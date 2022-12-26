Every year, people obsess over their next New Year’s Resolution. Doing this creates unnecessary pressures on choosing something amazing and life changing… Choosing something that will enhance our life whether it be by doing something good or cutting out a bad habit. We should all aspire for self-growth, but the reality is that we don’t NEED it to be a new year to make promises to ourselves. And why is it that people choose just one resolution? Why can’t I choose 8? Go big or go home I say!

