Congress passes federal budget – Romney is lone Utah yes vote
Utah’s two Republican senators split their votes. Mitt Romney voted for the bill and Mike Lee against. KUER reported that Romney said he supports the bill because it makes financial sense. "I'm convinced that this will cost less money than if we kick the can down the road until...
Congress gives itself a Christmas present: A huge funding boost in the $1.7T spending bill
Under the spending bill Congress is rushing to pass, Congress itself gets the second-largest funding increase, a raise it says is needed to boost security.
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped for claiming Biden has worked to secure the border: 'Most egregious lie I've heard'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is facing criticism for her defense of the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis during Thursday's press briefing.
Romney: Finishing the border wall and keeping Title 42 are the immigration solutions ‘sitting right in front of’ Biden
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said the Biden administration should finish the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and keep Title 42 and the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
A Massive Republican Gathering is Latest Warning Sign for Trump
This weekend's annual event, which attracted 11,000 young conservatives, reveal that Trump's 2024 campaign may not receive the primary welcome he anticipates.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Column: Feinstein won't step down early. But when she does, these contenders have the best shot at her seat
Feinstein recently said she is still deliberating over whether to run for a sixth full term in 2024 and will decide 'probably by spring,' but no one expects her to run, columnist George Skelton says.
Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Tries To Skip Capitol Security While Heading to Ukraine President’s Address to Congress
Matt GaetzPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 21, it was reported that Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, together with Lauren Boebert of Colorado were apprehended by Capitol Police Officers as they apparently attempted to bypass security checkpoints while heading to hear President Zelensky of Ukraine address Congress.
Exclusive: Trump aide testified he saw Trump "tearing" documents; Meadows also once told him, "Don't come into the room"
Nick Luna, a former White House aide to President Donald Trump, told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol that he witnessed Trump "tearing" documents, according to audio files of Luna's deposition that were obtained by CBS News. "Did I ever see him tear...
Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
Former President Trump keeps digging a deeper hole for himself in just the first few weeks of his latest bid for the White House. Trump, who last week drew condemnation from several high-profile conservatives for dining with a white nationalist, found himself in hot water again over the weekend when he claimed fresh talk of…
Hope Hicks testifies Trump refused to tell supporters to be non-violent on January 6, instructing them instead to 'fight like hell'
Former Trump White House aide Hope Hicks said she tried to get Trump to dissuade MAGA loyalists from acting violently on January 6 but he refused.
Biden jets back to White House from Delaware for meetings, holiday receptions – then will fly back home
President Biden traveled from Delaware to the White House Friday and will fly back to Delaware in the evening on Air Force One. He said he would sign legislation.
Murphy signs gun control bill, draws legal challenge
(The Center Square) – New Jersey is taking steps to tighten gun control laws in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, but the move is facing a new legal challenge. Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill that will prevent licensed firearm owners from carrying guns in at least 25 "sensitive places" like government buildings, libraries, public transportation and day care centers. It would also restrict firearm carrying on private property when the owner does not allow them. ...
MSNBC
On 2024, Romney won’t back Trump, even if he’s the GOP nominee
It’s been difficult to keep up with Donald Trump’s failures and setbacks of late. The former president dined with some of the nation’s most notorious antisemitic voices. He called for “terminating” constitutional rules in pursuit of bonkers election conspiracy theories. His prized family business was convicted of several felonies. His handpicked Republican candidate in one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races lost.
Tulsi Gabbard calls out lying politicians: 'No greater form of disrespect of democracy'
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, previously a Democrat, calls out Rep.-elect George Santos over his series of deception on Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
George Santos is presidential material | Sheneman
Congressman-elect George Santos, if that’s his real name, won an upset race in New York’s 3rd Congressional District this past midterm... or did he. Seems the truth is a slippery thing around Mr. Santos. His campaign biography claimed college degrees from schools he didn’t attend and employment at financial institutions that have never heard of him. What he calls “embellishing his resume” is actually some form of immersive cosplay where this dude pretended to be a congressman for so long it actually happened. How the press only caught on to the fraud after Santos had been elected to Congress is a whole other can of worms, for now, let’s focus on George Santos, a rising star in the Republican Party.
Feds accuse pharma giant of drug law violations that fed opioid epidemic
The federal government alleges a suburban Philadelphia drug wholesaler violated laws for controlled substances for nearly a decade, allowing opioids to flow illegally into the wrong hands. Top Department of Justice officials highlighted the actions of five pharmacies around the country, two in New Jersey, to illustrate their accusations against...
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
