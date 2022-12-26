ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

syvnews.com

Twelve football recruits sign with Cal Poly

A local standout offensive lineman who's transferred from UCLA, a running back who ran for 303 yards and seven touchdowns in one game and a safety who made history in the Division 1 state championship game are among the 12 football players who signed with Cal Poly last week. The...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
slohsexpressions.com

Sea Cadets Has Lots of Awesome Opportunities For Students

I Want You To Join The USNSCC. Photo courtesy of senior Owen Blackwell. Have any students at San Luis Obispo High School ever wanted to learn how to sail, cook, or scuba dive? Those are all skills that Sea Cadets can learn at winter and summer training. “It’s a vehicle...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 24-26

Joseph Earl Botts Sr., age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Ernest Leland Groves, age 90, of Templeton, California passed away on Monday, Dec. 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
slohsexpressions.com

Technology is very handy, but it has its downside in SLOHS student’s daily lives.

This guy could be finishing his newspaper article, in fact. Photo Courtesy of Junior Tristan Candelas. Technology is consuming people’s minds and overall harming students at San Luis Obispo High School. Technology is very handy, and it can help with a lot of troublesome thoughts we have, it’s making the world more blind but also more antisocial and less conversational.
slohsexpressions.com

San Luis Obispo Has Some Really Cool Places, It Just Sucks to Get To Them in a Car

Like traffic? Move to SLO. Photo courtesy of opinion editor Jane Culbreath. Ask a person visiting or living in San Luis Obispo, which includes many of San Luis Obispo High School’s student body, a takeaway from the area, they may say a walk through Bubblegum Alley, watching a show at SLO’s Repertory Theatre, or a stay at the Madonna Inn. SLO undoubtedly has a lot of great places and experiences to offer for its residents, visitors and students.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Woman pleads to battery during child exchange in Atascadero, video

A woman who assaulted her stepson’s mother during a child exchange in Atascadero was sentenced last week to 20 days as part of a plea agreement. Kate Slater pleaded no contest to a charge of battery with serious bodily injury. San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Barry LaBarbera then sentenced Slater to 20 days, which he is permitting her to serve at home.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles arrest two felons for outstanding warrants

Following routine compliance checks on Thursday, Paso Robles officers arrested a man and a woman who had outstanding warrants, according to the city’s police department. Officers conducted compliance checks on 51-year-old Bill Benjamin Hernandez and 43-year-old Stephanie Joy Dukes, both residents of Paso Robles. Police arrested Hernandez on a warrant for felony traffic evasion. Dukes was arrested on 14 outstanding warrants.
PASO ROBLES, CA

