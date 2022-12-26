Read full article on original website
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural America
World's first bikeable building opens in Bentonville
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"
247Sports
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kansas’ 2022 season came to a close on Wednesday in Memphis, as KU fell to Arkansas 55-53 in the Liberty Bowl. It was an instant classic. The Jayhawks got off to a slow start and entered the half trailing 31-7. But in the second half, KU came roaring back from a 38-13 deficit to tie the game with only seconds left. The game needed three overtime periods to be decided and Arkansas was able to emerge with the win.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Kansas
Arkansas dominated the first half but almost had a choke for the ages in the second as it held off Kansas, 55-53, in three overtimes Saturday night at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks (7-6) gave up 603 yards but posted 681 on the night, including a...
247Sports
KJ Jefferson's value on full display during Liberty Bowl win
The Arkansas Razorbacks were missing several key players on both sides of the ball coming into the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but they did have their most important player in quarterback KJ Jefferson. After recently announcing his intention to return for his senior season in 2023, Jefferson showed just how much his presence means during the Hogs' victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.
247Sports
Razorbacks aren’t making excuses vs. Kansas
When the Arkansas Razorbacks conclude their season in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl tomorrow, they’ll be doing so with a shorthanded roster due to several opt-outs and transfer portal entries. Despite the limited number of scholarship players available, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman isn’t looking to make any excuses for his team against the Kansas Jayhawks.
247Sports
LSU upset of top 10 Arkansas proves program is in very capable hands
LSU wasn’t supposed to beat top 10 Arkansas Wednesday night. There are glaring issues with this team which first year head coach Matt McMahon hasn’t been afraid to address so far this season. It certainly wasn’t a pretty game offensively for either team, a point McMahon made sure to point out. More than that, it was a gritty, tough win for a group that can now carry this momentum and confidence into the rest of conference play.
247Sports
Arkansas 55, Kansas 53: Five Questions 'Answered'
Arkansas turned a nearly monumental collapse into a thrilling triple-overtime victory on Wednesday, outlasting the Kansas Jayhawks 55-53 at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). With the win, the Hogs finish the season 7-6 overall. The Razorbacks led 38-13 midway through the third quarter before Kansas started chipping away...
rockchalktalk.com
The Liberty Bowl Mauling: 12.28.2022
Razorback fans are so disinterested that we had a meeting to discuss whether to ignore it because our clicks fall off so far when the second we type the word Liberty Bowl that it's doesn't make good fiscal sense to put time into it. News and information about the Arkansas...
247Sports
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas vs LSU: A Former Hog’s Chippy Comments, Finally Hitting the Road and More
For the third time in four years under head coach Eric Musselman, Arkansas enters SEC play with one or fewer losses. It does so this season with the lone blemish coming against then-No. 10 Creighton at the Maui Invitational. There’s no shame in that, though, because the Bluejays are No....
247Sports
Sam Pittman says there are 'no excuses' for Arkansas in Liberty Bowl
The Razorbacks enter the AutoZone Liberty Bowl with a shorthanded roster following several transfers and opt-outs.
Ask Mike: More Mizzou Game Fallout, A Liberty Bowl Prediction & Can Matt Landers Return In 2023?
Q. Our first question this week is from Lanny who wants to know: What is up with Missouri? They looked awful against Wake Forest. Their quarterback, who was running all over the place against us, was a no show. Not the same team that played us. Is it really about all this rivalry nonsense? A. […]
247Sports
Sam Pittman believes Razorbacks 'disappointed everybody' with 2022 season
The Razorbacks will look to avoid a losing season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday.
aymag.com
Jadayia Kursh: The First Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas
Jadayia Kursh, a Fort Smith native, has built an incredible career as the first Black rodeo queen in Arkansas. This week, Kursh announced the first Rodeo Fort Smith Pageant scheduled for Feb. 10-12 at the Old Fort Days Rodeo in Fort Smith. The pageant benefits Agriculture for Kids, a nonprofit organization devoted to reaching kids who don’t have access to Future Farmers of America (FFA).
fourstateshomepage.com
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
talkbusiness.net
Northwest Arkansas sales tax growth rose 12.84% in 2022
The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas combined for a record $102.686 million in sales tax revenue during the 12 reporting months in 2022, up 12.84% from 2021. It was the second highest growth rate for the combined cities and the highest amount in history. The increase was attributed in...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Three promoted to Executive Vice President
STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three long-time employees to the role of Executive Vice President. Kelly Houghton will serve as EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Greg Connell will serve as EVP, Chief Revenue Officer and Christy Malahy will serve as EVP, Chief Financial Officer.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
Arkansas faces water troubles in the wake of a winter freeze
CHARLESTON, Ark. — Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority shut off water for customers in Charleston on Monday night, Dec. 26, but it was restored the next day. Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority says it started to slowly fill the water tanks Tuesday. The water authority tells 5NEWS the reason for the...
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural America
Economists, politicians, and public policy experts regularly highlight the growing economic disparities between large (often coastal) cities with fast-growing economies and rural communities with declining economic opportunities.
fourstateshomepage.com
Driving to Noel, Missouri? Expect delays on Route 59
NOEL, Mo. — Drivers in McDonald County on Missouri Route 59 can expect traffic delays and more as a road project begins in the coming days. Crews with West Plains Bridge & Grading LLC, will work to stabilize the streambank and make sidewalk improvements along Elk River beginning the week of January 3rd, MoDOT said.
