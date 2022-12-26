ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State



US News and World Report

Kari Lake Doubles Down on Election Claims Despite Lawsuit Loss

Former Arizona GOP Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is doubling down on a challenge of her November election loss, even after a county judge dismissed her lawsuit and ordered her to pay legal fees to her opponent, Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs. Lake on Tuesday night appealed Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter...
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

North Carolina Death Row Inmate Dies of Natural Causes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A prisoner on North Carolina's death row for the murder of a 5-year-old girl 20 years ago died on Thursday. Eric Glenn Lane, 51, died early Thursday morning of natural causes at the Central Prison Medical Center in Raleigh, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release. No additional information was provided about his death.
RALEIGH, NC
US News and World Report

Arizona Governor-Elect Asks Court to Sanction Election Denier Lake

(Reuters) -Arizona's Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs asked a court on Monday to sanction defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake over her failed effort to overturn the state's election results. An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Lake's lawsuit that challenged the counting and certification of the November electoral contest in a...
ARIZONA STATE

