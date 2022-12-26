Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Yardbarker
Van Persie’s Liverpool transfer comments suggest Man Utd have made huge blunder
Robin van Persie spoke highly of his compatriot Cody Gakpo following a PSV win in the Europa League and his comments may suggest that his old side, Manchester United, made a huge blunder in the transfer market. The 23-year-old had reportedly been a top target for Erik ten Hag’s men,...
Liverpool complete £35m signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo
Liverpool have completed the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven after bringing forward their transfer plans to beat off rival interest from the likes of Manchester United for the Netherlands international. Gakpo, who shone for Louis van Gaal’s team at the World Cup, has signed a five-and-a-half year contract...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Manchester United decided against signing Dutch star after striker now their priority
Manchester United decided against signing PSV forward Cody Gakpo with the Dutch international completing his move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. After Luis Diaz suffered an injury setback, Liverpool turned their attention to the January transfer window. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool have completed the signing of Gakpo on a deal keeping him at the club until 2028.
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Pele's position as one of the greatest footballers of all time has never been contested but the same cannot be said for the number of goals he scored in his star-studded career.
Yardbarker
Juventus fans no longer happy with their World Cup winners
Juventus fans are becoming frustrated with Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes as they continue to celebrate winning the World Cup with Argentina. The pair are not the only Serie A players in the squad that won the competition, but the likes of Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez have returned to Roma and Inter Milan, respectively.
BBC
Transfer news: Bellingham to snub Liverpool for Real
Real Madrid will prioritise a deal for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023, with the 19-year-old set to choose the Spanish side over Liverpool. (Goal, external) Bellingham will sit down with Borussia Dortmund in January to discuss his future. (Liverpool Echo, external) Even if they miss out...
RANKED: What positions should be Sunderland's transfer priorities in January?
Sunderland have said they will target 'specific positions' in January, but which positions should they be?
Real Madrid ‘step up Jude Bellingham transfer chase’ amid competition from Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City
REAL MADRID are set to accelerate their move for Jude Bellingham, according to reports in Spain. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is wanted by elite clubs all over Europe, having impressed for England at the World Cup. Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are all jostling for the teenage sensation.
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
ng-sportingnews.com
Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest result, highlights as Rashford inspires Premier League win
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Marcus Rashford continued his quest to spearhead Manchester United’s post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, guiding his team to a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. United rose to within a point of Tottenham Hotspur in the race for a Champions League spot, and have the form to...
Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth - Goals From Kai Havertz And Mason Mount Boost Blues' Top-Four Bid
The win saw Chelsea move to within six points of fourth place in the Premier League table.
BBC
'A top young player' but 'let's hope this isn't the last signing' - your thoughts on Gakpo
We asked for your thoughts on Cody Gakpo after PSV Eindhoven said a deal has been agreed for the forward to join Liverpool. Richard: Another rough diamond plucked from under the noses of rivals in the January window. This should complete the rejuvenation of the frontline. A midfielder in January and then Bellingham and Rice in the summer please!
BBC
Pele: A sporting icon who made football beautiful
Bobby Charlton said that football might have been "invented for him". Certainly, most commentators regard him as the finest exponent of the beautiful game. Pele's skill and electrifying speed were coupled with a deadly accuracy in front of goal. A national hero in his native Brazil, he became a global...
Wigan 1-4 Sunderland: Kolo Toure's side slip to the bottom of the Championship
JOE BERNSTEIN: Amad Diallo, on loan from Manchester United, completed the scoring in the final minute to leave Toure still looking for his first win as a manager.
January transfer news LIVE: Liverpool seal Cody Gakpo signing as Arsenal target Joao Felix
The Premier League transfer window is set to open on 1 January and already there are completed deals to ensure some of England’s top teams will see their squads boosted as early as possible.Chelsea added Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks on Wednesday, signing him from Molde, while Liverpoolcompleted the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV the same evening, one of the stars of the recent World Cup.Elsewhere Arsenal are being linked with moves for two big-money attackers, Shakhtar’s Mykhaylo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, while Chelsea are interested in Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo...
Yardbarker
Watch: Fabrizio Romano gives Enzo Fernandez verdict amidst Chelsea pursuit
You would have all seen the Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea news breaking across the board last night and this morning, mainly from the Portuguese media. To recap, the general consensus is that Chelsea are working hard on a deal to try and sign Fernandez from Benfica in January. Sources: Christopher...
