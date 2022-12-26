Read full article on original website
Utah vs. Penn State Prediction and Odds for Rose Bowl (Back Nittany Lions)
Penn State and Utah meet in the Rose Bowl on January 2nd with the Utes entering as PAC-12 Champions for the second consecutive year. Cam Rising and Utah will face a surging Penn State team that finished the season on a high note and will look to send veteran quarterback Sean Clifford out on a victory. Both teams are amongst the best in the country, but there are key opt outs on each side.
How to watch Penn State vs. Utah in the Rose Bowl: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup will kick off at 5 p.m.
Utah vs. Penn State best bet, odds and how to bet
The No. 8 Utah Utes take on the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2. The Utes have been unbelievably tough this season. They played spoiler to USC on two occasions, the most recent being the Pac-12 Conference title game. In that contest, Utah thumped the Trojans 47-24 and dashed their playoff hopes. The Utes have earned back-to-back conference titles, and they match up well with their bowl game opponents.
Utah's '23 OL class was among the best in the country
With another Pac-12 title housed in the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center, this season has been a remarkable one for Kyle Whittingham's Utah program. Key to the success on the offensive side of the ball have been the big men up front, who played at a high level throughout the season. Largely a product of coach Jim Harding's efforts recruiting and developing that unit over the years, both of which took a big step forward this season.
Talkin' Sports: Former Utah, BYU assistant coach Tim LaComb on college hoops
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utes, Cougars and Aggies are about to dive into the conference basketball season. Tim LaComb was on Rick Majerus' staff at the U, served as Dave Rose's assistant coach at Y and his kid played AAU basketball with the Aggies Steven Ashworth, so who better to assess the local teams as they move into conference play? Watch Tim with DJ on KMYU Talkin' Sports right here.
PSU OC Yurcich: Improved Attack True Team Effort
Asked if Penn State's offensive line made the team's running backs better in 2022 or vice-versa, Yurich said "it goes hand in hand" while lauding the performance of the entire unit.
How to Watch BYU Basketball at Pacific
The BYU men's basketball team is set to kick off its final season of WCC play on Thursday night at Pacific. BYU and Pacific will tip off on Thursday night at 7:00 PM MST. The game will be played in Stockton, California and it will be broadcast on the WCC Network. Below is all the information you need to stream or listen to the game.
Utah basketball legend Arnie Ferrin dies
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah sports legend Arnie Ferrin has died. He was 97. His family confirmed his death early Tuesday morning according to University of Utah Athletics. Ferrin was a Utah native who was a four-time All-American — the only player to hold that distinction in the history of University of Utah basketball. He also helped the team to national championships in 1944 and 1947.
Utah basketball great Arnie Ferrin passes away at age 97
One of the most decorated basketball players in the University of Utah's history who went on to play in the NBA and become a charter member of the Utah Sports Hall of Fame has passed away.
Nakada Announces Eight Person Signing Class
SALT LAKE CITY – University of Utah head soccer coach Hideki Nakada announced the addition of the first eight members of his program's 2023 signing class on Tuesday. The list of new Utes includes three forwards, four midfielders and one defender, all of whom will be in uniform for the start of the 2023 season.
Weber State Football’s Nuuletau Sellesin Enters Transfer Portal
OGDEN, Utah-Tuesday, Weber State sophomore defensive lineman Nuuletau Sellesin entered the transfer portal per a report from Reshirt Sports, an FSC football news service. Sellesin posted four sacks, a forced fumble and 22 tackles for a loss for the Wildcats in 2021. Sellesin has been a Wildcat through high school...
Centre County ski resort to change slope name ahead of Rose Bowl
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– For more than 50 years, skiers and snowboarders who head to a Centre County ski resort that want to traverse the tallest slope look for the Utah one. With the Penn State Nittany Lions’ upcoming Rose Bowl game matchup against the Utah Utes, Tussey Mountain Ski Resort will be showing its […]
It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts
This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
What layoffs mean for Utah’s tech industry
Utah tech companies have been struggling and laying off staff after years of meteoric growth. In 2022, at least 15 Utah companies — 11 in the last three months of the year, or “Q4″ in corporate-speak — have laid off staff, according to the tech layoff tracker layoffs.fyi.
Utah AMBER Alert victim located in Nebraska, suspect in custody
A Utah AMBER Alert was canceled after a 13-year-old teenager from Layton who police believe was abducted by a 26-year-old non-relative was found in Nebraska.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Utah, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Utah featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
15 Free Things to Do in West Valley City, UT
West Valley City, a suburb of Salt Lake City, is a great place to live, work, and play. As the second largest city in Utah, West Valley City is part of Salt Lake County. The city was incorporated in 1980, combining the Chesterfield, Hunter, Granger, and Redwood neighborhoods. The Northern...
Salt Lake City currently last one standing in 2030 Olympic bid
PARK CITY, Utah — The Sapporo, Japan 2030 Olympic Bid Committee has put a “pause” on its pursuit to host the Winter Olympics, according to Reuters. Results of investigations of […]
