SB Nation

Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez

As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
The Guardian

Liverpool complete £35m signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have completed the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven after bringing forward their transfer plans to beat off rival interest from the likes of Manchester United for the Netherlands international. Gakpo, who shone for Louis van Gaal’s team at the World Cup, has signed a five-and-a-half year contract...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Manchester United decided against signing Dutch star after striker now their priority

Manchester United decided against signing PSV forward Cody Gakpo with the Dutch international completing his move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. After Luis Diaz suffered an injury setback, Liverpool turned their attention to the January transfer window. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool have completed the signing of Gakpo on a deal keeping him at the club until 2028.
Reuters

How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Pele's position as one of the greatest footballers of all time has never been contested but the same cannot be said for the number of goals he scored in his star-studded career.
Yardbarker

Juventus fans no longer happy with their World Cup winners

Juventus fans are becoming frustrated with Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes as they continue to celebrate winning the World Cup with Argentina. The pair are not the only Serie A players in the squad that won the competition, but the likes of Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez have returned to Roma and Inter Milan, respectively.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Bellingham to snub Liverpool for Real

Real Madrid will prioritise a deal for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023, with the 19-year-old set to choose the Spanish side over Liverpool. (Goal, external) Bellingham will sit down with Borussia Dortmund in January to discuss his future. (Liverpool Echo, external) Even if they miss out...
BBC

'A top young player' but 'let's hope this isn't the last signing' - your thoughts on Gakpo

We asked for your thoughts on Cody Gakpo after PSV Eindhoven said a deal has been agreed for the forward to join Liverpool. Richard: Another rough diamond plucked from under the noses of rivals in the January window. This should complete the rejuvenation of the frontline. A midfielder in January and then Bellingham and Rice in the summer please!
BBC

Pele: A sporting icon who made football beautiful

Bobby Charlton said that football might have been "invented for him". Certainly, most commentators regard him as the finest exponent of the beautiful game. Pele's skill and electrifying speed were coupled with a deadly accuracy in front of goal. A national hero in his native Brazil, he became a global...
The Independent

January transfer news LIVE: Liverpool seal Cody Gakpo signing as Arsenal target Joao Felix

The Premier League transfer window is set to open on 1 January and already there are completed deals to ensure some of England’s top teams will see their squads boosted as early as possible.Chelsea added Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks on Wednesday, signing him from Molde, while Liverpoolcompleted the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV the same evening, one of the stars of the recent World Cup.Elsewhere Arsenal are being linked with moves for two big-money attackers, Shakhtar’s Mykhaylo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, while Chelsea are interested in Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo...
Yardbarker

Watch: Fabrizio Romano gives Enzo Fernandez verdict amidst Chelsea pursuit

You would have all seen the Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea news breaking across the board last night and this morning, mainly from the Portuguese media. To recap, the general consensus is that Chelsea are working hard on a deal to try and sign Fernandez from Benfica in January. Sources: Christopher...

