The Stealing of Albert Einstein’s BrainDip RaiPrinceton, NJ
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
One Dead, 3 Hurt In Chain-Reaction Crash On NJ Turnpike, State Police Say
A 75-year-old woman was killed and three others were injured in a chain-reaction crash on the NJ Turnpike that involved three vehicles, state police said.The crash occurred on the inner roadway southbound near milepost 95.3 in Carteret just after midnight Thursday, Dec. 29, NJSP Sgt. Alejandro…
Police Identify Woman Found On Side of Route 1 Dead In West Windsor
December 28, 2022 WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–West Windsor Police say that on December 25, 2022 at 5:23 p.m., Patrol Units…
Pedestrian Pulls Seriously Injured DWI Driver From Honda After Fiery West Windsor Crash: Police
A pedestrian pulled a seriously injured driver from a Honda just moments before the vehicle burst into flames following a drunken crash in West Windsor Tuesday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred just before a curved section of South Mill Road near the intersection with New Edinburg Road around 7:10...
NJ Christmas Horrors: Body Left in Garbage Bag and Woman Found Dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 28
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Dec. 14 at 2:28 p.m., an unknown individual posing as a corporate buyer ordered items valued at $74,679 from a Park Avenue business and payment for the items was never received. Patrolman Jeff Emslie took the report and the incident is pending further investigation.
Two teenagers charged with shooting, killing Manalapan resident
Two male teenagers have been charged with killing Philip Urban of Manalapan, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso. Urban was found shot to death in a Mercer County nature preserve Dec. 17. On Dec. 23, a 16-year-old male who lives in Pennington...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video Captures Moment Vehicle Crashes through Lakewood Storefront
Surveillance video obtained by TLS shows the moment a driver lost control of her vehicle and crashed through the entrance of a storefront in Lakewood. The accident happened last week, when an elderly woman attempted to park, and apparently hit the gas instead of the brake.
Mercer County Prosecutor: Bordentown woman, elementary school teacher provided teen with alcohol, drugs
An elementary school teacher from Bordentown has been charged with allegedly providing a teen boy with “vodka, vape pens and THC drops” for approximately two and a half years, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Jennifer Debiec, 39, a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in...
West Windsor Police: Pair distract woman, steal victim’s wallet
A man and a woman working as a team distracted a shopper at Marshall’s at the Windsor Green shopping center and allegedly stole the victim’s wallet from her purse, which had been left in the top basket of the victim’s shopping cart, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
West Windsor Police blotter
A Pennington man was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) after his Ford SUV struck the rear of a Honda SUV on Route 1 Nov. 21. The impact caused the Honda SUV to spin and crash into the concrete divider. The Ford SUV rolled over, left the road and struck a sign and a tree. The Pennington man was issued the summons for DWI and was taken to the hospital after he complained of pain.
NJ auto theft up 25% in a year: These cars are stolen most (Opinion)
This is no laughing matter. After years of being on the decline, car theft has returned with a vengeance in New Jersey. The numbers were already up the last few years but now it’s exploding. If you look at this time last year compared to now auto theft is up 25% in just that short span.
Notorious New Jersey speed traps to watch out for
As if driving in New Jersey isn't bad enough with all the traffic that takes you so much longer to get where you're going, we also have to worry about speed traps. What's mainly a money grab for the town can become a real hassle if you get caught in one.
More catalytic converter thefts as Monmouth, NJ officials push for change
Ocean Township police announced the arrest of four Camden residents who took the drive north and stole several catalytic converters. 🚔 Car thefts and burglaries rising across Monmouth County. To date, there have been approximately 578 car thefts this year alone in Monmouth County, by far the most in...
Sourland Mountain Region gains 10K trees in 2022
For Hillsborough Township resident Jennifer Bryson, the “tremendous loss of ash trees” in the area in and around her property has been “devastating.”. That is why when the Sourland Conservancy (SC) expanded its efforts to include plantings directly on private land through a grant from the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) in partnership with the FoHVOS Invasive Species Strike Team, she signed on to become the first private homeowner to do so, according to a press release through the SC.
N.J. investigating cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases
NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in Passaic and Bergen Counties. So far, there are seven confirmed cases across the two counties.CBS2 was able to confirm two people were diagnosed in the city of Passaic. There were also cases in Paterson and Wayne. Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia people get after breathing in small droplets of water contaminated with Legionella bacteria. "It's picked up by breathing in these contaminated droplets and the good news is it's not contagious from person-to-person. Unlike COVID or flu, you don't have to worry about...
New Jersey Residents are Fleeing to these 25 Appealing Cities
You hear it all of the time. "I hate this state." "I can't wait to move out of Jersey." It's become white noise at this point. Some, however, actually walk the walk and walk right out of the Garden State for a better life. I'll be the first to say...
These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says
Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
New Jersey State Police Heading Into New York
The major blizzard that has caused multiple deaths and essentially shut down parts of the country has really left places like Buffalo and surrounding areas reeling. The area has been recovering from the snowstorm that blew in with hurricane-force winds, below-freezing temperatures, and dumped more than 4 feet of snow, but it has been slow.
The State We’re In: Kick off 2023 with a ‘First Day’ hike
If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to get outside and exercise more, here’s a great way to start 2023 on the right foot: Join a “First Day” hike on Jan. 1. Across New Jersey, guided New Year’s Day hikes are being organized to help residents get a jump start on a healthy habit, all while enjoying beautiful scenery in the company of others.
wrnjradio.com
Ring in the new year with one of more than 40 first day hikes in New Jersey’s state parks, forests, historic sites on Jan. 1
NEW JERSEY – Residents are invited to put their best foot forward in the new year by starting off 2023 with a First Day Hike in New Jersey’s state parks, forests and historic sites on Jan. 1, according to Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. In...
