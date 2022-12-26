Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisisEmily ScarviePortland, OR
73-year-old man who pays $370 monthly to live in a plane he bought for $100,000 says he doesn't regret itMaya DeviHillsboro, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Thousands still without power across the state after damaging windsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
wrestletalk.com
NWA Star Confirms Interest From WWE & AEW
Kerry Morton has commented on his new deal with NWA, revealing that WWE and AEW both previously showed interest in signing him. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently confirmed that he and NWA have agreed upon the terms of his new deal. Speaking on the Matthew...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross: “I Believe In 2023 That AEW Will Be In The House Show Business”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross talked about the possibility of AEW regularly doing house shows within the next year. Since launching in 2019, AEW has held one house show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. “I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Stars Stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles, New Champions Crowned
Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer are your new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions. AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were scheduled to defend their titles in a Triple Threat at tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event, against Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani, plus the team of Komander and Sexy Star II. However, Guevara and Melo were double booked as AEW announced Melo and Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, after AAA’s original announcement, and the couple did not appear in Mexico for AAA.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wrestler Provides Update On Injury Suffered On Tuesday’s AEW Dark
Jameson Ryan and Brandon Bullock battled the Iron Savages on the AEW Dark show from December 27. Ryan held his knee after the Iron Savages hit him with a rucksack cannonball in the corner of the ring. While speaking to Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight, provided an...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. The Elite vs. Death Triangle no DQ in match six of the best-of-seven...
wrestlingrumors.net
VIDEO: WWE Star Possibly Injured At Live Event, Helped From Ring
It can happen at any time. Wrestlers can get injured in any match on any night and there is no way to guarantee someone’s safety. That is the kind of thing that you never want to see unfortunately there are some matches that make getting injured even more possible than others. Unfortunately that seems to be the case again, as a wrestler had to be helped to the back after some issues.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Names Former World Champion As One Of The Worst-Booked Talent In WWE History
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about The Big Show’s booking in WWE as he believes The Big Show was one of the worst-booked talents in WWE history. “You just cannot overexpose...
These Iconic 'Twilight' Filming Locations Actually Exist In Oregon & They're Free To Visit
The Twilight saga quickly became a global literature phenomenon and the movies were no different. The popularity brought stardom to the actors and gave fans another reason to fall in love with the sci-fi town. In fact, you can still visit the set locations. Although the harrowing story of vampires...
4 Great Burger Places in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Told He Needs To ‘Hit The Gym’
Dominik Mysterio shocked everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle by doing the unthinkable and turning heel by assaulting Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio. Since then, he’s been a part of the Judgment Day stable, and making a lot of noise with Rhea Ripley. Mysterio recently attracted the interest of a former WWE Superstar, who offered him some words of wisdom.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Star Hints At Wanting First-Time Match Against Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey is currently in her second reign with the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, and when you're champion, you always have a target on your back. Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet Match by last defeating former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan on the December 23 edition of the show. This victory ensures that she will be the next to challenge Rousey for the title. Rodriguez challenged Rousey during her first reign earlier in 2022 as well, with Rousey coming out the victor.
wrestlingheadlines.com
First-Ever Match Announced for First WWE NXT of 2023
The first-ever Extreme Resolution match has been announced for the first WWE NXT of 2023. Next Tuesday’s NXT will feature Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolution match, which appears to be a singles bout held under Anything Goes rules. Fyre and Dawn appeared in vignettes on...
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Lost More Than Just A Match On AEW Dynamite
Wardlow's man bun is no more. Mr. Mayhem was publicly humiliated by Samoa Joe following his unsuccessful pursuit of the TNT Championship on the December 28 "AEW Dynamite" in Broomfield, Colorado. After the match, Joe struck Wardlow with his title belt before grabbing a pair of scissors from a tool box under the ring. Joe then proceeded to headbutt referee Paul Turner before cutting off a portion of Wardlow's hair, drawing loud boos from fans inside the 1STBank Center.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan on the State of the AEW Women’s Division, Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter
AEW President Tony Khan says it’s been a great year for the AEW roster, specifically the AEW women’s division. Khan recently appeared on the Grapsody podcast and commented on the state of the AEW women’s roster. He praised Hikaru Shida and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, which is in line with a recent report on their Dynamite main event.
Magomed Ankalaev aims to ramp up media presence since 'to be a great fighter is not enough'
Magomed Ankalaev will look to increase his media presence in pursuit of another UFC title shot. Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) failed to capture the vacant light heavyweight title when he battled Jan Blachowicz to a split draw in the UFC 282 main event – a fight he thought the judges robbed him of.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Rumored To Be Dropping Titles Soon
There are a number of titles that officially belong to the AEW roster, but the company also allows titles from other companies to appear on AEW TV such as the IWGP Tag Team Championship and AAA Tag Team Championship which are both currently held by FTR. FTR defeated The Lucha...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Live AEW Rampage New Year’s Smash Spoilers for 12/30/2022
The December 30 New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage is being taped tonight from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are live spoilers:. * AEW President Tony Khan came out to announce that Paul Wight will be on the Rampage...
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
wrestlingheadlines.com
Nyla Rose Talks Gaining Confidence and Showing More Personality In AEW
Nyla Rose is excited about the evolution of her character. The Native Beast and former AEW women’s champion spoke about this topic during her latest interview with Fightful, which included Rose telling fans to be patient with certain storylines and referring to the fandom as a microwave society. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
