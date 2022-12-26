ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS Chicago

Southwest Airlines fiasco: canceled flights, lost luggage keep bringing holiday woes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A combination of the punishing winter storm that struck much of the country over the holiday, bad luck, and poor planning are behind a massive Southwest Airlines meltdown – with thousands of canceled flights and even more lost luggage.Days after Christmas, the crisis continues as the federal government begins to investigate what happened with Southwest. Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is also reaching out in an effort to get answers.Southwest canceled thousands more flights nationwide on Wednesday, accounting for nearly 90% of all canceled flights in the U.S., according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware. More...
ILLINOIS STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Southwest warns of more flight cancellations

Southwest Airline's CEO is apologizing for the travel mess and the Transportation Department vows to hold the airline accountable. More than 90% of Wednesday’s US flight cancellations were Southwest flights, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Southwest canceled more than 2,500 flights. The next highest: SkyWest, with 77. Southwest Airline's CEO Bob Jordan says more delays are likely The post Southwest warns of more flight cancellations appeared first on KVIA.
The Independent

Buttigieg vows Southwest Airlines will be held ‘accountable’ for 15,700 cancelled flights over holidays

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg vowed to hold Southwest Airlines “accountable” for cancelling thousands of flights over the Christmas holidays. The besieged carrier scrubbed a further 2,500 flights on Wednesday according to Flight Aware, piling more misery on stranded travellers who have had their Christmas plans wrecked by the weather-related disruptions.Mr Buttigeig told CNN that it was an “unacceptable situation”. “You look at the number of passengers stranded, you look at how hard it is even to get someone on the phone to address it. “From what I can tell Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews...
WTOP

Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches

Air travelers in the US hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a disastrous week of weather-related flight cancellations and delays will have to extend their patience a few more days — particularly if they’re flying with Southwest Airlines. More than 2,860 flights within, into or out of...
Axios

What other airlines are doing amid Southwest's travel chaos

Multiple airlines are working to help travelers get home amid the chaotic mess caused by Southwest Airlines' recent flurry of cancellations and delays. The big picture: Thousands of American travelers have had to rebook their travel plans after Southwest delayed and canceled thousands of flights due to winter storms and the carrier's own scheduling system.
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations

Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
IOWA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Travelers 'beyond frustrated' by ongoing Southwest Airlines cancellations

DALLAS -- Southwest canceled another 60% of its flights Tuesday after days of worsening holiday travel woes, with federal airline regulators pledging to investigate.The winter storm that disrupted travel plans over the weekend and created an epic pile-on of flight cancellations for Southwest Airlines left the carrier's passengers "beyond frustrated," as one put it to CBS DFW. Thousands of families were stranded, with some waiting days to board planes.Now, two Democratic senators are calling on the carrier to make travelers whole with "significant monetary compensation for the disruption to their holiday plans."Check your flight status: OAK | SFO | SJC"Southwest is planning to ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

Holiday travelers stranded by airline chaos

The travel nightmares continue for Southwest Airlines passengers who remain stranded as the airline continues to cancel thousands of flights daily. Amid the chaos, frustrated travelers have been unable to reach customer service. Tanya Rivero has the latest.
CBS Denver

Southwest Airlines apologizes to stranded passengers

Southwest Airlines says it could take days to rebook tens of thousands of stranded passengers, and nowhere has the airline's meltdown impacted more people than at Denver International Airport. The nation's fourth-largest carrier said it was dealing with "continuing challenges." It canceled more than 70% of its flights on Monday alone. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White reached out to its PR Team for the latest update for stuck travelers, to which the company responded: "We plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days. We also implemented a site where Customers can...
DENVER, CO
AFP

Southwest Airlines faces storm of criticism over holiday chaos

More than 10,000 flights cancelled over the Christmas holiday, chaos at airports across America: Southwest Airlines found itself in the hot seat Tuesday as the airline behind the lion's share of the weather-linked travel mayhem. But while operations had largely returned to normal at American Airlines and United Airlines by Tuesday, Southwest canceled more than 2,500 flights, or nearly two-thirds of planned departures, according to tracking website FlightAware.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

BBB: Tips for handling delayed or canceled flights

NATIONWIDE — Close to 4,000 domestic U.S. flights were canceled on Monday amid weather and staffing issues. That has left many travelers stuck at their holiday destinations and scrambling to find a flight or other means of transportation back home. In light of the crisis, the Wisconsin Better Business...
WISCONSIN STATE

