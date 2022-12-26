ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

247Sports

Douglas excited for the Gamecocks future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina center Eric Douglas is preparing to take the field for the last time with the Gamecocks on Friday as he and his teammates will take on Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville. Douglas, who is in his sixth year with the Gamecocks,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gamecocks focused on who's in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A little more than 24 hours before South Carolina takes on Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, the Gamecocks couldn’t be bothered by the idea of who’s not suiting up for game No. 13 in 2022. “It just goes back to all we got...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Final look at injuries, roster for South Carolina in the Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The roster movement prior to the Gator Bowl appears to finally be settled. Injuries, opt outs and the NCAA Transfer Portal have changed teams during bowl season, and South Carolina was not immune. With just about 24 hours left before the Gamecocks (8-4) take on Notre Dame, there’s a pretty clear grasp on the roster now.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

There have been a dozen or so bowl games already, but December 29 is when most of the fun ones actually begin. And one of those games is the Gator Bowl between South Carolina and Notre Dame, a pair of top 25 programs entering bowl season and two of the teams playing their best football right now.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Staff Picks: No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina

NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Betting lines heading into Friday's matchup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina is one day away from wrapping up the 2022 season as it will take on Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday in Jacksonville. The Gamecocks (8-4) are coming off back-to-back top 10 wins as they defeated Tennessee by a score of 63-38 and then the next week made their way to Memorial Stadium and defeated Clemson 31-30 to snap a seven-game losing streak to their in-state rival.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

Shane Beamer gives his NCAA Transfer Portal policies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NCAA Transfer Portal is a popular place, and college football coaches are learning how to deal with it. There’s good and bad for coaches, but there are also decisions to make and perhaps some policies to have. Second-year South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Today in Jacksonville: December 27

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The South Carolina football team finished the 2022 regular season schedule with wins over top 10-ranked Tennessee and Clemson and parlayed that success into a berth in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, where the No. 19 Gamecocks are set to take on No. 21 Notre Dame on Friday, December 30 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
bestattractions.org

Perfect places to visit in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida, has a wide variety of attractions for visitors. There is plenty to do, from world-class beaches to nature preserves. In addition, you can take a trip to Amelia Island and experience some of the best beaches in the area. The city also features lively nightlife, making it a popular destination.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Type: DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District. Type: 76 residential lots in Seabrook Village Phase I. Seller: Lem Turner Jacksonville Ltd. Type: 37 residential lots in Whisper Creek Phase 9 Unit B. Parcel size: Not available. Buyer: Richmond American Homes of Florida LP. Seller: Six Mile Creek Investment Group...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Jacksonville

Looking for a place to beat the warm Florida weather? Check out these must-visit swimming holes near Jacksonville!. Ginnie Springs provides you with all the tools required to maximize your time in nature. Visitors frequently choose to go tubing along the Sante Fe River. However, there is a lot more to do at our park. Simply swimming and having fun with family and friends and family is another option.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Car crashes into home in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Car crashes into a home in Arlington the day after Christmas. One person has been transported to the hospital. Action News Jax will give details throughout the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Waterfront parks: 5 models for Jacksonville

Downtown Jacksonville boasts one of the most beautiful waterfronts in the country, but historically, our public space along it hasn’t kept up. While investments like the popular Riverwalks and the ongoing renovation of Friendship Fountain Park have been positive additions, the city has a tendency to get in its own way, notably by spending $25 million and counting to turn the old Jacksonville Landing into an empty field that’s been dubbed Lenny’s Lawn. Despite some real advancements and hundreds of millions spent, Downtown Jacksonville’s waterfront is sleepier now than it was even five years ago.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
