ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Monday, Dec. 26

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Dec. 26 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m.
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Morristown-Beard champs of Joe Pepe Tournament

Morristown-Beard controlled the second half of play to defeat Dayton 57-46 in the championship game of the Joe Pepe Tournament, in Springfield. After trailing by a close three points at halftime, Morristown-Beard (3-3) went on to outscore Dayton (5-1) by a 31-17 margin in the second half to take command down the stretch.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Watchung Hills, North Hunterdon win at Warrior/Cougar Showcase

Tommy Mazurkiewicz scored a team-high 16 points to lead North Hunterdon to a victory over Princeton, 59-48, in the Warrior/Cougar Classic round-robin event at Montgomery. Ryan Gilhooly finished with 14 points and four assists while James DelSantro added 11 points and three assists for North Hunterdon (3-2), which led by three at halftime before expanding the lead with an 18-11 third quarter.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Audubon victorious during Audubon Tournament

A’zon Young totaled 15 points and eight assists for Audubon as it was victorious 49-39 over Haddon Township in the final game of the Audubon Tournament on its home floor. Audubon (4-2) held a slim one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before extending. It outscored Haddon Township 17-8 in the final period.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Ridge takes home Whitey Dukiet Classic title - Boys basketball recap

Bradley Feringa netted 17 points to propel Ridge to a 51-44 victory over Livingston in the championship round of the Whitey Dukiet Classic in Livingston. Nikola Borovicanin nearly earned a double-double, posting nine points and 10 rebounds for Ridge (4-1), who built a 32-20 lead at halftime on the heels of a 16-6 run in the second quarter. Livingston battled back in the third quarter to cut the lead back to six, but Ridge hung on for the victory.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Bound Brook outlasts Middlesex in overtime in Crusader Classic final

Bound Brook earned the tournament title in front of its home crowd, outlasting Middlesex for a 60-57 overtime win in the final round of the Crusader Classic. Jordan Summers recorded 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists while Jarred Wooden tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for Bound Brook, which has won each of its first five games of the season.
BOUND BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: No. 12 Howell defeats Pascack Valley dual meet

Xavier Ortega achieved a pivotal pin at 126 pounds to lead Howell, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-31 win over Pascack Valley in Howell. Howell won three straight bouts early into that matchup at At 144 (JJ Machnik), 150 (Kieran Bruen) and 157 pounds (Gavin Merkel). Later in the matchup, Howell earned two more consecutive wins, one by decision at 175 (Russell Halvorsen) and technical fall at 190 pounds by DJ Henry over Julian Morris 22-9.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy