Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Which are Atlantic City's Best Buffets?Nick DaviesAtlantic City, NJ
Related
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Possible Solutions to the Ocean City, NJ Teen Problem
Local lawmakers are working on ways to respond to residents' complaints that the teen scene in Ocean City is out of control. This past summer, residents complained to council members that a large number of non-resident teens were using Green Acres land to throw large, loud, rowdy parties. According to resident James Kane,
Atlantic City Area Residents Share Favorite Childhood Memories
In 2022, we called upon our listeners, readers, family members, and friends to share their favorite childhood memories that took place in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area. This fun exercise demonstrates how many fabulous amusement piers, restaurants, and activities have been available throughout the past more than 100 years in the Atlantic City area.
2022 Saw Increase In Shark Activity In Atlantic City & NJ: Here’s Why
Make no mistake about it, 2022 is a year that we saw a distinct increase in shark activity in The Garden State. Earlier this year, we looked into this undeniable situation. It’s not anecdotal, it’s true there is a noticeable increase in shark activity in New Jersey (overall), as well as Southern New Jersey and the Atlantic City region.
Mouthwatering Burger Joint In Toms River, NJ Is Planning To Expand Soon
This burger joint consistently makes the list of best places in New Jersey to get a burger and a shake, and now they'll be opening a brand new location near the Jersey Shore!. There's really nothing better than a big juicy burger piled high with toppings nestled on a toasted brioche bun, I'm hungry just picturing it!
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Here Are The Best Hot Dogs In Atlantic County, New Jersey
In 2022, we went in search of the best hot dogs in the Atlantic County, New Jersey area. We found 10. Many of them are available right now. Some you will have to wait until this spring and summer to once again enjoy. Our list was compiled by friends, family,...
Police: Bank robbed at Kohl's Plaza Shopping Mall Holmdel; suspect at large
The robbery happened at the Valley National Bank at the Kohl's Plaza Shopping Mall.
Hey, Chocolate Lovers! Here are Some of the Best Chocolate Shops in South Jersey
From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops, just in time for Valentine's Day!. We asked, you answered. You tipped us off to where you track down the good stuff when you've gotta give...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 14-20, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Nov. 14-20, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Entries list property address followed by selling...
It’s Not Crazy: Comparisons Between Disney World & Atlantic City, NJ
This comparison is not crazy. It only seems like it is at first glance. Please give this article a chance. It came to me earlier this year while we are in Disney World that there are some real similarities to Disney World and Atlantic City. DISNEY’S BOARDWALK RESORT:. It’s...
Ho Ho Ho: The Best 20 Chicken Wings In Atlantic County, NJ
Here’s another perfect warm comfort food that you can enjoy with family and friends this Christmas and New Year’s holiday season. There are many great establishments in Atlantic County, New Jersey that offer their own unique take on chicken wings. Our team of great family and friends assembled...
South Brunswick, NJ cemetery catches fire
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tipped-over candle is to blame for a fire at a cemetery in Middlesex County. South Brunswick police took to Twitter to report that the Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Floral Park Cemetery on Dean’s Rhode Hall Road just before noon on Wednesday.
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey
I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
So cold in NJ that bursting pipes close library, hotel and apartment complex
New Jersey was thrown into an arctic freeze over the holiday weekend, causing burst pipes in at least three locations, and closing down a library, a hotel and an apartment complex. Burst sprinkler system pipes caused the Atlantic City Free Public Library to close on Tuesday. The library did not...
Wind farms visible from Ocean County, NJ beaches? Mayors worried
Jersey Shore mayors are sounding the alarm about a proposed expansion of off-shore wind turbines off the coast of Ocean County. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra believes many people may not want to come to the beaches if these wind turbines are just offshore. "I believe very strongly that...
Sea Isle City Acquires Nickname of ‘Delaware County East’
Sea Isle City, N.J., has acquired the nickname of “Delaware County East” due to the number of people here who vacation at the popular beach town, writes Donald Wittkowski for Sea Isle News. “I’ve heard that many, many people come here on vacation from Delaware County,” said Sea...
Dump Truck Flips In South Jersey, Closes Route 40
A dump truck overturned on Route 40 eastbound in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near Route 684 in Egg Harbor Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0