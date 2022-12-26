Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City
5 Best Pizza Places in Philadelphia
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Delaware
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining
theScore
Deal or no deal? Lakers, Suns should talk blockbuster AD trade
Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're launching ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. These aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past, but rather trade...
Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma Begins Trade Showcase vs. 76ers as Rumors Fly
Kyle Kuzma trade rumors are heating up as the Wizards approach another matchup against the 76ers.
Daryl Morey Announces 76ers’ Latest Roster Move
Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced two new roster moves on Monday.
Tyrese Haliburton Praises 76ers’ Georges Niang on Twitter
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton showed love to Georges Niang on Twitter during Sunday's matchup.
NBC Sports
Monk makes vow to Kings fans after quiet performance vs. Nuggets
Malik Monk is taking accountability after the Kings’ 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. On a night where Sacramento needed someone to step up scoring-wise with Domantas Sabonis injured, Monk struggled to make shots. After the game, he took to Twitter to...
theScore
Three players ejected as Pistons-Magic scuffle in first half
DETROIT (AP) — Orlando’s Moritz Wagner appeared to briefly get knocked out by a punch to the back of the head after starting a fight in the first half against the Pistons that led to three ejections Wednesday night in a scene that triggered memories of an ugly brawl in Detroit 18 years ago.
Raptors Welcome Norm Powell, Kawhi Leonard, & Clippers: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds
The Toronto Raptors will welcome Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard, and the Los Angeles Clippers to town Tuesday: Where to watch, injury reports, and game odds
theScore
Report: Cowboys' Pollard inactive for TNF vs. Titans due to thigh injury
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard won't play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pollard didn't practice this week after sustaining the thigh injury in Dallas' Week 16 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ezekiel Elliott is slated to...
theScore
Jordan Poole has 26 points, Warriors rally past Jazz
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Just weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors might not have pulled off a win like this without their superstars on the court. The backups are making big strides for the defending champions. Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left...
Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game
The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Magic vs. Pistons GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
The Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic Wednesday night. Here's everything you need to know.
Pascal Siakam Draws Praise from Clippers: 'Reminds me of Greek Freak'
The Toronto Raptors have seen Pascal Siakam reach superstar status as he draws a Greek Freak comparison from Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue
Wizards Star Bradley Beal Received MRI After Beating 76ers
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will miss time after getting injured against the 76ers.
theScore
Zion pours in career-high 43, Pelicans edge T-Wolves in final minutes
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans' final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. “I love winning. This team loves...
Norman Powell Shares Excitement to Play Toronto Raptors
Debuting with the Toronto Raptors in 2015, Norman Powell will always have a connection to that city and fanbase. Being a part of their first and only championship in 2019, Powell's connection to Toronto goes beyond what most players have with their former team. Set to face the Raptors in...
Raptors Hopeful Precious Achiuwa Can Help Fix Defensive Struggles as His Return Date Nears
The Toronto Raptors want to take it easy with Precious Achiuwa when he returns but are hoping his size and versatility can help resurrect their slumping defense
Kawhi Leonard Shares Incredibly High Praise For OG Anunoby
When Kawhi Leonard was with the Toronto Raptors, OG Anunoby was a 21-year-old player in his second season, only averaging 20 minutes per contest. A few seasons later, Anunoby now leads in the NBA in minutes per game, and is a core piece to what Toronto is trying to build.
What Steve Clifford Said Following the Loss to Portland
Charlotte Hornets head coach met with the media after falling to the Trail Blazers.
theScore
Maple Leafs' Rielly expected to return vs. Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Wednesday that defenseman Morgan Rielly is expected to return when his side takes on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, according to Sportsnet's Luke Fox. Rielly last played on Nov. 21 against the New York Islanders. He sustained a knee injury following an...
theScore
NFL dominates NBA in Christmas Day viewership
The NFL prevailed over the NBA in this year's battle of Christmas Day viewership. Viewership numbers shared by Ari Meirov of My Sports Update show that the NFL had an average viewership of 21.88 million on Dec. 25, while the NBA averaged 4.318 million. The NFL's most-watched matchup was the...
