US News and World Report

South Korea Dec Exports to Fall for Third Month as China Demand Still Weak Reuters Poll

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's exports likely extended their falling streak to a third straight month in December, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with demand from China yet to recover from loosening COVID-19 restrictions. The country's outbound shipments were projected to have fallen 10.1% in December from the same...
US News and World Report

China's Overnight Repo Rate Falls to New Low

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's overnight repo rate extended losses to a new low on Thursday, as the central bank continued to offer cash support to help financial institutions tide over the year-end demand. The volume-weighted average price of the overnight repo in the interbank market fell to 0.4237%, down about...
US News and World Report

Hong Kong November Home Prices Ease to More Than 5-Yr Low

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong private home prices dropped 3.3% in November to the lowest since August 2017, official data showed on Wednesday, as its housing market - one of the most unaffordable in the world - is set to post the first annual drop since 2008. Prices in...
US News and World Report

South Korea Must Respond to N.Korea Despite Its Nuclear Arms - Yoon

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that any provocation by North Korea must be met with retaliation without hesitation despite its nuclear weapons, his office said, after an intrusion by North Korean drones. Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting South Korea's...
US News and World Report

Germany's Energy Crisis Powers Hydrogen Switch

KELHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - From the moment Russian gas exports to Germany were first disrupted in June, German firm Kelheim Fibers began casting around for alternative options to keep its engines running. As a result, the Bavarian-based firm, whose fibres are used in anything from teabags to tampons, will be...
Boston

Average long-term mortgage rates rise after 6 weeks of declines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week after falling for six straight weeks, adding to the challenges potential home buyers face amid higher home prices and a limited supply of available houses. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Japan to Deploy Missile Defence Unit in Yonaguni, Near Taiwan - Jiji

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence will deploy a surface-to-air missile defence unit in Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday. The instalment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of...
CNBC

Dollar hits one-week high vs yen as investors reset expectations

The dollar touched a one-week high against the yen on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in Treasury yields and investor expectations for a rebound in Chinese growth as COVID-19 curbs loosen. The dollar rallied by as much as 0.7% against the yen to 134.40 in Asian trading, the most since...

