Fans of Pelé gathered at the store dedicated to him in New York’s Times Square on Thursday, to memorialize and celebrate a soccer player who electrified the city when he signed with the New York Cosmos in 1975 on a three-year, $7m contract, a deal that made the 34‐year‐old player the highest‐paid team athlete in the world.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO