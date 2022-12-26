ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrestletalk.com

NWA Star Confirms Interest From WWE & AEW

Kerry Morton has commented on his new deal with NWA, revealing that WWE and AEW both previously showed interest in signing him. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently confirmed that he and NWA have agreed upon the terms of his new deal. Speaking on the Matthew...
wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Stars Stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles, New Champions Crowned

Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer are your new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions. AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were scheduled to defend their titles in a Triple Threat at tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event, against Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani, plus the team of Komander and Sexy Star II. However, Guevara and Melo were double booked as AEW announced Melo and Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, after AAA’s original announcement, and the couple did not appear in Mexico for AAA.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Wrestler Provides Update On Injury Suffered On Tuesday’s AEW Dark

Jameson Ryan and Brandon Bullock battled the Iron Savages on the AEW Dark show from December 27. Ryan held his knee after the Iron Savages hit him with a rucksack cannonball in the corner of the ring. While speaking to Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight, provided an...
wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)

AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. The Elite vs. Death Triangle no DQ in match six of the best-of-seven...
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: WWE Star Possibly Injured At Live Event, Helped From Ring

It can happen at any time. Wrestlers can get injured in any match on any night and there is no way to guarantee someone’s safety. That is the kind of thing that you never want to see unfortunately there are some matches that make getting injured even more possible than others. Unfortunately that seems to be the case again, as a wrestler had to be helped to the back after some issues.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Told He Needs To ‘Hit The Gym’

Dominik Mysterio shocked everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle by doing the unthinkable and turning heel by assaulting Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio. Since then, he’s been a part of the Judgment Day stable, and making a lot of noise with Rhea Ripley. Mysterio recently attracted the interest of a former WWE Superstar, who offered him some words of wisdom.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Star Hints At Wanting First-Time Match Against Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is currently in her second reign with the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, and when you're champion, you always have a target on your back. Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet Match by last defeating former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan on the December 23 edition of the show. This victory ensures that she will be the next to challenge Rousey for the title. Rodriguez challenged Rousey during her first reign earlier in 2022 as well, with Rousey coming out the victor.
wrestlingheadlines.com

First-Ever Match Announced for First WWE NXT of 2023

The first-ever Extreme Resolution match has been announced for the first WWE NXT of 2023. Next Tuesday’s NXT will feature Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolution match, which appears to be a singles bout held under Anything Goes rules. Fyre and Dawn appeared in vignettes on...
wrestlinginc.com

Wardlow Lost More Than Just A Match On AEW Dynamite

Wardlow's man bun is no more. Mr. Mayhem was publicly humiliated by Samoa Joe following his unsuccessful pursuit of the TNT Championship on the December 28 "AEW Dynamite" in Broomfield, Colorado. After the match, Joe struck Wardlow with his title belt before grabbing a pair of scissors from a tool box under the ring. Joe then proceeded to headbutt referee Paul Turner before cutting off a portion of Wardlow's hair, drawing loud boos from fans inside the 1STBank Center.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Tony Khan on the State of the AEW Women’s Division, Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW President Tony Khan says it’s been a great year for the AEW roster, specifically the AEW women’s division. Khan recently appeared on the Grapsody podcast and commented on the state of the AEW women’s roster. He praised Hikaru Shida and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, which is in line with a recent report on their Dynamite main event.
stillrealtous.com

AEW Stars Rumored To Be Dropping Titles Soon

There are a number of titles that officially belong to the AEW roster, but the company also allows titles from other companies to appear on AEW TV such as the IWGP Tag Team Championship and AAA Tag Team Championship which are both currently held by FTR. FTR defeated The Lucha...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Live AEW Rampage New Year’s Smash Spoilers for 12/30/2022

The December 30 New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage is being taped tonight from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are live spoilers:. * AEW President Tony Khan came out to announce that Paul Wight will be on the Rampage...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Nyla Rose Talks Gaining Confidence and Showing More Personality In AEW

Nyla Rose is excited about the evolution of her character. The Native Beast and former AEW women’s champion spoke about this topic during her latest interview with Fightful, which included Rose telling fans to be patient with certain storylines and referring to the fandom as a microwave society. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

