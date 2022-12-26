Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Ringleader in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison
(Reuters) -The leader of a foiled plot by members of right-wing militia groups to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Tuesday in a U.S. District Court, prosecutors said. Adam Fox, 39, was found guilty in August by a federal court jury in Grand...
Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations
It also includes roughly $45 billion in new aid for Ukraine and NATO allies, a sum larger than Biden had requested.
US News and World Report
Kari Lake Doubles Down on Election Claims Despite Lawsuit Loss
Former Arizona GOP Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is doubling down on a challenge of her November election loss, even after a county judge dismissed her lawsuit and ordered her to pay legal fees to her opponent, Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs. Lake on Tuesday night appealed Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter...
US News and World Report
North Carolina Death Row Inmate Dies of Natural Causes
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A prisoner on North Carolina's death row for the murder of a 5-year-old girl 20 years ago died on Thursday. Eric Glenn Lane, 51, died early Thursday morning of natural causes at the Central Prison Medical Center in Raleigh, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release. No additional information was provided about his death.
US News and World Report
Arizona Governor-Elect Asks Court to Sanction Election Denier Lake
(Reuters) -Arizona's Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs asked a court on Monday to sanction defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake over her failed effort to overturn the state's election results. An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Lake's lawsuit that challenged the counting and certification of the November electoral contest in a...
Comments / 0