NFL Rumors: How Patriots Will Handle Matt Patricia, Joe Judge Going Forward
If Bill Belichick is the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2023, it sounds like both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge will be on his staff. The only question is: What will be their roles next season?. The pair of Patriots staffers, who returned to Foxboro in the...
Patriots Great Rob Gronkowski Details Origin Of ‘Gronk Spike’
It ended up being the perfect touchdown celebration for Rob Gronkowski over the course of his NFL career. But the former New England Patriots legendary tight end didn’t start the “Gronk spike.”. Gronkowski shared the origin story of the famed move with Kay Adams on the “Up and...
Bill O'Brien Responds To Patriots, NFL Rumors
Given how things have transpired offensively in New England, Alabama's Bill O'Brien once again finds himself embroiled in NFL/Patriots rumors. O'Brien is singularly focused on his job right now, he says. But didn't exactly close the door on returning to Foxborough. "The focus for me and this coaching staff is...
Former NFL Executive Asked About Bill Belichick's Job Security
There's a chance that the New England Patriots will miss the playoffs for the second time in three seasons since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay. For the Patriots, that's unacceptable since they won six Super Bowls from 2002-19 before Brady left. That has led some to wonder if Belichick...
Report: 'Mutual Interest" Between Bill O'Brien, 1 NFL Team
The New England Patriots could bring back a familiar face to help fix their offensive woes. Tom Curran of NBC Sports told Kay Adams that he believes there's "mutual interest" between the Patriots and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Sources told Curran that head coach Bill Belichick is "absolutely" interested...
Ex-Celtics Big Ejected, Appears To Be Knocked Out In Magic-Pistons Scuffle
Celtics fans may not remember too much about Moritz Wagner’s nine-game stint in Boston, but if they do it probably has something to do with his propensity for stirring the pot. It doesn’t seem as though things have changed during his tenure with the Orlando Magic. Wagner was...
Patriots dealt tough injury news ahead of big matchup vs. Dolphins
FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots learned Wednesday morning that their Week 17 opponent for Sunday’s pivotal game will be without their starting quarterback due to a concussion. They might face a pair of similar blows themselves. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones missed practice on Wednesday due to a...
Matt Patricia lost his voice; will Patriots coach be able to call plays?
Tuesday morning’s virtual press conference with Matt Patricia started with a disclaimer. New England Patriots media relations told reporters that the coach had lost his voice. Patricia was in good spirits and gritted through the press conference with a weak, raspy voice, apologizing for how it sounded. “Voice just...
Celtics Add Two Players to Their Injury Report Ahead of Hosting Rockets
A day after defeating the Bucks 139-118 on Christmas, the Celtics' injury report was as clean as it can get, only listing Danilo Gallinari, who's recovering from a torn ACL. But just before noon on the east coast on Tuesday, Boston's added two players to its injury report. Robert Williams is ...
Bill Belichick already looking to replace Matt Patricia with Bill O’Brien
The New England Patriots’ offense has been a disaster under Matt Patricia and Joe Judge this season. As Bill Belichick looks to 2023, he has reportedly considered bringing back Bill O’Brien to take over offensive playcalling duties. The Patriots are currently 22nd in the NFL, averaging just 317.2...
