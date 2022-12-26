Read full article on original website
Orange Park High School student arrested for second sexual battery charge, family speaks outZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Country Club, Duval County restaurant cited for violationsDon JohnsonDuval County, FL
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park locationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Suspect still at large after fatal shooting at Orange Park Athletic Association, police sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Douglas excited for the Gamecocks future
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina center Eric Douglas is preparing to take the field for the last time with the Gamecocks on Friday as he and his teammates will take on Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville. Douglas, who is in his sixth year with the Gamecocks,...
Gamecocks focused on who's in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A little more than 24 hours before South Carolina takes on Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, the Gamecocks couldn’t be bothered by the idea of who’s not suiting up for game No. 13 in 2022. “It just goes back to all we got...
Final look at injuries, roster for South Carolina in the Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The roster movement prior to the Gator Bowl appears to finally be settled. Injuries, opt outs and the NCAA Transfer Portal have changed teams during bowl season, and South Carolina was not immune. With just about 24 hours left before the Gamecocks (8-4) take on Notre Dame, there’s a pretty clear grasp on the roster now.
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame
There have been a dozen or so bowl games already, but December 29 is when most of the fun ones actually begin. And one of those games is the Gator Bowl between South Carolina and Notre Dame, a pair of top 25 programs entering bowl season and two of the teams playing their best football right now.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina football: Can the Gamecocks regain their focus against Notre Dame?
At practice in Jacksonville, Fla., this week for Friday’s Gator Bowl matchup against 21st-ranked Notre Dame (8-4), one could easily anticipate that the focus will be how 19th-ranked South Carolina (8-4) devises a game plan and keeps its late-season momentum. Instead, the underlying current for the Gamecocks is the...
Everything Marcus Freeman said Thursday Before South Carolina Matchup
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish take on South Carolina in the Gator Bowl on Friday. Ahead of that, Freeman spoke with the media on Thursday about a variety of topics. Here is everything he said. On the Gator Bowl matchup against South Carolina. "I'll start...
Staff Picks: No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina
There’s only a few Luxury Condo units left at Brennan’s View Condominiums. These Move-In Ready units blend luxury and location just steps from Eddy Street Commons and the Notre Dame campus. Brennan’s View offers residents an exercise room, bike storage, high-speed internet, secure parking, and a Rooftop Deck...
Betting lines heading into Friday's matchup
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina is one day away from wrapping up the 2022 season as it will take on Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday in Jacksonville. The Gamecocks (8-4) are coming off back-to-back top 10 wins as they defeated Tennessee by a score of 63-38 and then the next week made their way to Memorial Stadium and defeated Clemson 31-30 to snap a seven-game losing streak to their in-state rival.
abccolumbia.com
Gamecocks keep it loose at Topgolf in Jacksonville
The Gamecocks got off the field and on to the range Wednesday, hitting some golf balls at Topgolf Jacksonville. Carolina faces Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m.
Shane Beamer gives his NCAA Transfer Portal policies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NCAA Transfer Portal is a popular place, and college football coaches are learning how to deal with it. There’s good and bad for coaches, but there are also decisions to make and perhaps some policies to have. Second-year South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer...
Today in Jacksonville: December 27
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The South Carolina football team finished the 2022 regular season schedule with wins over top 10-ranked Tennessee and Clemson and parlayed that success into a berth in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, where the No. 19 Gamecocks are set to take on No. 21 Notre Dame on Friday, December 30 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Staley, No. 1 South Carolina making a point with new guards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Dawn Staley believes her point guards this season have all the skills necessary to help the Gamecocks win another national title. Everything except experience. “Experience,” Staley said, “is irreplaceable.”. The Hall of Famer and one of the game’s greatest point...
South Carolina State’s former head coach gets six-figure settlement
Former South Carolina State women's basketball coach Audra Smith recently received a six-figure award after suing the school and its former AD. The post South Carolina State’s former head coach gets six-figure settlement appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
bestattractions.org
Perfect places to visit in Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida, has a wide variety of attractions for visitors. There is plenty to do, from world-class beaches to nature preserves. In addition, you can take a trip to Amelia Island and experience some of the best beaches in the area. The city also features lively nightlife, making it a popular destination.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Type: DoubleTree by Hilton St. Augustine Historic District. Type: 76 residential lots in Seabrook Village Phase I. Seller: Lem Turner Jacksonville Ltd. Type: 37 residential lots in Whisper Creek Phase 9 Unit B. Parcel size: Not available. Buyer: Richmond American Homes of Florida LP. Seller: Six Mile Creek Investment Group...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Jacksonville
Looking for a place to beat the warm Florida weather? Check out these must-visit swimming holes near Jacksonville!. Ginnie Springs provides you with all the tools required to maximize your time in nature. Visitors frequently choose to go tubing along the Sante Fe River. However, there is a lot more to do at our park. Simply swimming and having fun with family and friends and family is another option.
‘They're all contaminated’: St. Johns River study reveals pollution in river’s tributaries
Something is lurking in Florida's waterways. You may not have noticed it, and you may not have known to fear it, but its deadly presence is becoming more noticeable. This silent killer? Nutrients, and lots of them.
Car crashes into home in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Car crashes into a home in Arlington the day after Christmas. One person has been transported to the hospital. Action News Jax will give details throughout the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
thejaxsonmag.com
Waterfront parks: 5 models for Jacksonville
Downtown Jacksonville boasts one of the most beautiful waterfronts in the country, but historically, our public space along it hasn’t kept up. While investments like the popular Riverwalks and the ongoing renovation of Friendship Fountain Park have been positive additions, the city has a tendency to get in its own way, notably by spending $25 million and counting to turn the old Jacksonville Landing into an empty field that’s been dubbed Lenny’s Lawn. Despite some real advancements and hundreds of millions spent, Downtown Jacksonville’s waterfront is sleepier now than it was even five years ago.
Southern Roots Filling Station announces closure months after facing possible 400% rent increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Riverside restaurant that was facing a potential 400% increase in rent this summer is set to close its doors on Saturday, the owners announced on social media. Action News Jax first told you in August about how Southern Roots Filling Station owner Juan Pablo Salvat...
