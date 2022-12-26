Read full article on original website
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job
Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search
The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
Patrick Mahomes says Andy Reid's Christmas gift from team was decided by a poll
Andy Reid’s love of cheeseburgers is no secret. Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win, Reid said he would celebrate with “the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen.” On Sunday, Reid was gifted a double cheeseburger by the team for Christmas.
NFL Hall of Famer believes Tua Tagovailoa should consider retirement
Head injuries and the NFL are synonymous, at this point. Many players who’ve played the game of football for as long as the professionals do have suffered some type of hit to the head that was or should’ve been diagnosed as a concussion. For Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Fans Video
When the Cleveland Browns made the move for Deshaun Watson and signed him to the highest fully-guaranteed contract in NFL history after more than two dozen accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, many fans felt gross about it. But not too many in the Dawg Pound. Recently, Bomani Jones' "Game...
Packers Sign Rocket-Fast Receiver Melton, Place Lowry on IR
If the Green Bay Packers reach the playoffs and progress deep enough into the postseason, Dean Lowry could be designated for return.
Look: Cris Collinsworth's Reaction To JJ Watt's Announcement Goes Viral
Longtime defensive end J.J. Watt shocked the NFL world on Tuesday when he announced his retirement from football. Tributes to Watt, who is currently playing his second season with the Arizona Cardinals after 10 with the Houston Texans, have since poured in on social media. One of the funnier ones ...
Lisa Wilson celebrates Zach Wilson’s girlfriend, Nicollete Dellano, as Jets drama swirls
New York may not have brought football glory to Zach Wilson, but his mom is grateful for one part of his tenure. Lisa Wilson spent the holiday weekend with the struggling Jets quarterback and his siblings, along with his rumored girlfriend Nicolette Dellano and her family, in New Jersey, according to photos she shared to her Instagram story. “So happy NY brought @nicolette_dellanno and her beautiful family into our lives,” Lisa wrote over a group photo that showed her, Wilson, Nicolette and more people at Pazzo Italian restaurant in Red Bank, New Jersey. Lisa also tagged Nicolette’s mother, Kathy Dellano, who...
Derwin James ejected for vicious hit on Ashton Dulin
Derwin James was ejected from the Week 16 “Monday Night Football” game between his Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious hit he delivered on Ashton Dulin. The Colts were down 7-0 in the second quarter and had a 2nd-and-2 at the Chargers 46. Nick Foles faked an inside handoff and then... The post Derwin James ejected for vicious hit on Ashton Dulin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III Makes Feelings On Tua's Situation Very Clear
Robert Griffin III added to the public's growing concern about Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered another concussion on Sunday. Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol for the second time this season. It was initially believed he sustained another one earlier in the season, but the Miami Dolphins said he left the Week 3 game with a back injury.
Bears trade back from No. 2 pick, land WR1 and draft haul in new 2023 mock draft
The Bears are a lock to land a top-five draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But they also have a high chance of landing the No. 2 or even No. 1 overall selection, depending on how these final two weeks shake out. GM Ryan Poles is going to have...
Tony Pollard OUT of Cowboys Practice; Derrick Henry Titans Injury
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is joined by Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry in getting a DNP for the day's workout.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
ESPN’s Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt Face Off in Uncomfortably Testy Exchange
ESPN’s Joe Buck appeared to grow increasingly irritated with his colleague Scott Van Pelt during an on-air exchange Monday night, prompting Van Pelt to acknowledge the “awkward” conversation after Buck complained about his lack of air time.Buck, who is the network’s Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer, joined his longtime broadcast partner Troy Aikman on Van Pelt’s program shortly after the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 20-3.After asking Buck the first question of the segment about the Chargers’ postseason hopes, Van Pelt then turned to Aikman and pressed the Hall of Fame quarterback for several minutes about Los Angeles’...
Zac Taylor Comments on Andrew Whitworth Speculation Following La'el Collins' Injury
Cincinnati is 11-4 and has won seven-straight games
Josh Allen absolutely clowned on his fellow AFC East quarterbacks while recruiting Von Miller last March
On more than a few occasions this NFL season, the AFC East race did not appear like it would play out the way we all thought it would - with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills easily taking the top spot for the third straight season and officially planting their flag as the new AFC East juggernaut. The new-look Miami Dolphins, and the much-improved New York Jets, both had something to say about that. Even the New England Patriots, despite a slow start, crept back into the fold before Thanksgiving.
