Read full article on original website
Related
momcollective.com
Your New Year’s Weight Loss Resolution Needs a Redo
Chances are, I don’t love your New Year’s Resolution to lose weight. I am a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with a Master’s Degree in Human Nutrition and an emphasis in Eating Disorders and Obesity, so maybe I am extra sensitive to it, but I don’t love when women resolve to lose weight in the New Year.
momcollective.com
Why I’m Not Making New Year’s Resolutions This Year
As one year draws to a close, it’s natural to reflect on what you have achieved. A lot of people might want things to be different next year. I totally understand that, but let me tell you why I’m not making New Year’s resolutions anymore…. First of...
momcollective.com
What Getting Healthy Really Means
Many of us make resolutions as the clock strikes midnight and the New Year begins. And, if you are like so many others, one of those resolutions might be to “get healthy this year!” But before you set this specific intention for the new year, let us discuss what “getting healthy” actually means.
momcollective.com
New Year’s Resolutions: The Obsession, The Stress, The Broken Promises
Every year, people obsess over their next New Year’s Resolution. Doing this creates unnecessary pressures on choosing something amazing and life changing… Choosing something that will enhance our life whether it be by doing something good or cutting out a bad habit. We should all aspire for self-growth, but the reality is that we don’t NEED it to be a new year to make promises to ourselves. And why is it that people choose just one resolution? Why can’t I choose 8? Go big or go home I say!
momcollective.com
Taking Back My Water :: A Model for Behavior Change
I really love water. I drink it all the time. I have several water cups that I take with me wherever I go. I rarely drink anything else. So, it stands to reason that my kids love water, too. They were raised on it. I love this unintended benefit of my love for water.
Comments / 0