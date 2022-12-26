Read full article on original website
Another Fun Reason to Visit: Estes Park Now Has a ‘Bigfoot-Themed’ Donut Shop
Many people have a fun fascination with the legend of Bigfoot; lots of people love donuts. Why hasn't this happened, before?. This sounds like a perfect fit for Estes Park, Colorado; with all of the town's unique shopping and dining spots, a donut shop like this should do well. The shop will have more than just donuts and coffee, as well.
Sexy Sammies Spreading the Heat to Fort Collins
Hand-breaded, "all-natural" spicy fried chicken bites coming to North College late in 2023.
Has This Popular Fort Collins Sandwich Shop Closed For Good?
A popular Fort Collins sandwich shop appears to have closed for good. The B&B Pickle Barrel Deli located at 122 West Laurel Street located just northeast of Colorado State University's Oval is showing the business is "permanently closed" on Google. Google also shows the website, picklebarrelfc.com, has been disabled too....
Christmas Eve leak forces families from apartments
Residents at an apartment building in Greeley were forced to evacuate on Christmas Eve and have been out of a home since then.
The best restaurant in Colorado, according to Guy Fieri
If you're looking for someone who knows good food, the so-called "Mayor of Flavortown" might be a good place to start.
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Most Iconic Sandwich
Colorado is the birthplace of several recognizable foods, such as Rocky Mountain oysters. Some cities in the Centennial State are also known as foodie destinations, and plenty of tourists flock there to try certain cuisine they can't find anywhere else in the country, including a certain sandwich. 24/7 Wall St....
1037theriver.com
21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year
2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
cpr.org
The Marshall fire destroyed the Rotary restaurant, and sparked a year of reckoning for its owners
When Scott Boyd looks over a concrete pad ringed by a ragged fringe of weeds and a construction fence, he can still envision the hard work, the dreams, and the capital that went into this bleak spot. A year ago, he and his partners had just opened The Rotary restaurant...
Colorado’s Top Spot Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives
If you are looking for the best of the best when it comes to food, you might want to take it from a guy who eats for a living. The guy's name is Guy. Guy Fieri, the host of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. The highly popular tv show highlighting unique...
1940s summer camp-themed pickleball destination set to open in Colorado
In 2024, a 1940s summer camp-themed eatery and pickleball location, called Camp Pickle, is set to open in Denver. "Pickleball was invented in 1965 but has exploded in popularity in recent years. During the pandemic, more than a million Americans began playing it, bringing the total to around five million and growing rapidly," according to Camp Pickle Spokesperson Ashley Saunders.
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Nachos
The best thing about nachos is how many ingredients you can stack on them. From basics like tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese to guacamole and meats, there are plenty of ways to spice up a helping of tortilla chips. If you're craving some crunchy goodness, look no further than Eat...
Dog seen being strangled at Wheat Ridge Walmart has new forever home
Good news! A dog who was seen being attacked by her former owner in Wheat Ridge has a new, loving forever home, Wheat Ridge Police Department was proud to announce on Wednesday. We originally shared Roni's story after police reported her owner had been seen attempting to strangler her with a phone charging cord in a Walmart parking lot. Good Samaritan Rebecca rushed to Walmart employees and met employee Rita, who ultimately was able to save Roni. After going through the process, Rebecca was able to adopt Roni, and she will now be called Maizie from now on. Wheat Ridge PD was...
NoCo Business Spotlight: Allura Helps You Look and Feel Your Best
Townsquare Media NoCo is highlighting businesses in Northern Colorado with our NOCO BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. The concept of beauty can seem exhausting, but it doesn't have to be with Allura Skin, Laser & Wellness Clinic. Located in Fort Collins and Loveland, the medical spa offers treatments like Botox, facials, hormone replacement...
Larimer County Closes Five Boat-In Campsites at Horsetooth Reservoir
Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) is discontinuing five of fifteen boat-in campsites at Horsetooth Reservoir effective immediately. The sites (B11-B15) are in the northernmost Eltuck Coves and will revert to their more rugged, natural state. Ten boat-in campsites located along the western shore remain available for reservation. Personal...
Heard of Mici Italian Restaurant? They’re Based in Colorado and Look Fabulous
They've been around for almost 15 years, with several locations in Colorado and across America, yet not one in the Fort Collins area. This place looks like the place to be: fun, casual, delicious. Lasagna, calzones, and of course, pizza. All of which look delicious. The founders of the chain started by combining delivery expertise with their great family recipes. Real Italian dishes.
How much heavy snow landed in your yard?
The snow was only here for less than 24 hours, but it left quite a mess behind on Thursday. As the snow begins to taper off, see how much fell in your backyard.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Snow piled up across Colorado in the latest winter storm on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Denver metro area, rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon and later turned to snow. But snow was falling earlier than that on the Western Slope and in the mountains. The official...
Awesome Poudre Fire Recuse Team Saves Lost Dog, Maggie, From Icy Sheldon Lake
Maggie, a dog in Fort Collins, had wandered, as dogs do, away from her humans and was lost. Then, she ended up wandered onto the iced-over Sheldon Lake at City Park, and fell through. Not a great couple of days for Maggie, for sure. Maggie had been lost in Fort...
Colorado snow totals for Dec. 28-29, 2022 snowstorm
Heavy, wet snow fell across the Denver metro area overnight, dumping more than half a foot of fresh powder in Denver and nearly two feet up in the mountains. Here's how much snow fell elsewhere.
Check Out This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale
Many home buyers in Colorado are seeking newly built properties with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's something to be said about older homes in the area - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. This home offers luxury log cabin...
