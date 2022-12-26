RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A prisoner on North Carolina's death row for the murder of a 5-year-old girl 20 years ago died on Thursday. Eric Glenn Lane, 51, died early Thursday morning of natural causes at the Central Prison Medical Center in Raleigh, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release. No additional information was provided about his death.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO