What’s the most hated Christmas song?
(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
Zodiac Signs as Christmas Music—Which Song Captures Your Holiday Spirit?
Is it even Christmas if you’re not jamming out to some holiday songs? There might be a reason why you love singing along to your favorite holiday music, because there’s Christmas music that matches each zodiac sign! Every year, we eagerly anticipate hearing our favorite Christmas song since there’s nothing more nostalgic than ringing in the holiday season with some holly jolly tunes to get into the Christmas spirit. Almost everyone can immediately recognize the familiar jingles by talented old-school singers such as Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley and more. Even more recent Christmas compositions by Michael Bublé, Josh...
Mariah Carey Sets Another Christmas Record
Although Christmas may have come and gone, we haven't fully escaped the holiday season without at least one last reminder of Mariah Carey's iron grip on the most wonderful time of the year. Already the longest running holiday No.1 song of all time, Carey's classic "All I Want for Christmas...
The best Christmas songs for your holiday season playlist
There are only a handful of shopping days left until Christmas Day, which means you've likely been steeped in holiday music everywhere you go… probably even before Thanksgiving. If you're a Christmas aficionado, you may be fine with your far-from-last listen of "Last Christmas"… but if you love the season, and hate repetition, we've got a soundtrack solution for you.
Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Photos from Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride with Twins Moroccan and Monroe
The singer and her 11-year-old twins went for a "surprise midnight sleigh ride" where they snapped photos in the snow with Santa Claus Mariah Carey is embracing the main event of her favorite season. On Sunday, the mom of two, 52, shared scenes from her Christmas Eve on Instagram, where she and twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, enjoyed a "surprise midnight sleigh ride" with Santa Claus. In the sweet photos, Carey smiles while standing next to a black and red sleigh, where her two kids are nestled inside wearing...
Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Emotional Christmas Song She Wrote After Her Divorce: Watch
Kelly Clarkson got into the holiday spirit with her Kellyoke performance on the Dec. 13 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. However, it wasn’t all festive and cheerful, as she sang her heartbreaking ballad, “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know).” The song was featured on Kelly’s 2021 Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around, and she penned it following her painful divorce from Brandon Blackstock, who she split from in 2020.
Lizzo breaks down in tears after flutist James Galway sends her a personal Christmas greeting
Lizzo had an emotional Christmas after receiving a holiday greeting from one of her icons.
Mariah Carey & Her Daughter Monroe, 11, Have Luxurious Shopping Spree In Aspen on Christmas Eve
Mariah Carey may not be the official Queen of Christmas, but she sure is close! In Mariah’s infamous holiday song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the 52-year-old superstar singer’s gift list was simple. This year, however, Mariah apparently added some designer clothes and other expensive retail items to her wish list. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the mother of 11-year-old twins with ex Nick Cannon, 42 — Monroe and Moroccan — took Monroe out to do some last-minute shopping in Aspen, Colorado, which has been Mariah’s go-to Christmas destination for years.
Nick Cannon Dresses As Santa On Christmas To Visit 6-Month-Old Son Legendary Love
Nick Cannon has taken upon the role of “St. Nick” quite literally! The 42-year-old serial father was seen bonding with one of his youngest children, 5-month-old Legendary Love, with girlfriend Bre Tiesi, 31. In a pic you can SEE HERE via PEOPLE, Bre took to Instagram on Sunday, December 25, to share a pic of the Wild N Out star and his son rocking matching Santa hats, and Nick wearing a full Santa suit with beard! “Ol saint @nickcannon,” she captioned the snap. She also shared a short carousel of three pics, in which all three wore matching plaid Christmas PJs while posing in front of a gorgeous white fireplace and Christmas tree.
25 Funny Christmas Tweets To Put You In The Holiday Mood
We're broke, so we're giving you the gift of laughter instead.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Christmas Carol “Silent Night”
It’s one of the most emotive Christmas carols. It’s one of the deepest and loveliest, too. It’s “Silent Night.”. But what is the history and meaning of the song beyond its tender qualities? That’s what we’re going to dive into here today. The Song’s...
Conductor with no experience wows audience at holiday concert
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a man stealing the show after winning a raffle to conduct a song at a holiday concert, a camel’s adorable reaction to seeing snow for the first time and more!Dec. 25, 2022.
Merry Christmas Wishes from ‘The Honeymooners’
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. At the conclusion of the 1955 Christmas episode of “The Honeymooners“, Jackie Gleason breaks from his Ralph Kramden character to address the audience in wishing them a Merry Christmas. He was joined by the rest of the cast: Audrey Meadows, Art Carney and Joyce Randolph.
