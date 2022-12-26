Read full article on original website
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
Cozy Annandale Cabin Offers Chance To Live On An Island!
I think most people at some point in their life have thought to themselves that it would be nice to get off the grid and live somewhere quiet. Well, homes don't get much quieter than this cozy cabin located on Clearwater Lake's Bungalow Island. The dwelling, which was built in...
Stearns County Extension Offices Moves Locations
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota Extension Office in Stearns County has moved. Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says the Extension Office has moved out of the Midtown Mall in St. Cloud and relocated inside the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park. Having the Extension Office in the...
Embrace Winter With This Minnesota Based Company That Rents Out Saunas!
I wish I would have known about this company about a week ago when I was looking for a gift for my wife. I ultimately did find her something for Christmas, but knowing about this Central Minnesota-based company that offers sauna rentals I think she would have preferred that over what she got. Rugged Wellness out of Avon rents out its saunas by the night and this is the PERFECT time of year for some sauna time.
Paynesville Man Hurt in Crash in Otter Tail County
PERHAM (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man was hurt in a crash in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Lee Schleper of Paynesville was traveling west on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County when his vehicle collided with a vehicle going north on a county road. Schleper was...
Alexandria Man Hurt in Crash on I-94 Near Melrose
MELROSE (WJON News) -- An Alexandria man was hurt in a crash near Melrose. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 94 near Melrose. Troopers say 75-year-old Arthur Hortenbach's vehicle went off the road and struck the cable median barrier. He...
Central Minnesota Wipes the Cheese Aisle Clean at Sartell Walmart Over Christmas Weekend
It's like a major holiday weekend that involves crock pot-cooking just happened... oh wait. I was at Walmart in Sartell on Monday picking up a few things to make a batch of soup, and as I rounded the corner in the cooler section from the eggs to the cheese, I noticed a glaring hole on the shelves. The cooler section which is usually stocked full of bags of shredded cheese was totally wiped clean.
Foley Police Department Asking For Public’s Help In Locating Missing Woman
The Foley Police Department along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Foley woman Amber Sieling. According to a post by Tri-County Crime Stoppers: Amber was last seen on Tues, Dec 27, 2022 after leaving a residence in Foley. She frequents Kwik Trips and Casey's stores in the St Cloud area.
Hillman Man Taken to Hospital Following Crash Near Buckman
BUCKMAN (WJON News) - A Hillman man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle Tuesday. The crash happened at 8:00 a.m. near the intersection of 93rd Street and 220th Avenue, about five miles west of Buckman. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Gary Juetten was heading west...
Distraught Morrison County Family Puts Up $1000 Reward For Beloved Stolen Horse
Katie & Neil Gerads are heartbroken, and so am I after reading this story. They are from Morrison county and they are asking for your help in finding there precious Belgian Draft Horse that was stolen from their property back on December 7th. THE INCIDENT. Neil believes that someone took...
Family Owned Local Cafe Closing After 17 Years in Business
Anytime I see something like this it makes me sad. Especially when it's a small, family owned local business. There is a sign posted in the Granite Edge Cafe in Rockville stating that after 17 years... almost two decades in business, they will be closing after December 31st. A recent...
Big Plans for Stearns History Museum in 2023
The 150th Anniversary of the Old Settlers Association will take place in 2023. The organization was established in 1873 to gather stories of the folks who first settled the area. Carie Essig is the Executive Director of the Stearns History Museum. She joined me on WJON. Essig says throughout 2023 the Museum will be looking at Agriculture, culture and remembering those families who were here in the 1850s-1870s and acknowledging some of those families who are still here today. Essig says there will be announcements in regards to this right after the first of the year. She indicates May 18th will be the first big event recognizing this.
A $200,000 Winning Scratch Off Ticket Sold In Little Falls Before Christmas
Someone in Central Minnesota recently had a payday! The Holiday Stationstore in Little Falls had a $200,000 winning scratch-off ticket sold right before Christmas!. According to the Minnesota State Lottery website the scratch-off sold was a winning Jumbo Bucks $10 ticket. But that wasn't the only big-money winner in Central...
Princeton Teacher Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Student
PRINCETON (WJON News) - A retired Princeton School teacher has pleaded guilty to assaulting a student last spring. Court records say 63-year-old Kimberly Neubauer of Princeton pled guilty to throwing a hockey stick at a student during class at Princeton Primary School last March, causing the student to lose a baby tooth. The incident was caught on video.
The One Change To Pierz Freedom Fest You Need To Know!
I know it's not even 2023...yet, but I'm already gearing up for outdoor concert/festival season! One of the outdoor concert/festivals that I am pretty excited about is Pierz Freedom Fest as the lineup is looking pretty fun! Kip Moore, Jo Dee Messina, Fabulous Armadillos Tribute to the Eagles, and DiamondBack all performing for the 10th year of Freedom Fest. But there is a change coming this year, and it has to do with camping. If you are going to camp this year, you are going to be camping off-site.
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
Singer/Songwriter Aaron Clafton Compares Sauk Rapids to Nashville
If you were listening to the Traut Companies 5 o'Clock Road Block Tuesday afternoon you might have heard a special guest. Country singer/songwriter Aaron Clafton joined me in the 98.1 studio this week while he was home for the holidays from Nashville. Aaron is from Sauk Rapids, and for the past six years now, he has been living in Nashville working on music.
The Band ‘Switch’ Playing Last Show this Weekend
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The band Switch will be playing their last show this weekend. The original members started the band back in 1981 with most of the current members playing in the band for the past 20 to 25 years. Bass Player/singer Ted Chopp, lead guitarist/singer Jeff Brewer,...
