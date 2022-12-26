Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 player invents “poor man’s Chopper Gunner” using easy drone trick
A Modern Warfare 2 player has found an innovative way to repurpose the Recon Drone in order to elevate the Sentry Gun into something much more lethal. Modern Warfare 2 has an abundance of killstreaks that can absolutely destroy a lobby if they’re used effectively, but as with every other game in the Call of Duty franchise, players have to work quite hard if they want to reach the truly powerful ones.
Slept-on AR with lethal TTK is “force to be reckoned with” in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 expert WhosImmortal has showcased an underrated AR that’s perfect for “aggressive” players thanks to its low recoil, lethal TTK, and solid mobility. When it comes to the typical run-and-gun playstyle that thrives in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, the majority of players opt to use a meta SMG.
How to add friends on Modern Warfare 2 and warzone 2
Modern Warfare 2 recently changed its UI, making it easier than before to add friends for multiplayer or Warzone 2. Here’s everything you need to know about completing the simple process. Modern Warfare 2 players labeled the game’s UI as the “worst in CoD history.” Activision heard the feedback...
Marvel Snap players demand changes to “abysmal” Collector’s Reserve rewards
Marvel Snap players are demanding the developers change how rewards work for the Collector’s Reserve on the Collection Level rewards track. Marvel Snap has taken over the digital card battler genre in 2022 as a mobile game with hundreds of cards of iconic marvel heroes to build decks with.
ImperialHal shows how lethal controller aim assist is in Apex Legends
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has showcased why controller aim assist is powerful when compared to MnK. Over the past year, more and more Apex Legends pros have been making the shift from MnK to controller. While there are still a lot of players who argue that...
Call of Duty players label MW2 a “dumpster fire” over ignored map exploit
A wall exploit on MW2’s Mercado Las Almas sent community members into a furious frenzy, with one player labeling the title a “dumpster fire” in its current state. Modern Warfare 2 suffered from a rocky launch, dealing with bugs and server issues but most of those problems have since been cleaned up. Players thought they were in the clear, but another game-breaking bug emerged in Multiplayer.
Warzone 2 players plead for devs to fix “ridiculous” shadowban feature
Warzone 2 launched with Call of Duty’s signature Ricochet anti-cheat feature, but players are claiming that the softer report-based shadowban function is in dire need of a fix. Warzone 2’s first months have been a rollercoaster for Raven Software and the other assisting studios. While Al-Mazrah has drawn huge...
Modern Warfare 2 TikToker reveals “insane” hip-fire PDSW 528 loadout
The P90 is an underrated Modern Warfare 2 SMG and a TikToker revealed a hip-fire loadout so powerful you won’t need to aim down sights ever again. Shoot House and Shipment provide the perfect battlefield for using SMGs in Modern Warfare 2. The close-combat-oriented multiplayer maps call for fast and mobile weapons. Players viewed the PDSW 528 as one of the weaker SMGs at launch, but the weapon received a buff in the Season 1 update.
MW2 player performs Mission Impossible-like stunt to take out helicopter
An MW2 player recently captured footage of their friend performing a Mission Impossible-style stunt when dispatching an enemy helicopter. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players continue to find ways of amplifying the available gameplay options in their respective multiplayer experiences. One Warzone 2 user managed to highjack a helicopter...
MrBeast becomes playable in Smash Ultimate with incredible fighter mod
YouTube legend MrBeast has joined the cast of Super Smash Bros Ultimate in the form of a fighter mod that is an absolute must-have for fans. MrBeast is an icon of YouTube and now he’s playable in Smash. With videos amassing millions of views, a successful burger chain, and a fortune in giveaways, the content creator is one of the most popular in history.
Fortnite’s Sky Jellies locations and Week 4 challenge explained
The Week 4 challenges for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 recently went live, so here’s what players should know about the Sky Jellies quest. Fortnite’s weekly challenges receive a refresh every Tuesday at 6:00 AM PT. Those who complete the limited-time objectives unlock rewards in the form of hefty XP payouts.
Albralelie leaves FaZe Clan after one ALGS split, plans Apex Legends role swap
TSM star Mac ‘Albralelie’ Beckwith has left the hyped FaZe Clan project in Apex Legends after just one ALGS split. After testing the IGL waters, the fragger wants to go back to what he does best for Split 2. FaZe Clan’s arrival into Apex Legends with ex-TSM heroes...
Hidden Overwatch 2 ability makes Baby D.Va extra powerful
A hidden Overwatch 2 passive ability is making Baby D.Va more powerful than she ever was in OW1. Overwatch 2 has been out for a few months now and players are still discovering all sorts of unique tricks and interactions the game has to offer. Unlike the first game, Overwatch...
Apex Legends damage boosters embarrassed as undercover players get revenge
A set of Apex Legends players decided to go undercover and betray a squad of boosters who were attempting to unlock the damage badges unfairly. While the use of third-party software and hacks can be identified and punished by Apex Legends’ automated system, not every form of cheating is so easy to track.
Warzone 2 streamer tries to turn off enemy’s Xbox with proximity chat: “Xbox, turn off”
Warzone 2 streamer Jon ‘I Got Puppies’ Schaefer attempted to turn off an enemy’s Xbox with proximity chat and although an opponent disconnected, the community is divided over whether he managed to pull it off. Proximity chat in Warzone 2 allows players to talk to their enemies...
Best League of Legends players of 2022 – top LoL players this season
League of Legends had a year filled with upsets, refueled rivalries, and one miracle run to trump them all. Here are the best players that defined 2022, arguably the top year of competition in LoL esports history. League of Legends shone in 2022. Worlds was the sort of event that...
Best Grimmsnarl build for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Like any multiplayer RPG, diversifying your team for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Tera Raids is essential, and here is how to build the best support Grimmsnarl in Gen 9. It’s no secret that Tera Raid bosses – especially in 5 & 6-star Raids – can pack a powerful punch. They can dish out several attacks per turn, sometimes throwing multiple attacks in a row at one Pokemon. And without the proper team, these attacks can wipe out teams and end raids in a jiffy.
Apex legends end of year sale adds new legendary skins for Wattson and loba
Respawn Entertainment announced an Apex Legends End of Year Sale and included legendary skins for Wattson and Loba in the promotion. Apex Legends players recently launched ‘Operation Fresh New Different‘ amid Season 15 complaints. Players argued new skins and items do not count as new content, and the campaign serves as a call to action for the developers to make more significant changes.
Best CSGO players of 2022 – top Counter-Strike players
2022 marked the return of a full LAN circuit to the CS:GO scene after a hybrid model in 2021. As in-person events with a crowd became the norm again and pushed teams to their limit, which players stood out the most during the year?. After a year that was largely...
Best multiplayer games to play in 2023
In case you’re wondering which multiplayer games to play in 2023, we have you covered with all the biggest names where you can join in on the fun with your friends. While single-player games are more about the narrative and experience, multiplayer games often lead to a lot more fun when partying up with your friends. Ranging from adrenaline rushes to 200 IQ plays being strategized in seconds, multiplayer titles often tend to bring out your competitive side.
