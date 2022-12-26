ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Embrace Winter With This Minnesota Based Company That Rents Out Saunas!

I wish I would have known about this company about a week ago when I was looking for a gift for my wife. I ultimately did find her something for Christmas, but knowing about this Central Minnesota-based company that offers sauna rentals I think she would have preferred that over what she got. Rugged Wellness out of Avon rents out its saunas by the night and this is the PERFECT time of year for some sauna time.
AVON, MN
Central Minnesota Wipes the Cheese Aisle Clean at Sartell Walmart Over Christmas Weekend

It's like a major holiday weekend that involves crock pot-cooking just happened... oh wait. I was at Walmart in Sartell on Monday picking up a few things to make a batch of soup, and as I rounded the corner in the cooler section from the eggs to the cheese, I noticed a glaring hole on the shelves. The cooler section which is usually stocked full of bags of shredded cheese was totally wiped clean.
SARTELL, MN
Big Plans for Stearns History Museum in 2023

The 150th Anniversary of the Old Settlers Association will take place in 2023. The organization was established in 1873 to gather stories of the folks who first settled the area. Carie Essig is the Executive Director of the Stearns History Museum. She joined me on WJON. Essig says throughout 2023 the Museum will be looking at Agriculture, culture and remembering those families who were here in the 1850s-1870s and acknowledging some of those families who are still here today. Essig says there will be announcements in regards to this right after the first of the year. She indicates May 18th will be the first big event recognizing this.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Princeton Teacher Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Student

PRINCETON (WJON News) - A retired Princeton School teacher has pleaded guilty to assaulting a student last spring. Court records say 63-year-old Kimberly Neubauer of Princeton pled guilty to throwing a hockey stick at a student during class at Princeton Primary School last March, causing the student to lose a baby tooth. The incident was caught on video.
PRINCETON, MN
The One Change To Pierz Freedom Fest You Need To Know!

I know it's not even 2023...yet, but I'm already gearing up for outdoor concert/festival season! One of the outdoor concert/festivals that I am pretty excited about is Pierz Freedom Fest as the lineup is looking pretty fun! Kip Moore, Jo Dee Messina, Fabulous Armadillos Tribute to the Eagles, and DiamondBack all performing for the 10th year of Freedom Fest. But there is a change coming this year, and it has to do with camping. If you are going to camp this year, you are going to be camping off-site.
PIERZ, MN
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’

I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
MINNESOTA STATE
