Downtown Jacksonville boasts one of the most beautiful waterfronts in the country, but historically, our public space along it hasn’t kept up. While investments like the popular Riverwalks and the ongoing renovation of Friendship Fountain Park have been positive additions, the city has a tendency to get in its own way, notably by spending $25 million and counting to turn the old Jacksonville Landing into an empty field that’s been dubbed Lenny’s Lawn. Despite some real advancements and hundreds of millions spent, Downtown Jacksonville’s waterfront is sleepier now than it was even five years ago.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO