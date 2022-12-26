Read full article on original website
Hannah Gusters joins OSU
A former five-star recruit and LSU center joins the Cowgirls. On Thursday it was announced that Hannah Gusters, the No. 16-ranked recruit in 2020 and former LSU starter under coach Kim Mulkey, will join the Cowgirls. It's not clear when Gusters will be available to play for OSU, but this...
OSU point guard Greene out for the season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State point guard and Pickerington native Madison Greene is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Greene missed all of last season after having surgery before the season began. She returned this year and started working her way back into the starting lineup. On Dec. 20, […]
3 takeaways: Slow start and poor offense plague OSU
OSU (7-6) made a trip to Arizona to face off with Wisconsin (7-6) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Wisconsin won 24-17. Here are three takeaways from the game:. Sluggish offense, time of possession plague the Cowboys. OSU’s offense was never able to find its rhythm on Tuesday. The Cowboys rushed...
Column: Healthy change is needed in every college football program, including OSU
PHOENIX — Kasey Dunn has said it before, he said it again, and he’s exactly right. Every week, it was something new with OSU this season. One week, the run game becomes nonexistent, and the next, it’s the passing game that falls behind. The only consistency the Cowboys found in its last six games was inconsistency. It happens for OSU, though. The more than 10 wins and New Year’s Six bowl seasons are the outliers. But for 7-6 and late season collapses — ending with a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday — to not happen every year, is to change.
FINAL: Wisconsin 24, OSU 17
PHOENIX -- The 2022 season ends at Chase Field as Wisconsin (6-6) takes on Oklahoma State (7-5) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Tuesday marks the first-ever meeting between the Badgers and Cowboys, a pair of schools that rank among the best nationally in total wins over the last decade-plus. Since 2010, UW and OSU rank No. 10 and 11 in college football in winning percentage.
Five bold predictions for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Oklahoma State (7-5) and Wisconsin (6-6) play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field tonight. Here are five bold predictions for the game. Allen, star sophomore Wisconsin running back, has eclipsed the century mark seven times this season. In just his second game of college, Allen ran for 228 against Nebraska. Allen expressed confidence in his ability to exploit OSU alongside fellow Badger running back Chez Mellusi. OSU surrenders an average of 171.3 rushing yards a game, and with a defense down a few pieces to the portal will be hard pressed to limit Allen.
Surprise of the game: Cowboys showed fight in second half of bowl game loss
For an OSU team that lost key pieces to the transfer portal and looked listless in the first half, its second half performance in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin was commendable. Generally, fans can expect a dignified performance from OSU in bowl games, no matter who steps onto the field, due to head coach Mike Gundy’s track record.
Headset check: Rangel's desperate shovel pass proves worthy
As OSU was itching to end its season on a positive note, a risk was worth taking. With just less than 13 minutes left of play in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys made a decision on fourth-and-goal that helped them close the gap that the Badgers previously paved in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin
“To start, I want to thank Guaranteed Rate for sponsoring this bowl. We had a great week. The Yellow Jackets were awesome. Hospitality, everything out here in the Valley of the Sun was first class. We had great facilities, great accommodations, and great food. It made a great week. It was awesome.
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy
A reporter who covers Oklahoma State football posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday, a day after being cursed at by Mike Gundy. Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night to drop to 7-6. The Cowboys began the season 6-1 but lost five of their last six... The post Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
Football World Reacts To Coach's Viral Kirk Herbstreit Comment
The last and only time Georgia and Ohio State met in college football was Jan. 1, 1993 when Kirk Herbstreit was quarterbacking the Buckeyes. Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp also played in that game. And when asked what he remembered, he says he knew it would be a good win for the Dawgs.
The 5 best golf courses in Oklahoma (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Oklahoma. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Oklahoma. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
BCBS Oklahoma, Stillwater Medical Center hit contract impasse
Stillwater (Ok.) Medical Center could go out of network with BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma on May 1, 2023, if the sides are unable to agree on a new contract, the Stillwater News Press reported Dec. 28. The 117-bed acute care general hospital said its costs have increased 26 percent since...
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.
Photos: Cats, horses up for adoption in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new addition to the family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of loving dogs and cats in need of homes.
5 teens shot at Ohio Airbnb party
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot at an Airbnb party in the Franklinton area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police responded to the shooting at 958 Bellows Avenue and say the five victims were between the ages of 17 and 19 years old. They are all in stable condition. One victim was shot […]
