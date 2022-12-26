ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theScore

Deal or no deal? Lakers, Suns should talk blockbuster AD trade

Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're launching ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. These aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past, but rather trade...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Monk makes vow to Kings fans after quiet performance vs. Nuggets

Malik Monk is taking accountability after the Kings’ 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. On a night where Sacramento needed someone to step up scoring-wise with Domantas Sabonis injured, Monk struggled to make shots. After the game, he took to Twitter to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
theScore

Three players ejected as Pistons-Magic scuffle in first half

DETROIT (AP) — Orlando’s Moritz Wagner appeared to briefly get knocked out by a punch to the back of the head after starting a fight in the first half against the Pistons that led to three ejections Wednesday night in a scene that triggered memories of an ugly brawl in Detroit 18 years ago.
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Report: Cowboys' Pollard inactive for TNF vs. Titans due to thigh injury

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard won't play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pollard didn't practice this week after sustaining the thigh injury in Dallas' Week 16 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ezekiel Elliott is slated to...
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Jordan Poole has 26 points, Warriors rally past Jazz

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Just weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors might not have pulled off a win like this without their superstars on the court. The backups are making big strides for the defending champions. Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Larry Brown Sports

Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game

The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Zion pours in career-high 43, Pelicans edge T-Wolves in final minutes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans' final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. “I love winning. This team loves...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AllClippers

Norman Powell Shares Excitement to Play Toronto Raptors

Debuting with the Toronto Raptors in 2015, Norman Powell will always have a connection to that city and fanbase. Being a part of their first and only championship in 2019, Powell's connection to Toronto goes beyond what most players have with their former team. Set to face the Raptors in...
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Shares Incredibly High Praise For OG Anunoby

When Kawhi Leonard was with the Toronto Raptors, OG Anunoby was a 21-year-old player in his second season, only averaging 20 minutes per contest. A few seasons later, Anunoby now leads in the NBA in minutes per game, and is a core piece to what Toronto is trying to build.
theScore

Maple Leafs' Rielly expected to return vs. Coyotes

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Wednesday that defenseman Morgan Rielly is expected to return when his side takes on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, according to Sportsnet's Luke Fox. Rielly last played on Nov. 21 against the New York Islanders. He sustained a knee injury following an...
theScore

NFL dominates NBA in Christmas Day viewership

The NFL prevailed over the NBA in this year's battle of Christmas Day viewership. Viewership numbers shared by Ari Meirov of My Sports Update show that the NFL had an average viewership of 21.88 million on Dec. 25, while the NBA averaged 4.318 million. The NFL's most-watched matchup was the...

