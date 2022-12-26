ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Windsor Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Transcript

Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 28

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Dec. 14 at 2:28 p.m., an unknown individual posing as a corporate buyer ordered items valued at $74,679 from a Park Avenue business and payment for the items was never received. Patrolman Jeff Emslie took the report and the incident is pending further investigation.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

West Windsor Police blotter

A Pennington man was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) after his Ford SUV struck the rear of a Honda SUV on Route 1 Nov. 21. The impact caused the Honda SUV to spin and crash into the concrete divider. The Ford SUV rolled over, left the road and struck a sign and a tree. The Pennington man was issued the summons for DWI and was taken to the hospital after he complained of pain.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Princeton Packet

Sourland Mountain Region gains 10K trees in 2022

For Hillsborough Township resident Jennifer Bryson, the “tremendous loss of ash trees” in the area in and around her property has been “devastating.”. That is why when the Sourland Conservancy (SC) expanded its efforts to include plantings directly on private land through a grant from the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) in partnership with the FoHVOS Invasive Species Strike Team, she signed on to become the first private homeowner to do so, according to a press release through the SC.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. investigating cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases

NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in Passaic and Bergen Counties. So far, there are seven confirmed cases across the two counties.CBS2 was able to confirm two people were diagnosed in the city of Passaic. There were also cases in Paterson and Wayne. Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia people get after breathing in small droplets of water contaminated with Legionella bacteria. "It's picked up by breathing in these contaminated droplets and the good news is it's not contagious from person-to-person. Unlike COVID or flu, you don't have to worry about...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says

Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
96.1 The Breeze

New Jersey State Police Heading Into New York

The major blizzard that has caused multiple deaths and essentially shut down parts of the country has really left places like Buffalo and surrounding areas reeling. The area has been recovering from the snowstorm that blew in with hurricane-force winds, below-freezing temperatures, and dumped more than 4 feet of snow, but it has been slow.
BUFFALO, NY
Princeton Packet

Princeton Packet

Princeton, NJ
518
Followers
2K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Princeton, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/princeton-packet/

Comments / 0

Community Policy