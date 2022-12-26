Read full article on original website
Related
kidsactivitiesblog.com
According to Parents, Age 8 Is the Hardest Age to Parent
If you’re a parent to multiple children, do you think there is an age that is particularly difficult to parent?. I ask because according to a new parenting poll, parents have decided that age 8 is the hardest age to parent. A parenting poll conducted by OnePoll and sponsored...
Upworthy
Mom explains the harsh truth about why kids don't owe their parents anything
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Parenting is not an easy task. Only those willing to take on the full responsibility of bringing up another human should probably take on that challenge. There is no one right way to bring your child up but one rule to follow is to love your kids unconditionally and respect them as individuals separate from yourself. There are many different opinions on parenting and what it entails. One mom on TikTok believes that parents should raise their children with minimal or no strings attached. Lisa Pontius shared this point-of-view on the video platform and got a lot of mixed reactions.
Parents Are Confessing What They've Learned After Having Kids, And They Really Did Not Hold Back
"Pregnancy is magical — just sometimes that magic is more like a witch's curse."
Mom reveals strangers' unsolicited parenting advice caused extreme anxiety
What is it about birthing a human that makes other people feel the need to offer you advice you didn't ask for? It's one thing to hear it from family members or friends, but some of the most condescending advice comes from strangers on the street or on the internet. One mom's experience with unsolicited advice from strangers caused her to have extreme anxiety about leaving the house. In the video, TikTok creator Young Mi Mayer explains that the young mom in the video she stitched was being yelled at by a stranger for not having a jacket on her toddler. She breaks down how babies and toddler are experts in communicating with their mom when they're uncomfortable, and says to her followers, "If you don't have kids you might not know this but like, children of that age, babies and toddlers are biologically built to express any level of discomfort and pain to their mother."
Upworthy
Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'
Tantrums are very common, especially in children between the ages of 1 and 4. The early years, between 1 and 4, are sometimes referred to as the "terrible 2s". More than half of toddlers throw tantrums at least once a week as they vent their frustration and protest their lack of control. While they're an integral part of a toddler's repertoire, tantrums can worry parents. When they happen infrequently, tantrums are not a big deal and are best ignored. That is when they become frequent or intense, parents need to find out the cause and find ways to prevent it.If your toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try zoomies. According to one Georgia mother, your baby not only stops crying but feels calmer.
Son tells mom that he's 'scared of her' and she responds with a great lesson in parenting
'I know this might be a little shocking but I do sometimes actually find you a little scary.'
Terminally-ill woman refuses to include 'debt-ridden' parents in her will
Is it ever fair to exclude one’s parents from receiving an inheritance?. Life comes with many twists and turns, and one of the more devastating surprises is when a loved one is diagnosed with an illness that has no cure.
TODAY.com
This mom had 9 kids by age 28. She shares the ‘mad dash’ of every day
Kora Duke, 39, didn't plan on having nine children by the time she was 28. "It really was just the way it happened," the Nevada mom tells TODAY.com. "The majority (of my pregnancies) were not intentional at all. Traditional birth control methods didn't work." Duke met her husband, Andre, when...
Washington Examiner
Middle-school teacher asks students what pronouns to use when speaking to their parents
A middle-school teacher from Minneapolis , Minnesota, gave her class a survey about their names and gender pronouns , which included a question on what pronoun they should use when talking to a student's parents. Mandi Jung, who teaches science at Highland Park Middle School, shared her curriculum online ,...
He’s Still a Lying Cheating Husband
After more than two decades of marriage, he’s still a lying cheating husband. He doesn’t want a divorce, but his wife has had it. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson advises in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. I have been with my husband for 23...
Dear Abby: I saw my relative’s boyfriend groping other women at a party
DEAR ABBY: I was co-host of a celebration where one of our guests, a seemingly very nice young man who is dating a relative, was observed “goosing” half a dozen women while on the dance floor. I don’t know if my relative is aware, nor do I know how the recipients felt about it, but I wonder if what he did could be considered sexual assault. Should I talk to my relative about it? Would it be proactive and protective, or hurtful and intrusive? I had a partner who once suffered from, and is now in recovery from, sexual addiction. I...
Mother-in-Law Refuses to Move Event Just to Please Chef Wife of Son
Of the many relationships a person will encounter in their life, one of the more complicated is considered to be the in-law relationship they have to navigate with the parents of their spouse.
Dear Penny: Is My Underachieving 52-Year-Old Boyfriend Using Me?
My boyfriend is a bit of an underachiever. He’s 52 and makes $15 an hour working about 25 to 30 hours per week. He has his paychecks garnished for back child support. He says he was injured and couldn’t work much when his kids were growing up, so he only nets a couple hundred a week. He lives with his parents and doesn’t pay for food or rent.
Dear Abby: My husband realizes he needs to step up but hasn’t followed through
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I were raised within religious communities. Among other conservative values, we were taught that a wife is to be responsible for domestic labor, and a husband is to be the primary breadwinner outside the home (yes, even in the ’90s and 2000s). We were still deeply involved in these communities when we married at 21 and 22. I wasn’t physically attracted to my husband at the time of our courtship or marriage, but he was (and still is) very kind to me. I was led to believe I was following God’s path by getting married, and...
Dear Abby: My half-sister hates me
DEAR ABBY: I have been trying to develop a relationship with my half-sister, and I’m getting very mixed messages. She is mostly polite and distant. But then there are times she’ll disinvite me from her child’s birthday party or “unfriend” me on Facebook, etc. She explains later that she did it out of anxiety, and she seems worried about being hurt. She has an excuse every time I ask to get together. see also Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my wife with a co-worker I know she’s affected by our father dying of cancer when she was young (she was 10 or 11),...
Upworthy
Triplets reunite with garbage collector who was their 'hero' when they were 3 year olds
Some friendships are unique and special, especially the ones that kids build in their younger years. One such relationship is between three children and a neighborhood garbage collector in Orlando, Florida. Tony Parks used to go about doing his usual work of collecting garbage. Until one day, he saw these triplets Olivia, Emma, and Axel. Carla Wierenicz, the children’s mother said, "They were excited to see it lift and know and dump it on the back and I say, ‘you know what? Come on, let's go see how it works,’” as reported by mynbc5. They used to await Parks coming so much that they would leave their breakfast table when they heard the truck coming. Even Parks “loved the kids” and he was the “kids’ hero,” said the mother.
Security Guard Makes Fun of Young Woman Stranded at the Mall, Sparking Debate About His Actions
One of the main duties of a security guard is to provide assistance to people in need. One girl thinks a man in this position didn't do his job properly, and most of the hundreds of commenters on her post agree.
Dear Abby: My boyfriend has serious anger issues
DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend for three years, and it has been great. However, he has serious anger issues that affect our relationship sometimes. It started with small arguments here and there. But as our relationship progressed, so did his mood swings and anger. see also Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my wife with a co-worker He has never hit me. Lately, though, his anger has gotten worse, and he says cruel things to me that he later apologizes for. During our arguments, he never listens to what I have to say. When the argument is over and I wait...
Man Cheered for Refusing To Attend Estranged Mom's Funeral: 'She Was Evil'
"When my siblings called to tell me she was dying I was so happy," said the poster on Reddit.
Guy demands pregnant surrogate girlfriend pay him for food she ate while visiting him
Evidently, the situation is that the guy's girlfriend is carrying a baby for another couple, whom she lives with, but comes to his house to visit with him and often eats his food.
Comments / 0