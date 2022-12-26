Read full article on original website
Twelve football recruits sign with Cal Poly
A local standout offensive lineman who's transferred from UCLA, a running back who ran for 303 yards and seven touchdowns in one game and a safety who made history in the Division 1 state championship game are among the 12 football players who signed with Cal Poly last week. The...
10-year-old from Paso Robles competing nationally in baseball
Landon Berry is a 10-year-old Paso Robles resident that is playing for the United States Junior All-American team on the baseball diamond.
Sea Cadets Has Lots of Awesome Opportunities For Students
I Want You To Join The USNSCC. Photo courtesy of senior Owen Blackwell. Have any students at San Luis Obispo High School ever wanted to learn how to sail, cook, or scuba dive? Those are all skills that Sea Cadets can learn at winter and summer training. “It’s a vehicle...
Mega Millions lottery tickets with five matching numbers sold in Santa Maria
One of the two tickets sold in the Mega Millions lottery that held five matching numbers was sold in Santa Maria. The post Mega Millions lottery tickets with five matching numbers sold in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Clam surfacing phenomenon prompts advisory at the Oceano Dunes
An increase in the Pismo Clam population has prompted officials to restrict beach access for vehicles at the Oceano Dunes.
Death notices for Dec. 24-26
Joseph Earl Botts Sr., age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Ernest Leland Groves, age 90, of Templeton, California passed away on Monday, Dec. 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
Former LUSD superintendent Trevor McDonald hired by Vista Del Mar Union School District
Former Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald has been named chief business officer at Vista Del Mar Union School District in Gaviota, according to the staff directory on the school's official website. The details of McDonald's contract are unknown as multiple attempts to reach Superintendent/ Principal Bree Valla, and...
More rain and wind in SLO County expected following a warm Christmas Day
The high temperature on Christmas Day in San Luis Obispo is expected to reach nearly 80 degrees.
Technology is very handy, but it has its downside in SLOHS student’s daily lives.
This guy could be finishing his newspaper article, in fact. Photo Courtesy of Junior Tristan Candelas. Technology is consuming people’s minds and overall harming students at San Luis Obispo High School. Technology is very handy, and it can help with a lot of troublesome thoughts we have, it’s making the world more blind but also more antisocial and less conversational.
Update: SLO sees nearly 1.5 inches of rain as winter storm hits Central Coast
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for parts of SLO County.
This SLO County spot got more than 2 inches of rain during storm. More is on the way
Here’s when San Luis Obispo County could see rain again, according to the National Weather Service said.
Popular SLO barbecue restaurant closes doors after ‘almost 3 decades of amazing times’
The restaurant closed suddenly on Monday.
Single car rollover on highway 101 north in Pismo Beach
California Fire San Luis Obispo urges drivers to use caution while on Highway 101 north and Mattie Road in the Pismo Beach area after a vehicle rollover in the area. The post Single car rollover on highway 101 north in Pismo Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CHP responds to several spinouts along the Central Coast during the rain
California Highway Patrol responded to several crashes in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County as the rain began to fall Tuesday morning.
Dungeness crab season in California will officially kick off on New Year's Eve
With Dungeness crab season just around the corner recreational fisherman are preparing to take advantage of what the Central Coast waters have to offer.
San Luis Obispo Has Some Really Cool Places, It Just Sucks to Get To Them in a Car
Like traffic? Move to SLO. Photo courtesy of opinion editor Jane Culbreath. Ask a person visiting or living in San Luis Obispo, which includes many of San Luis Obispo High School’s student body, a takeaway from the area, they may say a walk through Bubblegum Alley, watching a show at SLO’s Repertory Theatre, or a stay at the Madonna Inn. SLO undoubtedly has a lot of great places and experiences to offer for its residents, visitors and students.
62-year-old Paso Robles man struck and killed while crossing lanes of traffic on Highway 101
62-year-old Nicholas Shaefer was struck and killed while walking across Highway 101 north of State Route 46 East causing a two car crash in Paso Robles on Dec. 16, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. The post 62-year-old Paso Robles man struck and killed while crossing lanes of traffic on Highway 101 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Flood advisory issued for parts of SLO County. Here’s what you should know
“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the National Weather Service said.
Woman pleads to battery during child exchange in Atascadero, video
A woman who assaulted her stepson’s mother during a child exchange in Atascadero was sentenced last week to 20 days as part of a plea agreement. Kate Slater pleaded no contest to a charge of battery with serious bodily injury. San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Barry LaBarbera then sentenced Slater to 20 days, which he is permitting her to serve at home.
Paso Robles arrest two felons for outstanding warrants
Following routine compliance checks on Thursday, Paso Robles officers arrested a man and a woman who had outstanding warrants, according to the city’s police department. Officers conducted compliance checks on 51-year-old Bill Benjamin Hernandez and 43-year-old Stephanie Joy Dukes, both residents of Paso Robles. Police arrested Hernandez on a warrant for felony traffic evasion. Dukes was arrested on 14 outstanding warrants.
