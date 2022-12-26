ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress passes federal budget – Romney is lone Utah yes vote

Utah’s two Republican senators split their votes. Mitt Romney voted for the bill and Mike Lee against. KUER reported that Romney said he supports the bill because it makes financial sense. "I'm convinced that this will cost less money than if we kick the can down the road until...
Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Tries To Skip Capitol Security While Heading to Ukraine President’s Address to Congress

Matt GaetzPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 21, it was reported that Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, together with Lauren Boebert of Colorado were apprehended by Capitol Police Officers as they apparently attempted to bypass security checkpoints while heading to hear President Zelensky of Ukraine address Congress.
Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments

Former President Trump keeps digging a deeper hole for himself in just the first few weeks of his latest bid for the White House. Trump, who last week drew condemnation from several high-profile conservatives for dining with a white nationalist, found himself in hot water again over the weekend when he claimed fresh talk of…
Murphy signs gun control bill, draws legal challenge

(The Center Square) – New Jersey is taking steps to tighten gun control laws in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, but the move is facing a new legal challenge. Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill that will prevent licensed firearm owners from carrying guns in at least 25 "sensitive places" like government buildings, libraries, public transportation and day care centers. It would also restrict firearm carrying on private property when the owner does not allow them. ...
On 2024, Romney won’t back Trump, even if he’s the GOP nominee

It’s been difficult to keep up with Donald Trump’s failures and setbacks of late. The former president dined with some of the nation’s most notorious antisemitic voices. He called for “terminating” constitutional rules in pursuit of bonkers election conspiracy theories. His prized family business was convicted of several felonies. His handpicked Republican candidate in one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races lost.
George Santos is presidential material | Sheneman

Congressman-elect George Santos, if that’s his real name, won an upset race in New York’s 3rd Congressional District this past midterm... or did he. Seems the truth is a slippery thing around Mr. Santos. His campaign biography claimed college degrees from schools he didn’t attend and employment at financial institutions that have never heard of him. What he calls “embellishing his resume” is actually some form of immersive cosplay where this dude pretended to be a congressman for so long it actually happened. How the press only caught on to the fraud after Santos had been elected to Congress is a whole other can of worms, for now, let’s focus on George Santos, a rising star in the Republican Party.
Feds accuse pharma giant of drug law violations that fed opioid epidemic

The federal government alleges a suburban Philadelphia drug wholesaler violated laws for controlled substances for nearly a decade, allowing opioids to flow illegally into the wrong hands. Top Department of Justice officials highlighted the actions of five pharmacies around the country, two in New Jersey, to illustrate their accusations against...
