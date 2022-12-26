Read full article on original website
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Monday, Dec. 26
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Dec. 26 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Camden Catholic, Cinnaminson picks up second wins in Butch McLean Tournament
Camden Catholic got double figure scoring contributions from three different players in a 62-56 victory over Rancocas Valley at the Butch McLean Memorial Tournament, in Haddon Heights. Tobe Nwobu (23 points), Braelen Crump (14 points), and Mel Jones (11 points) led Camden Catholic (5-1) on offense. The Irish led by...
Ice Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Dec. 29
NOTE: This period covers games played from Dec. 22-28. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Basketball: Updates, results, featured coverage and links for Wednesday, Dec. 28
No. 1 Roselle Catholic vs. Gonzaga (DC) in Bronx, 6:30. No. 2 Camden vs. Northwood (NC) in Raleigh (NC), 6:30. No. 5 Rutgers Prep vs. Cardinal O’Hara (PA) at Widener Univ., 6:30. No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep at St. Andrew’s Episcopal (MD), 5. No. 10 St. Augustine...
Boardwalk Classic: Camden Catholic shocks No. 5 Sparta - Girls basketball recap
Aaryn Battle recorded 21 points to lead Camden Catholic to a stunning 54-30 victory over Sparta, ranked No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the Boardwalk Classic Showcase at Wildwood. After a tightly contested first half in which Camden Catholic held a narrow 25-23 lead, a 23-2 run in...
Mount Holiday Hoops Festival: Pope John, North Hunterdon earn convincing wins - Girls basketball recap
Double-double performances from Madison Miller and Addison Platt propelled Pope John to a dominant 66-30 victory over Mount St. Dominic in round-robin play at the Mount Holiday Hoops Festival in Caldwell. Both players tallied similar stat lines in this game. Miller tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Platt recorded...
Girls basketball: BelovED Charter outlasts Wallington for Palisades Park Tourney title
Kalis Bullock recorded 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals to lead BelovED Charter to a victory over Wallington, 21-14, in the championship game of the Palisades Park Holiday Tournament. A’Blessin Robinson added seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks for BelovED Charter (3-2), which held a 12-8...
LeGrand Holiday Jubilee: Colonia, Westfield claim victories - Boys basketball recap
Aiden Derkack posted an all-around performance of 17 points, eight rebounds, and five steals to lead Colonia to a dominant 73-54 victory over Woodbridge in round-robin play of the LeGrand Holiday Jubilee at Colonia. Anthony Gooden recorded 15 points for Colonia (5-1), who used a massive 24-9 run to take...
Girls Basketball: Morristown-Beard champs of Joe Pepe Tournament
Morristown-Beard controlled the second half of play to defeat Dayton 57-46 in the championship game of the Joe Pepe Tournament, in Springfield. After trailing by a close three points at halftime, Morristown-Beard (3-3) went on to outscore Dayton (5-1) by a 31-17 margin in the second half to take command down the stretch.
Boys basketball: Watchung Hills, North Hunterdon win at Warrior/Cougar Showcase
Tommy Mazurkiewicz scored a team-high 16 points to lead North Hunterdon to a victory over Princeton, 59-48, in the Warrior/Cougar Classic round-robin event at Montgomery. Ryan Gilhooly finished with 14 points and four assists while James DelSantro added 11 points and three assists for North Hunterdon (3-2), which led by three at halftime before expanding the lead with an 18-11 third quarter.
No. 2 Camden wins title at John Wall Holiday Invitational - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers as Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northwood (NC), 60-36, in the title game of the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Coby White Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Kentucky-bound Wagner, who also had five rebounds and three...
Boys basketball: Audubon victorious during Audubon Tournament
A’zon Young totaled 15 points and eight assists for Audubon as it was victorious 49-39 over Haddon Township in the final game of the Audubon Tournament on its home floor. Audubon (4-2) held a slim one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before extending. It outscored Haddon Township 17-8 in the final period.
Girls basketball: Haddonfield, Haddon Township victorious at Haddonfield Holiday Showcase
Sara Wiedeman scored a game-high 13 points to lead Haddon Township to a 39-31 win over Rancocas Valley at the Haddonfield Holiday Showcase. Haddon Township (5-1) built a five-point lead at halftime and was able to extend further from here. Mady Maronski added nine points while Alli Kamulda and Kiersten Callahan scored seven each.
Monroe over Marlboro - Monroe Holiday Tournament - Final - Girls basketball
Avery Labaska and Hally Cottrell put in 12 points apiece as Monroe won, 51-47, over Marlboro in the final round of the Monroe Holiday Tournament. Monroe (4-1) played to a 23-23 tie at halftime and trailed entering the final period before going on a 16-10 run to seal the victory.
Girls Basketball: Holiday tournament results, recaps and links for Tuesday, Dec. 27
No. 1 St. John Vianney vs. No. 9 New Providence, 3:45. No. 3 Morris Catholic vs. Cary (NC) at Cary Academy (NC), 4. No. 5 Sparta vs. Camden Catholic at Wildwood Convention Center, 5:45. No. 16 Chatham vs. Cranford, 6.
Boys Basketball: Old Tappan tops Hawthorne Christian to win the Garfield Tournament
Dylan Drullinski led all scorers with 23 points to lead Old Tappan to a 66-46 win over Hawthorne Christian in the final round of the Garfield Tournament at Hawthorne Christian. Jack Diggins netted 12 points while Danny Kelley chipped in 10 for Old Tappan. Brock Burres and Gardy Etienne led...
Ocean Twp. over Hopewell Valley (OT) - John Molinelli Tourney - Final - Boys basketball
Zayier Dean went five of six from the line in his game-high 22 points as Ocean Township won in overtime, 46-43, over Hopewell Valley in the final round of the John Molinelli Tournament at Hopewell Valley. Ocean Township (5-1) trailed 23-19 at halftime but knotted the score at 38-all at...
Ridge takes home Whitey Dukiet Classic title - Boys basketball recap
Bradley Feringa netted 17 points to propel Ridge to a 51-44 victory over Livingston in the championship round of the Whitey Dukiet Classic in Livingston. Nikola Borovicanin nearly earned a double-double, posting nine points and 10 rebounds for Ridge (4-1), who built a 32-20 lead at halftime on the heels of a 16-6 run in the second quarter. Livingston battled back in the third quarter to cut the lead back to six, but Ridge hung on for the victory.
Boys basketball: Bound Brook outlasts Middlesex in overtime in Crusader Classic final
Bound Brook earned the tournament title in front of its home crowd, outlasting Middlesex for a 60-57 overtime win in the final round of the Crusader Classic. Jordan Summers recorded 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists while Jarred Wooden tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for Bound Brook, which has won each of its first five games of the season.
Wrestling: No. 12 Howell defeats Pascack Valley dual meet
Xavier Ortega achieved a pivotal pin at 126 pounds to lead Howell, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-31 win over Pascack Valley in Howell. Howell won three straight bouts early into that matchup at At 144 (JJ Machnik), 150 (Kieran Bruen) and 157 pounds (Gavin Merkel). Later in the matchup, Howell earned two more consecutive wins, one by decision at 175 (Russell Halvorsen) and technical fall at 190 pounds by DJ Henry over Julian Morris 22-9.
