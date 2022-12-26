Plymouth’s bird whisperer gets nonprofit approval

Evlyn Lyons, the “bird whisperer” and operator of Evlyn’s Exotic Bird Rescue and Adoptions, was recently approved to register her bird rescue as a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit. Submitted

Luzerne County’s resident “bird whisperer” has reached another milestone in her quest to help foster exotic birds and help them find their forever homes.

Evlyn Lyons, the 11-year-old Plymouth resident who has made waves over the year by opening up her very own bird rescue — Evlyn’s Exotic Bird Rescue and Adoptions, headquartered right out of her family home — was recently approved to register her business as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

“Now that her rescue is a nonprofit, she can get more help for her birds from places like stores and businesses,” said Evlyn’s mom, Linda Uren. “This will help her rescue grow.”

This latest step comes after a process that started as just a couple of parakeets fostered by Lyons, and has blossomed into one of the area’s biggest bird rescues.

Earlier this year, Lyons received unanimous approval from the Plymouth Borough Zoning Board to operate Evlyn’s Exotic Bird Rescue and Adoptions out of her family home on Sweitzer Lane in Plymouth, and held a grand opening in July to formally introduce the community to her business, and to the dozens of rescue birds under her care at the time.

Lyons came to be known as a “bird whisperer” after it was discovered that she had a knack for calming and taming all types of exotic birds.

Now, with the formal approval of Evlyn’s Exotic Bird Rescue and Adoptions as a nonprofit, Lyons will have even more help and resources at her disposal to help continue her hard work and to help the exotic birds that are brought to her care.

The new status will aid the bird rescue in a number of ways, according to Uren. It will allow for the holding of fundraisers and other similar events, while also allowing for other businesses to assist the bird rescue; for example, pet stores could now help out by donating food and supplies, and the nonprofit status will also assist Lyons with issues like transportation of the birds, veterinary bills and a number of other forms of aid.

“All of this will help the well-being of the birds that come through,” Uren said. “There are so many reasons we needed to do this.”

It’s another big win for the “bird whisperer” Lyons, who had homed over 200 birds by the time Evlyn’s Exotic Bird Rescue and Adoptions opened in July and, with this latest step, will certainly be finding many more birds a good home in the future.

“Her dream is coming true,” Uren said.