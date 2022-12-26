Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Germany's Energy Crisis Powers Hydrogen Switch
KELHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - From the moment Russian gas exports to Germany were first disrupted in June, German firm Kelheim Fibers began casting around for alternative options to keep its engines running. As a result, the Bavarian-based firm, whose fibres are used in anything from teabags to tampons, will be...
US News and World Report
Thai Economy May Hit 2023 Growth Goal if Chinese Tourists Come Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's economy may accelerate next year and hit the 3.8% growth forecast provided its vital tourism sector will get a boost from China's reopening plans needed to offset slowing global demand, the finance minister said on Tuesday. Growth in southeast Asia's second-largest economy has lagged that of other...
US News and World Report
Japan to Deploy Missile Defence Unit in Yonaguni, Near Taiwan - Jiji
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence will deploy a surface-to-air missile defence unit in Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday. The instalment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of...
CNBC
European markets advance as upbeat sentiment continues
LONDON — European stocks moved higher on Tuesday as positive sentiment continues in the final trading days of 2022. On a sector level, autos added 1.6% to lead gains as most sectors traded in positive territory. Travel and leisure stocks slipped 0.4% lower. Stocks in Europe received a boost...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Is the Party Over? Mexico's Peso Could Lose Solid Gains in 2023
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's peso, which is ending 2022 with one of its strongest performances in a decade, could have its gains wiped out in 2023 after an expected end to the Bank of Mexico's rate hikes cycle and a possible recession in top trade partner the United States.
South Korea to impose mandatory COVID tests for travellers from China -News1
SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Korea will require travellers from China to provide negative COVID test results before departure, South Korea's News1 news agency reported on Friday, after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies.
US News and World Report
Domestic Demand Drives Growth in Russian Factory Activity in Dec -PMI
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Domestic demand more than made up for falling export sales to drive growth in Russian manufacturing in December, a survey showed on Thursday, leading to the fastest monthly rise in job creation in the sector in over 21 years. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) eased...
US News and World Report
U.S., UK, EU Among Countries Calling for Taliban to Reverse Ban on Women Aid Workers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Foreign ministers of 12 countries and the EU, including the United States and Britain, urged Afghanistan's Taliban-led government on Wednesday to reverse its decision barring female employees of aid groups. "The Taliban’s reckless and dangerous order barring female employees of national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from...
Why blockchain will remain a big deal in 2023 and beyond
As 2022 draws to a close, the cryptocurrency market is under great scrutiny. From the crypto winter of 2021 that saw Bitcoin lose almost a third of its value and other cryptocurrencies follow suit to security issues with crypto exchanges, bridges, and web 3.0 apps, and of course, FTX’s dramatic failure, it’s almost impossible to disbelieve tales of gloom. However, looking at the forecasts for 2023, it appears the market may rebound, and now may even be an ideal moment to invest.
South Korea Dec inflation steady at 5.0%, as expected
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s consumer prices in December rose 5.0% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, matching market expectations and the pace seen in November.
JETRO to support large cohort of Japanese startups at media showcase events during week of CES 2023
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022-- The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) has announced that 36 Japanese startups will be exhibiting at the Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2023. The Japan Pavilion will be located at CES’ startup arena “Eureka Park” (Venetian Expo 1F Hall G), where visitors can come test out the newest and most exciting innovations from Japan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005429/en/ Japan (J-Startup) Pavilion “Moonshot Café” lounge area mockup (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
India Makes Inroads Into Sri Lanka Under China's Long Shadow
COLOMBO/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, its giant northern neighbour stepped into the breach. India provided about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January and July,...
Slightly more Americans sought jobless aid last week
The number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week — a sign the labor market remains strong despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy.Applications for unemployment aid for the week ending December 24 climbed 9,000 to 225,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of applications, which smooths out some of the week-to-week swings, slipped just 250 to 221,000.Unemployment benefit applications are a proxy for layoffs, and are being closely monitored by economists as the Fed has rapidly raised interest rates in an effort to slow job growth and inflation. Should the Fed's rate hikes cause...
US News and World Report
Senator Wants U.S. to Pause Implementation of New Electric Vehicle Tax Credits
(Reuters) - Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chair Joe Manchin on Thursday urged the U.S. Treasury to pause implementation of commercial and consumer electric vehicle tax credits. The U.S. Treasury on Thursday issued guidance that will allow automakers to take advantage of commercial vehicle tax credits for consumer leasing...
US News and World Report
Ship Insurers to Cancel War Cover for Russia, Ukraine From Jan. 1
LONDON (Reuters) -Ship insurers said they are cancelling war risk cover across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, following an exit from the region by reinsurers in the face of steep losses. Reinsurers, who insure the insurers, typically renew their 12-month contracts with insurance clients on Jan. 1, giving them the first...
US News and World Report
Italy Says Goal in Exiting MPS Is Having Several Big Banks
MILAN (Reuters) -Italy will work to exit the capital of bailed-out lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena with a view to having several large banking groups in the country, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. Monte dei Paschi (MPS), of which the government owns 64% following a 2017 bailout,...
US News and World Report
FTX Customers File Class Action to Lay Claim to Dwindling Assets
(Reuters) - FTX customers filed a class action lawsuit against the failed crypto exchange and its former top executives including Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday, seeking a declaration that the company's holdings of digital assets belong to customers. The lawsuit is the latest legal effort to lay claim to the dwindling...
US News and World Report
Russian Pipeline Gas Exports to Europe Collapse to a Post-Soviet Low
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas exports to Europe via pipelines plummeted to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as its largest customer cut imports due to the conflict in Ukraine and a major pipeline was damaged by mysterious blasts, Gazprom data and Reuters calculations showed. The European Union, traditionally Russia's largest...
In 2022 Liz Truss tried to bin economic orthodoxy – but what is it?
It was all over for Liz Truss’s war on economic orthodoxy the moment she decided to summon Kwasi Kwarteng back from the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Washington. If the sacking of the Treasury’s top mandarin, Sir Tom Scholar, marked the beginning of the campaign against...
US News and World Report
Musk Tells Tesla Workers Not to Be 'Bothered by Stock Market Craziness'
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees that they should not be "bothered by stock market craziness" after the company's shares fell nearly 70% this year on jitters over softening demand for electric vehicles and Musk's distraction with running Twitter. In an email sent to staff on Wednesday...
