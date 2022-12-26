Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
New Year's Eve events in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone getting ready to ring in the new year will have plenty of events to choose from in Charlottesville that involve great food, beer, and the company of friends. First, Dairy Market is hosting a New Year’s bash that includes a DJ, a cover band,...
cbs19news
AHS students collect thousands of menstrual products in less than two weeks
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One in five girls miss a day of school because they don't have menstrual products, and two Albemarle High School students are working to change that. AHS senior Weining Ding and sophomore Avery Bruen started empowerHER two weeks ago. They collect menstrual products to...
cbs19news
Tiger Fuel makes big donation to UVA Strong Fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A big donation will go to continue helping the families of the Nov. 13 shooting victims and the broader University of Virginia community. Tiger Fuel Company presented a $ 25,000 holiday donation to the UVA Strong Fund, which is administered by the UVA Alumni Association.
cbs19news
Wheelin' Sportsmen Hunt held to cut deer population
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Department of Parks and Recreation teams up with a wheelchair sporting group, the Wheelin' Sportsmen, for a hunt in Pleasant Grove Park on Thursday. Thursday's event marked the sixth annual Wheelin' Sportsman Hunt. Four licensed hunters turned out Thursday. Director of...
cbs19news
After Hours at Highland resume
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People can take an exclusive tour of James Monroe’s Highland and get the chance to converse with "Monroe." Over the past week, the estate hosted After Hours at Highland. Participants were greeted by a James Monroe impersonator who gave them a private viewing of the exhibits.
cbs19news
Reminder to put trees by curb for annual recycling program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Now that the holiday has passed, people may be thinking of taking down their Christmas trees. People living in Charlottesville can have their trees picked up for the annual recycling program. The city says its Christmas tree pick-up will take place the week of Jan....
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
wina.com
Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville
GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
cbs19news
Graduate workers say not getting paid, demand UVA take action
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At least two dozen graduate student workers at the University of Virginia say they haven’t been paid their December stipend, and this isn't the first time it's happened. The United Campus Workers Union at UVA is demanding that the administration pay the workers immediately...
NBC 29 News
Law enforcement honors Lonnie Tuthill with police escort
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Law enforcement officers from all over central Virginia came together early Wednesday, December 28, to honor Lonnie Tuthill. A police escort traveled from Charlottesville to Hill & Wood Funeral Home in Ruckersville. Fire trucks and civilians could also be seen offering support for the fallen officer as the procession made its way up Route 29.
cbs19news
Pair of small businesses get financial boost
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – On Tuesday, Pete Snyder, the co-founder of the nonprofit Virginia 30 Day Fund, presented two checks to two local small businesses. Sir Speedy and Glo-Out Glamour Bar each received the news that they were getting a $3,500 check just days before Christmas, making the holiday extra merry before heading into the New Year.
schillingshow.com
1000 words: Albemarle County students morphing into gastropods (slugs) at bus stops
The pathetic Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) has done irreparable damage to students by instilling unwarranted fear and mass paranoia during the Democrat-imposed Covid shutdowns. The result is a dumbed-down generation that not only cannot communicate with one another, but one that is morphing into human gastropods (slugs) before our...
cbs19news
Local family has "Christmas miracle" at UVA hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA Children’s Hospital understands that having a child in the hospital is hard, and it's even harder on Christmas. On Sunday, they made sure that patients and their families have the holiday they deserve, and one family said the says the best gift they received is the ability to be together.
cbs19news
Virginia Lottery announces has sold out of New Year's Raffle tickets
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At 9:23 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia Lottery announced it had sold its last ticket for Virginia’s New Year Millionaire Raffle. At Market Street Cafe, workers said they had sold two tickets right before that announcement came out. “People are buying it like crazy. $20...
WHSV
Church begins fundraising for couple who lost house in Christmas Eve fire
CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue said a home on Hankey Mountain Highway was a total loss after a fire on the night before Christmas. Glossbrenner United Methodist Church is raising money for the displaced couple to start again. Logan Dodson grew up with the Morrisons, so it was a natural response for her to reach out and offer help.
cbs19news
ACPD escorts former officer to be laid to rest
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Albemarle County may have seen a special escort involving a lot of police vehicles and even a local fire truck. The Albemarle County Police Department escorted the body of Greene County Investigator Lonnie Tuthill to Ruckersville on Wednesday morning. He passed away...
cbs19news
Search continues for missing man in national park
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The National Park Service says the search for a missing man continues. According to a release, James Alan Cattley of North Garden was reported missing on Dec. 12. His vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, located near mile marker 94 on Skyline Drive, on...
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
Tony Bennett Gives Injury Update on Virginia PG Reece Beekman
Bennett discussed the status of Beekman, who missed Wednesday's game against Albany with a hamstring injury
cbs19news
Local man releasing fourth horror film
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “Go Away” is the newest horror film by Orange County native David Kerr. Kerr began his film-making career by branching into the music video world, then became a part of the horror movie franchise with his love of storytelling. “One of the...
Comments / 0