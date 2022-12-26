Read full article on original website
astaga.com
Crypto Billionaire-Backed Firm Delists Solana (SOL) Products
One other crypto platform parted methods with Solana as TVL and SOL value downfall continues because of FTX contagion. Crypto asset administration agency Matrixport will delist Solana and Solana-U dual-currency funding merchandise on December 30. Matrixport is based by Jihan Wu, a crypto billionaire and co-founder of bitcoin mining {hardware} big Bitmain.
CoinDesk
The Psychological Differences Between Bitcoin and Ethereum Governance
In 2021, Bitcoin and Ethereum accelerated further into the mainstream as the leading two blockchains on the planet, respectively. Both networks have deeply dedicated communities and developers working to protect and evolve the peer-to-peer technological innovations. Crypto advocates enjoy both systems for their unique characteristics and economic principles. Bitcoin has...
astaga.com
3 Cryptos That May Continue to Dump in 2023
The unlocking of thousands and thousands of {dollars} price of DeFi tokens in 2023 may spark a big selloff as buyers dump dangerous property throughout an prolonged bear market. A number of crypto tasks, together with move-to-earn venture Sweatcoin and metaverse-focused Yuga Labs, will launch extra tokens into circulation based...
US stocks could surge 20% in the first 6 months of 2023 as the Fed wraps up its inflation fight, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says
US stocks could soar up to 20% in the first half of next year, Jeremy Siegel said. The Fed may cut interest rates to as low as 2% by the end of 2023, the Wharton professor said. Improved worker productivity might shore up company profits and buoy stocks, Siegel said.
CNBC
Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished
It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction as the US dollar index plummets
Bitcoin worth has been in a decent vary previously few weeks. Bitcoin’s concern and greed index has dropped to the concern stage of 25. The US greenback index has plummeted to $103. Bitcoin worth has held in a decent vary even because the US greenback index (DXY) has plunged...
US stocks will perform 'pretty well over the next several months' and the risk of a recession is waning, says Credit Suisse's chief US equity strategist
US stocks are set to perform well over the "next several months", according to Jonathan Golub, amid falling inflation expectations and a potential pickup in consumption.
AOL Corp
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
FILE - An NYSE sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on Nov. 28, 2022. Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
AOL Corp
IRS ditches new tax requirement for now that would have caused ‘lots of confusion’
The Internal Revenue Service is delaying the new $600 reporting threshold for 1099-K tax forms, a move many tax experts believe will help avoid potential chaos this upcoming filing season. The updated law, enacted by the American Rescue Plan, required third-party transaction networks such as Venmo, Paypal, eBay, and Etsy...
The US military is planning for a 'transformative' year in Asia as tensions with China continue to rise
US forces remain concentrated at major bases in Northeast Asia, but the Pentagon is making plans for "a more mobile, lethal, diversified posture."
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Keeps Fighting Near $17K, What Could Spark Upside Break
Bitcoin value continues to be making an attempt an upside break above $17,000. BTC may acquire bullish momentum if there’s a each day shut above the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance ranges. Bitcoin is once more making an attempt an upside break above the $17,000 and $17,200 ranges. The worth...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Undergoing “Most Challenging” Cycle Based On Metric
The present Bitcoin cycle is likely to be its “most difficult” one but if the drawdown on this on-chain metric is something to go by. Whole Quantity Held By 1k-10k BTC Worth Band Has Sharply Gone Down Just lately. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post,...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Interexchange Flow About To Reverse, What It Means
On-chain information reveals the Bitcoin Interexchange Stream Pulse is about to see a development reversal, right here’s what it could imply for the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Interexchange Stream Pulse Is Crossing Over Its 90-Day MA. As per CryptoQuant’s on-chain year-end dashboard launch, the development shifts on this metric...
Elon Musk predicts a US recession next year that might last 18 months — and warns investors to be careful
Elon Musk forecast a US recession next year that could last until the second quarter of 2024. He advised investors to proceed cautiously, conserve cash, and avoid using borrowed money. Musk has slammed the Fed's interest-rate hikes as excessive and dangerous to the economy. Elon Musk has predicted a US...
astaga.com
Chainlink (LINK/USD) losing $6 will be a bear trigger
Michaël Van De Poppe expects the worth to rally to $16 subsequent 12 months. Chainlink (LINK/USD) was buying and selling $5.74 as of press time. Technical indicators present that the cryptocurrency has misplaced help at $6, though a bear momentum is but to be confirmed. Will the brand new 12 months spell doom if bulls don’t get better above $6?
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Could Kick Off 2023 On The Wrong Foot
The Bitcoin worth has lastly proven indicators of life, albeit to the draw back, a path that may dominate the charts in 2023. In the course of the holidays, the cryptocurrency was caught on a single degree, however the finish of 2022 may see. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry rang the alarm on a market crash and recession, revamped his stock portfolio, and ripped into Tesla this year. Here are his 4 highlights of 2022.
Michael Burry issued a raft of grim warnings and bleak predictions in 2022. The "Big Short" investor forecasted a stock-market crash and a prolonged recession. Burry also made sweeping changes to his portfolio, and took aim at Elon Musk's Tesla. Michael Burry, the prescient investor of "The Big Short" fame,...
astaga.com
Analyst Explains Why Ethereum Is Bullish Against Bitcoin
An analyst has defined that the absence of miners on the Ethereum community could possibly be bullish for the ETHBTC ratio. Miners Present A Persistent Promoting Strain On Bitcoin. As defined in a tweet by Tom Dunleavy, a Messari analysis analyst, BTC miners promote nearly all of the cash they...
astaga.com
Ripple (XRP/USD) attempts recovery, but how is the SEC case shaping price?
XRP worth has remained tied to the continuing Ripple case with SEC. SEC lately filed a movement to limit the Hinman paperwork. $0.40 is the extent to observe on the bull facet or $0.30 on the bear facet. Ripple (XRP/USD) has been on a brief restoration since falling under $0.34....
astaga.com
Is Lido a good crypto to buy as it defies gravity?
Lido worth has defied gravity previously few weeks as exercise in its community holds regular. The LDO token was buying and selling at $1.06 on Tuesday, which was the very best it has been since December 16. It has risen by greater than 22% from the bottom stage this yr.
