Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
South Korea Dec Exports to Fall for Third Month as China Demand Still Weak Reuters Poll
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's exports likely extended their falling streak to a third straight month in December, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with demand from China yet to recover from loosening COVID-19 restrictions. The country's outbound shipments were projected to have fallen 10.1% in December from the same...
China's Overnight Repo Rate Falls to New Low
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's overnight repo rate extended losses to a new low on Thursday, as the central bank continued to offer cash support to help financial institutions tide over the year-end demand. The volume-weighted average price of the overnight repo in the interbank market fell to 0.4237%, down about...
Hong Kong November Home Prices Ease to More Than 5-Yr Low
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong private home prices dropped 3.3% in November to the lowest since August 2017, official data showed on Wednesday, as its housing market - one of the most unaffordable in the world - is set to post the first annual drop since 2008. Prices in...
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
Billionaire David Rubenstein says inflation won’t fall significantly until the unemployment rate is almost double what it is now
“The Fed cannot say publicly what I can say, and what others have said, which is that until we get unemployment to about 6%, we’re not likely to get inflation down appreciably,” he said.
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
The yen surges against the dollar after the Bank of Japan sets the stage for ending its era of ultracheap borrowing
The Japanese yen rose over 3% against the US dollar Tuesday after the Bank of Japan surprised markets. The central bank lifted its cap on 10-year bond yields, allowing long-term interest rates to rise more. That could radically change the 2023 outlook for the underperforming yen, a strategist said. The...
Japan Nov factory output falls on weakening global demand
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese factories slashed output for a third consecutive month in November, dragged down by weak demand for machinery products amid a deteriorating global economic outlook.
Good news on inflation: The Fed's favorite gauge shows price increases are moderating
The trend is clear: Inflation is cooling off in America.
South Korea Must Respond to N.Korea Despite Its Nuclear Arms - Yoon
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that any provocation by North Korea must be met with retaliation without hesitation despite its nuclear weapons, his office said, after an intrusion by North Korean drones. Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting South Korea's...
EMERGING MARKETS-EM equities buckle under China COVID worries, rouble bounces off 8-month low
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks slipped on Thursday, with Asian bourses under heavy selling pressure as optimism about China's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions gave way to fears about the spread of the virus globally. The MSCI's EM equities index .MSCIEF slipped 0.4%, set to wipe out two days...
The US military is planning for a 'transformative' year in Asia as tensions with China continue to rise
US forces remain concentrated at major bases in Northeast Asia, but the Pentagon is making plans for "a more mobile, lethal, diversified posture."
Germany's Energy Crisis Powers Hydrogen Switch
KELHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - From the moment Russian gas exports to Germany were first disrupted in June, German firm Kelheim Fibers began casting around for alternative options to keep its engines running. As a result, the Bavarian-based firm, whose fibres are used in anything from teabags to tampons, will be...
GRAPHIC-Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023
NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors could not be more eager to turn the page on 2022, a brutal year dominated by market-punishing Federal Reserve rate hikes designed to tamp down the steepest inflation in 40 years. The S&P 500 is down nearly 20% year-to-date with only...
U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’
U.S. stock indexes finished sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week. The three main indexes built on premarket gains after U.S. weekly jobless claims data showed the number of workers receiving benefits has...
Wall St stocks fall, bond yields rise as China drops quarantine rule
NEW YORK Dec 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed lower on Tuesday after the release of U.S. economic data at the start of a holiday-shortened week while bond yields rose after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travelers.
Average long-term mortgage rates rise after 6 weeks of declines
WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week after falling for six straight weeks, adding to the challenges potential home buyers face amid higher home prices and a limited supply of available houses. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark...
Japan to Deploy Missile Defence Unit in Yonaguni, Near Taiwan - Jiji
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence will deploy a surface-to-air missile defence unit in Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday. The instalment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of...
Dollar hits one-week high vs yen as investors reset expectations
The dollar touched a one-week high against the yen on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in Treasury yields and investor expectations for a rebound in Chinese growth as COVID-19 curbs loosen. The dollar rallied by as much as 0.7% against the yen to 134.40 in Asian trading, the most since...
