The 150th Anniversary of the Old Settlers Association will take place in 2023. The organization was established in 1873 to gather stories of the folks who first settled the area. Carie Essig is the Executive Director of the Stearns History Museum. She joined me on WJON. Essig says throughout 2023 the Museum will be looking at Agriculture, culture and remembering those families who were here in the 1850s-1870s and acknowledging some of those families who are still here today. Essig says there will be announcements in regards to this right after the first of the year. She indicates May 18th will be the first big event recognizing this.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO