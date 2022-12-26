Read full article on original website
Ashlyn Joy Granger, 39, Orange
Ashlyn Joy Granger, 39, of Orange, Texas, left this world to be with Jesus on Monday, December 19, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Born in Port...
Alvis "Dwayne" Duncan, 76, Orange
Alvis “Dwayne” Duncan, 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 22, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at The Self Cemetery in Hornbeck, Louisiana on Self Cemetery Road. Officiating will be Wesley Duncan. Dwayne Duncan was born on Nov. 17, 1946, in Orange, TX. He had a love for building things. When he was younger, he built and raced cars and learned to fix early radios and televisions. Later, he turned his passion for fixing electronics into a career with Xerox and continued his love for cars into a life-long hobby of restoring classic Corvettes. He also had a love for adventure. As a young man, he traveled the country riding dirt bikes. In his later years, he found adventure by spending time fishing at the lake and Jeeping in the mountains of Colorado. Mostly he had a servant's heart, serving in his church by teaching Sunday School for decades, volunteering with U.M. Army, Orange Christian Services, UMCOR Depot, Mount Sequoia, and helping anyone who had a need. Dwayne is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Evelyn Duncan; parents Jim and Helen Duncan; brother Kenny Duncan; and granddaughter Ella Duncan. He is survived by daughter Jenny Duncan; son, Wesley Duncan and wife Julie; wife Marie Duncan; stepson, Joey Morris, and wife Shea; grandchildren, Audrey Duncan and Ethan Duncan; along with numerous other relatives and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Jack Short, Jerry Manning, Wayne Jones, Darrel Segura, Justin Tippit, and Joey Morris.
Tiffany Dawn Williams, 51, Orange
Tiffany Dawn Williams, 51, of Orange, passed away December 23, 2022, in Beaumont. Memorial services will be 4:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Arnold of Nederland, Texas. A gathering will be held prior to the service starting at 2:00 p.m.
Seventy years ago, some history repeats
As Orange County went from a year ending in 2 to a year ending in 3, residents had good news about an industrial boom, bad news about epidemics, and a good turnout of Republicans at the voting boxes. But that year was 1952 into 1953. Some of the same news...
Spring Garden Preparation: Seed Germination
Okay, winters here, and what a dramatic arrival! Gardeners let’s make good use of these bitterly cold weather days reviewing the litany of seed and gardening catalogues which have been piling up over the past few months. Seed catalogues are filled with detailed, useful information and reading them provides an opportunity to learn about new plant (seed) varieties available and will help you to determine if they are a good match for your gardens. Each Spring, I prefer to start most of my vegetables from seed selected from numerous seed catalogues. I personally enjoy growing several varieties of tomatoes and peppers which are not locally available for purchase. For tomato seeds, an all-time favorite seed catalogue is Totally Tomatoes. The catalogue has pepper and other vegetable seed varieties as well, but its primary focus is geared toward tomato growers. They literally have hundreds of tomato varieties from heirloom to amazing new hybrids, most of which are well suited to our SETX growing environment. Once seed selections are determined, you’ll want to place your order quickly as seed quantities are limited, and seed vendors sell out fast but also time is needed to start the germination process in preparation of spring planting.
Bridge City, county show strong sales tax returns
Bridge City merchants had strong sales in October as sales tax returns surged more than 18 percent compared to the year before. Orange County and the cities of Pinehurst and West Orange also had strong increases. The sales tax incomes to cities and county were reported by the Texas Comptroller's...
New county officials to take oaths on Sunday
New Year's Day celebrations aren't only for a new year. For Orange County elected officials, New Year's Day is also a time for taking the oath of office for a new term. This year, the oath of office ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday in Judge Courtney Arkeen's 128th State District Court, the largest room in the courthouse complex. It is traditional for friends and families of the officials to attend, with cake, coffee, and punch Th.
Sheriff invites employee's children to see work place
For a kid, going to work with mom or dad is a thrilling experience. Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney let some of his department's employees bring their children to work this week when school was out for the holidays. They even got to experience the special armored vehicle.
