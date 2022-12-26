Read full article on original website
Ida Helen Rowland-Christopher, IL
Ida Helen Rowland, 97, of Christopher, passed away on December 26, 2022 at the Franklin Hospital Emergency Room. She was born on August 16, 1925 in Harvey, IL to Charles and Annie Belle (Bryant) Welch. She married Steve Rowland, who preceded her in death on February 12, 2005. She is...
Joe P. Binando-Mulkeytown, IL
Joe P. Binando, 92, of Mulkeytown, IL passed away on Sunday December 25, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 3, 1930 to Joe and Lena (Bosco) Binando Sr. He married Irene (Cherry) Binando and she preceded in death. He then married Maxine (Hunt) Towers Binando. He is...
Christmas day stabbing kills Christopher man
Illinois State Police are investigating the Christmas day stabbing death of Jeffery Brown, 37 of Christopher. Here’s a link to the story at the Southern Illinoisan.
