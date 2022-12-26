ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, IL

Comments / 0

Related
franklincounty-news.com

Ida Helen Rowland-Christopher, IL

Ida Helen Rowland, 97, of Christopher, passed away on December 26, 2022 at the Franklin Hospital Emergency Room. She was born on August 16, 1925 in Harvey, IL to Charles and Annie Belle (Bryant) Welch. She married Steve Rowland, who preceded her in death on February 12, 2005. She is...
CHRISTOPHER, IL
franklincounty-news.com

Joe P. Binando-Mulkeytown, IL

Joe P. Binando, 92, of Mulkeytown, IL passed away on Sunday December 25, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 3, 1930 to Joe and Lena (Bosco) Binando Sr. He married Irene (Cherry) Binando and she preceded in death. He then married Maxine (Hunt) Towers Binando. He is...
MULKEYTOWN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy