Girls basketball: Manchester Twp., TR East among winners at WOBM Classic consolation
Emma Wagner made three 3-pointers on the way to 24 points, four assists and seven steals to lead Toms River South to a narrow victory over Lacey, 46-44, in the final round of the consolation bracket of the WOBM Classic at Toms River North. Meaghan Weatherstone tallied 10 points and...
Jackson Memorial, Freehold Township reach final at WOBM Classic - Boys basketball
Keith Adame knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lift top-seeded Jackson Memorial to a 59-48 win over fourth-seeded Red Bank Catholic in the semifinals of the Gepp Bracket at the WOBM Classic in Toms River. Complete Box Score ». Jackson Memorial broke open a tight game in...
Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results and links for Thursday, Dec. 29
No. 9 New Providence 43, No. 7 St. Rose 39 (OT) No. 9 New Providence 43, No. 7 St. Rose 39 (OT) No. 12 Immaculate Heart vs. Hudson Catholic at St. John Vianney, 3:45. No. 19 Shawnee vs. Mainland at Southern Regional, 3:45. Thursday, Dec. 29. Bergenfield Holiday Classic. Passaic...
Ridge takes home Whitey Dukiet Classic title - Boys basketball recap
Bradley Feringa netted 17 points to propel Ridge to a 51-44 victory over Livingston in the championship round of the Whitey Dukiet Classic in Livingston. Nikola Borovicanin nearly earned a double-double, posting nine points and 10 rebounds for Ridge (4-1), who built a 32-20 lead at halftime on the heels of a 16-6 run in the second quarter. Livingston battled back in the third quarter to cut the lead back to six, but Ridge hung on for the victory.
Ocean Twp. over Hopewell Valley (OT) - John Molinelli Tourney - Final - Boys basketball
Zayier Dean went five of six from the line in his game-high 22 points as Ocean Township won in overtime, 46-43, over Hopewell Valley in the final round of the John Molinelli Tournament at Hopewell Valley. Ocean Township (5-1) trailed 23-19 at halftime but knotted the score at 38-all at...
Girls basketball: Manchester Twp.’s Quigley joins 1,000-point club with career-high 47
Devyn Quigley had the performance of the day, going 11-for-11 from the free throw line on the way to a career-high 47 points and 17 rebounds to lead Manchester Township to a win over Point Pleasant Boro, 64-58, in the final round of the consolation bracket of the WOBM Classic at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.
Holmdel Holiday Invitational, semifinals: Colts Neck advances - girls basketball
Savannah Butz tallied 21 points to help lift Colts Neck to a 50-33 win over Middletown North in the semifinals of the Holmdel Holiday Invitational. Colts Neck will meet Ranney in the tournament final on Friday at 6:30 pm. Julianna Kowaleski added 12 points and Sarah Moran had 11 for...
Girls basketball: Haddonfield, Haddon Township victorious at Haddonfield Holiday Showcase
Sara Wiedeman scored a game-high 13 points to lead Haddon Township to a 39-31 win over Rancocas Valley at the Haddonfield Holiday Showcase. Haddon Township (5-1) built a five-point lead at halftime and was able to extend further from here. Mady Maronski added nine points while Alli Kamulda and Kiersten Callahan scored seven each.
Joe Silver Holiday Tournament: Roselle, St. Augustine winners in semis - Boys basketball
Tahdir Carson recorded a double-double for Roselle with 18 points and 11 rebounds in its 57-52 win over Hillside in the semifinals of the Joe Silver Holiday Tournament in Hillside. Elijah Harris added 13 points and five assists for Roselle, which outscored Hillside 19-14 in the final frame to break...
Boys basketball: TR North, Manchester Twp advance at WOBM Classic Gepp consolation semis
Sherrod Nelson scored a game-high 18 points to lead third-seeded Toms River North to a victory over seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic, 54-43, in the semifinals of the consolation round of the Gepp bracket at the WOBM Classic at RWJBarnabas Health Arena. Delani Hyde added 15 points while Jeremiah Pruitt chipped in...
Boys basketball: Bound Brook outlasts Middlesex in overtime in Crusader Classic final
Bound Brook earned the tournament title in front of its home crowd, outlasting Middlesex for a 60-57 overtime win in the final round of the Crusader Classic. Jordan Summers recorded 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists while Jarred Wooden tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for Bound Brook, which has won each of its first five games of the season.
Boys basketball: Watchung Hills, North Hunterdon win at Warrior/Cougar Showcase
Tommy Mazurkiewicz scored a team-high 16 points to lead North Hunterdon to a victory over Princeton, 59-48, in the Warrior/Cougar Classic round-robin event at Montgomery. Ryan Gilhooly finished with 14 points and four assists while James DelSantro added 11 points and three assists for North Hunterdon (3-2), which led by three at halftime before expanding the lead with an 18-11 third quarter.
Pennsauken Tech over Doane Academy - Spartan Classic - 1st Round - Girls basketball
Xyaliyah Somers scored a game-high 20 points as Pennsauken Tech won, 39-34, over Doane Academy in the first round of the Spartan Classic at Doane Academy in Burlington. Pennsauken Tech (6-1) opened with a 12-3 run but only led 21-17 at halftime. Samara Johnson pace Doane Academy (1-4) with 14...
Kearny crowned champions of its own Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Figuereo dropped 15 points to lead Kearny to a 68-43 victory over Abundant Life in the Kearny Holiday Tournament championship game in Kearny. Kearny (4-2) got off to a hot start, building a 40-16 lead at halftime after outscoring Abundant Life 17-7 in the second quarter. Despite a closely contested second half, Kearny maintained its double-digit lead throughout the rest of the game.
Wrestling: No. 12 Howell defeats Pascack Valley dual meet
Xavier Ortega achieved a pivotal pin at 126 pounds to lead Howell, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-31 win over Pascack Valley in Howell. Howell won three straight bouts early into that matchup at At 144 (JJ Machnik), 150 (Kieran Bruen) and 157 pounds (Gavin Merkel). Later in the matchup, Howell earned two more consecutive wins, one by decision at 175 (Russell Halvorsen) and technical fall at 190 pounds by DJ Henry over Julian Morris 22-9.
Mike Fess wins 400th game as Caldwell, Verona advance at West Essex Tournament - Boys basketball
Caldwell head coach Mike Fess joked that one of the things that reaching 400 wins means is that he has “been around for a while.” And while that may be true, longevity alone does not guarantee 400 victories, especially in Essex County where the depth talent of talent and longstanding rivalries is unmatched.
Boys Ice Hockey: Cranford cruises to victory (PHOTOS)
Matteo Wilde scored three goals as Cranford cruised to a 10-0 victory over Kearny. After building a 2-0 lead in the first period, Cranford (2-2-1) scored five goals in the second to open it up. The Cougars had seven different players score a goal and three total three points. Evan...
Boys basketball: Clearview wins consolation game at Haddons Showcase
Kaprice Stewart scored a game-high 14 points as Clearview won the consolation game at the Haddons Showcase 50-36 over Palmyra in Haddonfield. Clearview (2-3) built a 29-16 lead heading into halftime and was able to remain consistent over the course of the second half. Daulton Phalines added 13 points, while...
Boys Basketball: Cherry Hill West, Cherry Hill East victorious in Virginia B. Whitaker Classic
Ian Gross and Jack Flannery combined for 47 points in a 79-51 win for Cherry Hill East over Willingboro at the Virginia B. Whitaker Classic round robin, in Cherry Hill. Gross scored 26 points and Flannery added another 21 in the win for the Cougars. Cherry Hill East (5-2) scored...
No. 5 Rutgers Prep falls short - Pete and Jameer Nelson Classic - Boys basketball
Jadin Collins led his team with 14 points and six boards but Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, could not overcome a slow start as Cardinal O’Hara (PA) prevailed, 73-53, in the Pete and Jameer Nelson Play-By-Play Classic at Widener University in Chester, PA. Franklin Jones...
