Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists Discover Mountain Is Really an Ancient Cosmic Observatory
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Exequiel Ezcurra is no archaeologist. He’s an ecologist and conservationist, currently investigating the origin and evolution of corn agriculture in Mexico. But while exploring past farming techniques, he discovered something else: early inhabitants of the Basin of Mexico utilized ruins on a nearby mountain to keep an accurate agricultural calendar. Ezcurra published these findings with two other collaborators—his daughter and a friend who took drone footage—on Monday in Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS).
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Found a Coal Seam Full of Ancient Tetrapod Bones Cooked at 350 Degrees Celsius 300 Million Years Ago
The bones of an ancient tetrapod that lived 300 million years ago were found in a coal seam by experts, and the bones were said to have been cooked at 350 degrees. Ancient bone preservation is an amazing occurrence. These remains can be preserved so exceptionally well that their internal structure is unaltered, especially in a specific kind of sedimentary fossil bed known as a Lagerstätte.
IGN
Most Ancient DNA Ever Discovered Reveals a Thriving Ecosystem Lost to Time
Scientists have identified the most ancient DNA ever discovered, and in the process revealed a complex ecosystem that existed two million years ago in modern day Greenland, according to the results of a new study published in the journal Nature. The double helix-shaped molicule Deoxyribonucleic acid (or DNA for short)...
Scientists uncover ‘first record of a dinosaur eating a mammal’
Scientists believe they may have uncovered the first known incident of a mammal being eaten by a dinosaur.Palaeontologists in the UK have analysed fossil remains from around 120 million years ago, showing a small, feathered dinosaur – known as Microraptor – with the foot of an animal inside its ribcage.The experts said their findings, published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, is “the first record of a dinosaur eating a mammal”.Dr David Hone, from Queen Mary University of London, who is first author on the study, said: “It’s so rare to find examples of food inside dinosaurs, so every example...
9 alien planet discoveries that were out-of-this-world in 2022
As scientists enter the third decade of exoplanet discoveries, they continue to uncover strange, fascinating findings that sometimes raise more questions than answers. From a scorching super-Earth to a football-shaped world, here are the greatest alien planet stories of 2022. 1. 5,000th confirmed exoplanet at last After 30 years of exoplanet discoveries, the tally of confirmed alien worlds reached 5,000 this year. Scientists added the new milestone entry to the NASA...
The Crawfish Boxes
Mysterious ‘Underwater Wall’ That Circles the ENTIRE Planet Found on Google Earth (VIDEO)
According to the video that you’ll be able to watch in this article, the Earth is surrounded by a huge wall that we can see clearly beneath our planet’s oceans, using Google Earth. This mysterious wall has been found by the YouTube channel and it supposedly stretches around more than ten thousand miles along the ocean.
Futurism
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
A newly found 100 million-year-old fossil sheds light on prehistory
Queensland Museum's research team made a significant discovery on prehistory a couple of months ago by finding a 100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton with its body and a head together. Now, researchers are putting a spotlight on the future of prehistoric studies. As reported by CNN, three amateur fossil hunters discovered...
A crocodile that coexisted with dinosaurs is discovered by scientists
University of São Paulo researchers have discovered a new crocodile species that lived alongside dinosaurs. These giant crocodiles lived between 72 and 66 million years ago in modern-day Brazil. Called "Titanochampsa iorii," the crocodile was between 10-20 feet long (3-6 meters), and it had a very sturdy bite, according...
Scientists say that they discovered proof about Moses parting the Red Sea
The story about Moses parting the Red Sea has been one of the most popular biblical stories around the world. Although the incidents described in the story may sound completely fictional, scientists have shocked many people when they said that the incident might have occurred in real life.
natureworldnews.com
Earth Orbital Changes Could Triggered Ancient Global Warming Event 56 Million Years Ago: Scientists Say
Global warming also occurred several million years ago due to Earth orbital changes, according to a new study. This unexplained phenomenon has hunted some members of the scientific community for years, asking questions like what triggered the event and how it happened. Ancient Global Warming Event. The study was published...
CNET
'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
Researchers confirm that for the first-time water was detected on the Moon by a Chinese Moon Lander
In 2020, a Chinese Lunar Lander, the Chang E-5, was sent to the Moon to observe the Moon’s surface. When the probe returned, not only did it bring samples of moon rocks, but it also brought evidence related to water on Moon along with it. Upon further analysis of the information gathered by the lunar lander, researchers confirmed the presence of water on the Moon.
Chimpanzees in Tanzania help British scientists solve mystery of why humans walk on two legs
Chimpanzees are helping scientists based at British and American universities to solve one of the biggest mysteries of human evolution – why humans walk on two feet rather than four.It’s a crucial question because having upper limbs with hands rather than just feet has allowed humans to make tools, develop bigger brains and succeed in ways that no other animal has ever been able to do.Chimps in a woodland area in the interior of Tanzania have been providing scientists with some of the crucial data needed to more fully understand a key aspect of human evolution.The origins of bipedalism have...
2-million-year-old DNA reveals an ancient Greenland ecosystem "unlike any now found on Earth"
North Greenland is known for being "the land of the midnight sun and dog sledding" as a polar desert with massive icebergs. But that wasn't always the case – 2 million years ago, it was "a forested ecosystem unlike any now found on Earth." A historic and "extraordinary" finding...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
scitechdaily.com
Lost for Centuries: Scientists Discover Texts From an Ancient Astronomical Catalog
Written over 2000 years ago, the Hipparchus Star Catalogue is the oldest known attempt to determine the precise position of fixed stars. Fragments of the Star Catalogue written by the Greek astronomer Hipparchus during the second century BC have recently been discovered by researchers from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), Sorbonne University, and Tyndale House (associated with the University of Cambridge). These texts were discovered using multispectral imaging methods after being wiped from a manuscript during the medieval period in order to reuse the pages. The study of these extracts, which was published in the Journal for the History of Astronomy, sheds new light on ancient astronomy.
Scientists Discover 168 Mysterious Nazca Geoglyphs in The Desert Sands of Peru
The Nazca desert in Peru is like an art gallery for the gods above. Yet even with decades of surveyance from the skies, we've barely explored a small wing of this fading collection of giants among the stones. Last year, an archaeologist in Peru told The Guardian he thought scientists...
Scientists Propose New, Faster Method of Interstellar Space Travel
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have proposed a dazzling new mission to travel to the stars that is inspired by the elegant flights of seabirds, such as albatrosses, reports a new study. The interstellar concept mission would harness shifting winds generated by the Sun in order to accelerate a spacecraft to as much as 2 percent the speed of light within two years, allowing it to soar into the vast expanse beyond our solar system.
Comments / 0