled start, Irving is back to his elite form. Atlanta was without star guard Trae...
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 12/27/2022
The Boston Celtics host the Houston Rockets for an interconference matchup at TD Garden! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Celtics prediction and pick. The Houston Rockets are coming off a huge win over the Chicago Bulls to start their short road trip. They won...
Yardbarker
Celtics' Jaylen Brown gives honest response to scuffle with Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
On Christmas Day, two juggernauts faced off in a battle for supremacy in the Eastern Conference. Both the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks entered the game with 10 losses. The winner would stand alone at the top of the East. With such high stakes, tensions ran a little high...
