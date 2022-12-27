Military Police Enforce Driving Ban in Snow-Stricken Buffalo

"By Carolyn Thompson and Jennifer PeltzRoads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week's blizzard.The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced.At least 40 deaths in western New York, most of them in Buffalo, have been reported from the blizzard that raged across much of the country, with Buffalo in its crosshairs on Friday and Saturday.“Significant progress has been made” on snow removal, Brown said at a news conference late Wednesday. Suburban roads, major highways and Buffalo Niagara International...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO