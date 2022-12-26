The No. 8 Utah Utes take on the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2. The Utes have been unbelievably tough this season. They played spoiler to USC on two occasions, the most recent being the Pac-12 Conference title game. In that contest, Utah thumped the Trojans 47-24 and dashed their playoff hopes. The Utes have earned back-to-back conference titles, and they match up well with their bowl game opponents.

